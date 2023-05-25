Main image courtesy of Karl Bohn
With just one weekend off following the completion of the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship, the AMA Pro Motocross Championship is about to get underway. The on-track action kicks off this weekend with the Fox Raceway National on Saturday, but today MX Sports Pro Racing is hosting a preseason press conference and riding session at Fox Raceway at Pala. This gives riders in both the 250cc and 450cc divisions a chance to talk to the media and spin a few laps on the track.
Tune into the Pro Motocross YouTube page at 2 p.m. Eastern/11 a.m. Pacific to watch the full press conference live.
Fox RacewaySaturday, May 27
- Preseason Press ConferenceLiveMay 25 - 2:00 PM
- 250 Class Moto 1LiveMay 27 - 4:00 PM
- 450 Class Moto 1LiveMay 27 - 5:00 PM
- 250 Class Moto 2LiveMay 27 - 6:00 PM
- 450 Class Moto 2LiveMay 27 - 7:00 PM
- Monday Re-AirMay 29 - 2:00 AM
With the opener just around the corner, teams are finishing announcing their updated rosters for the season. Between yesterday and today, we received team roster updates from Kawasaki (both 250 and 450), Red Bull KTM, Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing, Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX Yamaha, HEP Motorsports, and BarX Suzuki. So we gathered up today’s PRs into this post to keep you up to date.
The big takeaways from these PRs:
Yamaha:
- Guillem Farres (250), who raced a few rounds with Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing in 2022, is set to race the full championship with the team. The 250 team will field a five-rider 250 roster: Justin Cooper, Levi Kitchen, Jordon Smith, Haiden Deegan, and Farres.
- Preston Kilroy (250) will compete with Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX Yamaha. The team will field a four-rider 250 roster: Jeremy Martin, Garrett Marchbanks, Phil Nicoletti, and Kilroy.
- 2021 450 Class Champion Dylan Ferrandis is the sole Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing 450 rider. Eli Tomac underwent surgery on his Achilles tendon is currently recovering.
Kawasaki:
- Adam Cianciarulo will be the sole 450 Kawasaki rider at the opener as Anderson recovers from his neck injury in supercross.
- Carson Mumford is staying on with Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki. The team will field four riders to star the season: Jo Shimoda, Ryder DiFrancesco, Mumford, and Jett Reynolds. Seth Hammaker and Austin Forkner will return when they have recovered fully from injury. Cameron McAdoo is expected to be sidelined for the remainder of the season.
Suzuki:
- Fredrik Noren (450) joins HEP Motorsports Suzuki. The team will field three 450 riders: Noren, Marshal Weltin, and Kyle Chisholm.
- Derek Drake will race an RM-Z450 for BarX Suzuki. The team will field three riders: Robbie Wageman, Dilan Schwartz (250), as well as Drake (450).
Yamaha
Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing 250 Team
Following press release is from Yamaha:
Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing Ready to Launch 250MX Title Campaign
Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s 250 team is excited to get the AMA Pro Motocross season rolling this weekend in Southern California
MARIETTA, Ga. – Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s 250 team is ready to kick off the 2023 AMA Pro Motocross season this Saturday, May 27, at the Fox Raceway in Pala, California. The team comes armed for battle at the opening round of the championship and the 18th round of the SuperMotocross World Championship with a talented roster – 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross 250SX West Champion Justin Cooper, Levi Kitchen, Jordon Smith, Haiden Deegan, and Guillem Farres.
After a lot of hard work and preparation, Cooper is eager to get the outdoor season started and looks to add a 250MX title to his resume in 2023. He enters his sixth season with the team, and during his tenure, he has notched multiple wins and has been a championship contender in the class. Earlier this year, the New Yorker got the opportunity to race select Monster Energy AMA Supercross rounds with the team aboard the YZ450F and enjoyed a solid debut in the premier class. Since then, he’s been putting in the laps to gear up for AMA Pro Motocross Championship and looks to come out swinging at Fox Raceway.
On the heels of a strong finish to his first full season in supercross, Kitchen is hungrier than ever and looks to keep building on that momentum during the outdoor season. He scored his first win in the class at Anaheim 2 and ended the year third in the 250SX West Championship with a total of four podiums. Last year, the rider from Washougal, Washington, showed strength and earned his first moto win at Thunder Valley, and he looks to add more wins to his resume and battle for the crown in 2023.
New to the team this year is Smith, who is eager to make his return to AMA Pro Motocross aboard the YZ250F after a few seasons away from the championship. The North Carolina rider had a solid stadium season with the team, ending the year fourth in the 250SX East Championship with a total of five podiums. He now has his sites set on a 250MX title run and some top results outdoors.
Deegan heads into his first full AMA Pro Motocross season coming off of a stellar debut season in supercross. The 2023 AMA 250SX Rookie of the Year scored three podiums, two of which were on the speedway tracks of Daytona and Atlanta Supercross. He ended the year with a runner-up finish in the 250SX East Championship and is looking to carry that momentum to the outdoor season and add more milestones to his checklist.
After an impressive debut with the team last year as a fill-in rider towards the end of the season, Farres earned a full-time seat with the team for the 2023 AMA Pro Motocross season. The Spaniard has been hard at work during the supercross season preparing for his first full year in the championship and looks to fight up front.
Jensen Hendler – Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing 250 Team Manager
“We’ve been putting in the work, and we are ready to go racing. I believe that we have guys that can win the outdoor championship, and we are excited to get the season started in Pala!”
Justin Cooper – Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing
“I had a great two months getting prepared for the outdoor season, so I’m ready to get out there and give it all I’ve got!”
Levi Kitchen – Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing
“I can’t wait to transition to the outdoors. I’m feeling strong coming into Pala!”
Jordon Smith – Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing
“I’m excited for the outdoor season. It’s been a few years since my last race in motocross, so I’m ready to get back into the swing of it!”
Haiden Deegan – Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing
“I’m excited to get the outdoor season going and looking forward to racing in front of the home crowd at Pala.”
Guillem Farres – Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing
“I’m happy to get my season started. It’s my first time on a program and with a factory ride, so I’m really excited to go racing!”
Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing 450 Team
Following press release is from Yamaha:
Ferrandis Fired Up for AMA Pro Motocross Start
Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Dylan Ferrandis is ready to launch another 450 outdoor title run this weekend at Fox Raceway
MARIETTA, Ga. – Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Dylan Ferrandis returns to action this Saturday, May 27, for the 2023 AMA Pro Motocross opening round and the 18th round of the SuperMotocross World Championship in Pala, California. The 2021 450MX Champion is eager to line up behind the gate aboard his YZ450F and get the outdoor season started at Fox Raceway.
Returning for his seventh season, Ferrandis has enjoyed a successful tenure with the team. After back-to-back 250SX West Championships in 2019 and 2020 and the 250MX Championship in 2020, the Frenchman won the 2021 450MX Championship in dominant fashion. He secured the title at the penultimate round at the Fox Raceway, putting himself in elite company by clinching the crown during his rookie season. Unfortunately, Ferrandis was sidelined with injuries last year and during this season in supercross, but he is hungrier than ever and looks to get back up front and fight for another number-one plate.
Jeremy Coker – Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing 450 Team Manager
“We’re looking forward to getting the outdoor season rolling this weekend in Pala. Dylan and the team have been putting in the hours, and we look to fight up front and battle for another 450 championship.”
Dylan Ferrandis – Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing
“I’m looking forward to this new outdoor season and looking to get back out front and fight the best I can every weekend.”
Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX Yamaha
The following press release is from ClubMX:
PRE RACE REPORT - ROUND 1 PALA, CA
MUC-OFF / FXR / CLUBMX
WHAT DAY IS IT?: To say the schedule could use a revamp next year is an understatement. With the last round of Supercross in Utah, the transporter had to make its way back to South Carolina, get in for service, unload, reload and be depart for California in just over a week. Not a ton of time to actually do anything well. The anticipation of new bikes, new riders and the grind of the summer season is under way. We have a lot of exciting things on the horizon as our two-time champion will return to his mx roots after a successful Supercross campaign, the return of the Man Child and a new fresh face on one of our very fast Yamahas. That only tips the scale of our story lines because it will not be long before the return of the cagey veteran to the 450 class. Like every other team, our crew has been working seven days a week to get the job done under the tight constraints of the schedule. We had to post a calendar in the shop simply to remember what day it was, along with a list of tasks that needed completion. We are just days away from seeing what all the hype is about.
Jeremy Martin: With two motocross championships under his belt, and two previous Supercross seasons of being injured, the goal in 2023 was to make it to the end. Yes, we wanted results (which we received) but in true ClubMX fashion, we wanted Jeremy to be healthy and ready to compete all summer long. It is staggering to see the amount of work he puts into his racing craft. The running, the road bike rides, the training, the track time, the testing and then working with the engineers to make improvements – not just for himself, but for the entire team. His selfless attitude and work ethic
are contagious, lifting the confidence of the other riders on the team. He even went to a local public track last weekend to spin some laps in different conditions. It has been invigorating to watch everyone around him (pros and amateurs alike) rise to a new level following the example he has set before them. There are only two “single digit” racers lining up in the 250 class at Pala and I have a feeling we are going to find out why.
Garrett Marchbanks: It has been a while since Garrett competed on the big stage due to a wrist injury suffered before round one of Supercross. What we saw before that injury is what we are seeing now. Speed, intensity and confidence – the trifecta for success in racing. Training has never been the issue with Garrett as he puts in the time and the effort every day. The cool thing about ClubMX is that there is not one single program for every racer. They are custom tailored to each person, the same way the bike is set up specifically for that rider. Each person is unique and reacts differently to the direction and guidance they are presented with.
We have hit on a good system with Garrett and with his input, he is more fit, lighter and faster than he has ever been. With a new training partner his game has been elevated to the next level and that will carry over on race day. With an absence like his, it does not take long to become irrelevant in this sport and that is fine. It becomes a win-win scenario when he returns this weekend and does well. From the public view, the expectations are low and the fantasy points are high.
Preston Kilroy #71: I put his number in there to avoid the awkward silence during the broadcast as you scroll down the page wondering: “who the hell is that”. You will recall the opening round of the East Coast Supercross Championship where Preston had the great misfortune to break both wrists during his qualifying session. Believe it or not, the team saw the drive and desire in this kid to offer him the opportunity to return for the motocross season. Crazy? Maybe – but he deserves another chance to prove what he is capable of, and he intends on making the best of it. ClubMX has the reputation for giving racers a chance when perhaps they would be overlooked
otherwise. Preston is a perfect example of that and will repay us with some excellent results as the season moves into summer. He has been a part of the testing process and continues to get acclimated to the speed of the bike. Even though he has only been back riding for a short period of time, his fitness is there.
Phil Nicoletti: It is getting serious folks. If you watch the videos or scroll through social media, you have probably seen Phil stepping up the pace on the 450. It’s a process that only Phil can manage. If you were actually here to witness what he goes through on a daily basis to return to the sport he loves, you likely would not believe it. He has a program of therapy, exercise and riding followed by some voodoo acupuncture and who knows what. We all look forward to Monday mornings when Phil rolls in from the weekend to tell us what kind of crazy things he learned to get his body back up to
speed. Give him credit – there is no lack of commitment. We put no pressure on Phil because only he will know when he is ready to compete at the top level again. Hopefully it is sooner than later.
SuperMotocross: Why didn’t Garrett make it to the last few rounds of Supercross? Will Phill return soon? Can Preston rack up some top ten finishes? All good questions and if you watched Brad Pitt in the movie Moneyball, the stats can play in our favor. Motocross pays double the points of Supercross since the points are paid per moto vs Supercross by overall. On the 250 side, East coast vs West coast had a different number of races, so there was less opportunity to earn points. Add to that some riders being Supercross only and we see the potential of our guys making it straight into the top 20 in combined points. On the 450 side, the field was depleted leaving the bulk of points being amassed by four racers. If we get Phil strategically placed back in action, he can actually rack up enough points to make it straight into the top twenty as well. It will be fun to watch the cumulative data be reported every week to see who is in and who is out. Super Motocross brings a big pay day to the riders and this will become a much bigger topic as the season rolls on and more information is announced.
NOTES:
- It is hard to believe that we have twenty-three consecutive weeks of videos on our YOUTUBE channel. Our approach to the video is to show more of the behind the scenes of the sport and that has been well received. I would really appreciate it if you would share it. We will continue to produce these through the motocross season as well.
- Thank you, Feld Entertainment. Your consideration and interactions with our team throughout the entire season were very much appreciated. And a great season it was with record attendance at almost every round and an average of twenty thousand fans through Fan Fest all helped to grow our race program to the next level. Having an inside look at the process and decisions that go into the season gives all of us a higher level of respect for the organization. Now can we please get back to Las Vegas!!!!
Kawasaki
Monster Energy Kawasaki Announces Contenders For 2023 Ama Pro Motocross Championship
The following press release is from Kawasaki:
Foothill Ranch, Calif. - Monster Energy® Kawasaki and Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki are ready for this year’s Pro Motocross Championship. The riders will line up for 11 grueling rounds across the nation to take on the best of the best, in hopes of clinching the 2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship and secure their spots for the 2023 SuperMotocross Championship.
Monster Energy® Kawasaki will begin the 2023 Pro Motocross season with Adam Cianciarulo in his 18th year riding for Kawasaki. In 2020, Cianciarulo finished runner-up in the championship standings capturing two overall victories and is looking to return to the podium in 2023. Kawasaki teammate Jason Anderson will sit out the season opener while he continues his recovery following the injury he sustained in Supercross and will return as soon as possible. In the 250 class, Monster Energy®/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki will continue with its roster of talented riders and proven race winners with Jo Shimoda, Ryder DiFrancesco, Carson Mumford and making his professional debut, Jett Reynolds.
“We are ready for the Pro Motocross season and looking forward to continuing the momentum from Supercross.” said Kawasaki Racing Senior Manager, Dan Fahie. “Adam and the team have been putting in the hours and we are looking forward to lining up on Saturday aboard the KX™450SR. We are optimistic about Jason’s return to the gate once he is physically ready to showcase the work and dedication that he’s put in during his time off.”
The No. 9 KX450SR of Cianciarulo looks to maintain the momentum gained from the Supercross season to come into the Pro Motocross Championship and fight for the top step at each round. The KX450SR rider has shown massive growth over the last few Supercross rounds and is ready to be a top contender for the 2023 Pro Motocross season.
“I’m going into this season with a positive mindset. I’ve proved to myself that I can battle for the podium and I’m more motivated than ever. I am confident in my progression and I’m looking forward to a great summer with the whole Monster Energy® Kawasaki Team.” said Cianciarulo.
A partnership with more than 30 years of professional racing history, the Monster Energy®/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki race team will enter the 2023 AMA Pro Motocross season with a strong lineup of up and coming racers. Shimoda, DiFrancesco, Reynolds and Mumford will be on the hunt weekly battling for a chance at glory at the 11 rounds of Pro Motocross.
“Coming into the first round of Pro Motocross we feel prepared. We have a great team that has been putting in long hours to get us where we are today.” said Mitch Payton. “Jo had strong finishes in Supercross so we are expecting front running results from him. Both Jett and Ryder have been hard at work to be top contenders this year and we look forward to helping them continue to progress for the rest of the season.”
After recovering from an injury sustained in the early 2023 season, Shimoda returned to Supercross and immediately placed himself in the top-five in Atlanta. From then on he continued to improve and round out the remainder of the Supercross season on a high note with multiple top-five finishes including a podium in Nashville. Shimoda is ready to carry on his momentum and success into the Pro Motocross season at Pala where he has previously shown consistent success.
After another successful Supercross season in the futures class, DiFrancesco looks to return to the Pro Motocross Championship on his KX™250 as one of the riders to watch this season. Coming off multiple top-three finishes, the No. 75 looks to start strong at Fox Raceway.
The remarkable amateur, Reynolds is back up to speed showing tremendous growth and ready to head to Pro Motocross to make his professional debut with the Monster Energy®/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki race team in 2023.
Monster Energy®/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki is looking forward to having Carson Mumford on the Pro Motocross team for the 2023 season after showing consistent results and progress throughout the Supercross season.
Suzuki
HEP Motorsports and BarX Suzuki Teams
Following press release is from Suzuki:
Suzuki 2023 Race Teams Primed For Motocross
HEP Motorsports and BarX Teams Continue 2023’s Progression
BREA, CA — Suzuki Motor USA, LLC is pleased to announce its continued alliance with HEP Motorsports for the 2023 AMA Pro Racing Motocross Championship. Suzuki and HEP Motorsports will race as Twisted Tea/HEP Suzuki Presented by Progressive Insurance. Bar X Suzuki will continue to spearhead Suzuki’s 2023 motocross 250-class racing efforts in the Championship.
Coming off a successful 2023 Supercross campaign, Twisted Tea/HEP Suzuki Presented by Progressive Insurance team riders include Fredrik Noren (47), Marshall Weltin (50), and Kyle Chisholm (11) racing on Suzuki RM-Z450s.
Veteran racer Fredrik Noren joins the Twisted Tea/HEP Suzuki squad. Freddie Noren comes to the team with 27 career AMA Pro Motocross Championship 450-class top-ten results and is projected to be a strong addition to the team and its continued progression.
Supercross 450-class stalwart Kyle Chisholm finished the 2023 Supercross season with solid results. Finishing the 2023 SX season in 15th place, Chisholm had consistent race performances, with his best result of the 2023 SX season at the penultimate stop in Denver, recording a solid 8th place. Chisholm will compete in select 2023 MX Outdoor rounds.
Rounding out the Twisted Tea/HEP Suzuki 450-class team is Marshall Weltin. Hailing from Ulby, Michigan, Weltin is moving up from the 2023 250 SX East series, where he showed consistent performance, highlighted by 11th-place finishes in Atlanta and Daytona.
Competing for Suzuki in the 2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship’s 250 class is BarX Suzuki’s Robbie Wageman (59), and Dilan Schwartz (85): who joins the BarX Suzuki squad from the Progressive Insurance ECSTAR Suzuki team. BarX Suzukis third rider, Derek Drake (53) will step up into the 450 class for the outdoor series. BarX Suzuki also showed consistency and progress in the 250 SX season that just concluded.
Wageman had a solid season in the 250SX West series, finishing 11th overall, with a best result of ninth at Glendale. Derek Drake, from San Luis Obispo, CA continues with Bar X having finished in 15th place in the 250 SX West Series Championship. Drake’s strongest showings were 12th-place finishes at Anaheim 1, Glendale, and Denver. Dilan Schwartz joins Bar X having achieved a 16th place finish in the 250 SX West Series Championship, with an 11th place result at Denver.
Suzuki RM-Z450 and RM-Z250 make for some of the best-turned-out race bikes of 2023.
“The 2023 Supercross season was an exciting time for the Suzuki teams, with a nice progression of improving results as the season progressed,” stated Suzuki’s Motorsports Manager Chris Wheeler, “with both the RM-Z450 and RM-Z250 continuing to show consistent performance and results, our teams are amped to race the Outdoors,” added Wheeler.
“We are excited to bring the team’s Supercross season momentum to the Outdoors series. Our program has made great strides in 2023, and we are looking forward to extending this effort to the AMA Pro Motocross Championship. Testing and development efforts in 2023 have achieved some great results for Suzuki fans,” HEP Motorsport’s Team Principle, Dustin Pipes stated.
Suzuki’s teams now take on the challenge of the 11-round AMA Pro Motocross Championship. And then onto the SuperMotocross World Championship Finals fueled by Monster Energy returning this September.
The all-new series seeds the top 20 racers in combined supercross and motocross season championship points into two Playoff rounds, and the Final at the Los Angeles Coliseum.
The AMA Pro Motocross Championship kicks off at Fox Raceway in Pala, California on Saturday, May 27th.
For more team news, and the latest from the Supercross season and SMX World Championship series, please visit SuzukiCycles.com/Racing/Motocross and HEPMotorsports.com.