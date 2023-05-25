Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX Yamaha

The following press release is from ClubMX:

PRE RACE REPORT - ROUND 1 PALA, CA

MUC-OFF / FXR / CLUBMX

WHAT DAY IS IT?: To say the schedule could use a revamp next year is an understatement. With the last round of Supercross in Utah, the transporter had to make its way back to South Carolina, get in for service, unload, reload and be depart for California in just over a week. Not a ton of time to actually do anything well. The anticipation of new bikes, new riders and the grind of the summer season is under way. We have a lot of exciting things on the horizon as our two-time champion will return to his mx roots after a successful Supercross campaign, the return of the Man Child and a new fresh face on one of our very fast Yamahas. That only tips the scale of our story lines because it will not be long before the return of the cagey veteran to the 450 class. Like every other team, our crew has been working seven days a week to get the job done under the tight constraints of the schedule. We had to post a calendar in the shop simply to remember what day it was, along with a list of tasks that needed completion. We are just days away from seeing what all the hype is about.

Jeremy Martin: With two motocross championships under his belt, and two previous Supercross seasons of being injured, the goal in 2023 was to make it to the end. Yes, we wanted results (which we received) but in true ClubMX fashion, we wanted Jeremy to be healthy and ready to compete all summer long. It is staggering to see the amount of work he puts into his racing craft. The running, the road bike rides, the training, the track time, the testing and then working with the engineers to make improvements – not just for himself, but for the entire team. His selfless attitude and work ethic

are contagious, lifting the confidence of the other riders on the team. He even went to a local public track last weekend to spin some laps in different conditions. It has been invigorating to watch everyone around him (pros and amateurs alike) rise to a new level following the example he has set before them. There are only two “single digit” racers lining up in the 250 class at Pala and I have a feeling we are going to find out why.

Garrett Marchbanks: It has been a while since Garrett competed on the big stage due to a wrist injury suffered before round one of Supercross. What we saw before that injury is what we are seeing now. Speed, intensity and confidence – the trifecta for success in racing. Training has never been the issue with Garrett as he puts in the time and the effort every day. The cool thing about ClubMX is that there is not one single program for every racer. They are custom tailored to each person, the same way the bike is set up specifically for that rider. Each person is unique and reacts differently to the direction and guidance they are presented with.

We have hit on a good system with Garrett and with his input, he is more fit, lighter and faster than he has ever been. With a new training partner his game has been elevated to the next level and that will carry over on race day. With an absence like his, it does not take long to become irrelevant in this sport and that is fine. It becomes a win-win scenario when he returns this weekend and does well. From the public view, the expectations are low and the fantasy points are high.

Preston Kilroy #71: I put his number in there to avoid the awkward silence during the broadcast as you scroll down the page wondering: “who the hell is that”. You will recall the opening round of the East Coast Supercross Championship where Preston had the great misfortune to break both wrists during his qualifying session. Believe it or not, the team saw the drive and desire in this kid to offer him the opportunity to return for the motocross season. Crazy? Maybe – but he deserves another chance to prove what he is capable of, and he intends on making the best of it. ClubMX has the reputation for giving racers a chance when perhaps they would be overlooked

otherwise. Preston is a perfect example of that and will repay us with some excellent results as the season moves into summer. He has been a part of the testing process and continues to get acclimated to the speed of the bike. Even though he has only been back riding for a short period of time, his fitness is there.

Phil Nicoletti: It is getting serious folks. If you watch the videos or scroll through social media, you have probably seen Phil stepping up the pace on the 450. It’s a process that only Phil can manage. If you were actually here to witness what he goes through on a daily basis to return to the sport he loves, you likely would not believe it. He has a program of therapy, exercise and riding followed by some voodoo acupuncture and who knows what. We all look forward to Monday mornings when Phil rolls in from the weekend to tell us what kind of crazy things he learned to get his body back up to

speed. Give him credit – there is no lack of commitment. We put no pressure on Phil because only he will know when he is ready to compete at the top level again. Hopefully it is sooner than later.

SuperMotocross: Why didn’t Garrett make it to the last few rounds of Supercross? Will Phill return soon? Can Preston rack up some top ten finishes? All good questions and if you watched Brad Pitt in the movie Moneyball, the stats can play in our favor. Motocross pays double the points of Supercross since the points are paid per moto vs Supercross by overall. On the 250 side, East coast vs West coast had a different number of races, so there was less opportunity to earn points. Add to that some riders being Supercross only and we see the potential of our guys making it straight into the top 20 in combined points. On the 450 side, the field was depleted leaving the bulk of points being amassed by four racers. If we get Phil strategically placed back in action, he can actually rack up enough points to make it straight into the top twenty as well. It will be fun to watch the cumulative data be reported every week to see who is in and who is out. Super Motocross brings a big pay day to the riders and this will become a much bigger topic as the season rolls on and more information is announced.

NOTES: