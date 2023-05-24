Whoops!

Not all big moments are epic, and in 2013, after dominating the first three 250SX west rounds, Tomac went down hard in the whoops in Oakland, ending his rampage. Ken Roczen was the benefactor, and although things got dicey when he failed to qualify for the main event in Salt Lake City, Roczen never relinquished the lead. Tomac would win two more races that season but ultimately came up short for the title by two points. He went on to win the 2013 250 National Championship that summer, a series in which he never finished off the overall podium once.

The Beast is Born

We’ve all seen Tomac go full-on beast mode multiple times over the years, and there were glimmers of the monster lurking inside even when he was on a 250, but if you’re going to point to a specific time when Tomac officially unleashed the beast, it’d have to be the first four motos of the 2015 season of AMA Pro Motocross. Tomac was absolutely unreal, and if you never watched those races, just have a look at his margins of victory from those first four motos: 22.332, 1:31.181, 37.610, and 23.426. Has anyone else ever beat Ryan Dungey straight up by over a minute-and-a-half?! Unfortunately, it all came to an end at Round Three at Thunder Valley, where Tomac went down and injured his shoulders, but since then we’ve seen Tomac erupt like this over, and over, and over again. In fact, it’s happened with enough regularity that when he’d start to ramp up the speed at any given race, it almost became hypnotic. “He’s doing it again, it’s happening!”

All Bunched Up

After a slow start to the 2017 season, Tomac found his groove at the third race and launched a big championship comeback. He went Beast Mode in Salt Lake City, raging from about last to first to finally take the points lead. Then he had a weird, bad race in East Rutherford, handing the championship lead back to Dungey. Tomac then found himself in the unenviable position of being nine points out of the lead heading into the final race of the season. The result was the infamous bunching strategy, in which Tomac put himself ahead of Dungey, then slowly rode a wide bike in an attempt to slow Dungey up and allow other riders to catch up and get between them. It sounds farfetched, but it almost worked! It allowed guys like Jason Anderson, Chad Reed, Josh Grant, and Dean Wilson to get into the mix. Reed ended up behind the group after getting taken out by Anderson, who won, and Tomac ended up finishing second. Even then Tomac made up four points on Dungey, who finished fourth. Had things gone just a smidge differently, the history books might be drastically different.

Make it Two!

At the 2018 Monster Energy Cup Tomac had a great night, winning all three races and claiming the $1 Million that came with the clean sweep. The night didn’t come without subplots, however. After winning the first two races Tomac was behind his new teammate, Joey Savatgy, as the race was coming to a close. Savatgy used the back section of the track to let Tomac by, giving him the win and the million bucks. That turned out to be life changing. Not really for either Tomac or Savatgy, but for a fan named Jesse Hebert, who happened to be entered in a sweepstakes in which the rules were, if Tomac won all three races, then Hebert also won $1 million. Well, both Tomac and Hebert left Vegas with a lot more money than they’d arrived with!