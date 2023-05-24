I went back and read everything you've done in the media during the past couple of weeks and you're really ready for this outdoor season, aren't you?

Yeah, I'm feeling really good. I mean, I think coming into the outdoors, I have a lot more experience now that than I did supercross. Yeah, I'm definitely feeling motivated after the way that supercross season went. So, yeah, it's going to give me a little bit of confidence going into Pala, for sure. I also think my starts are a bit better than they were last year and confidence is better too. And you know, for how well it went last year up until I got hurt, I was coming from fifteenth place through twentieth place with the bad starts I had going. So, I think if I start up front this year, I’ll be a lot easier on myself. And I think really the goal is just to be in the fight. I want to be no worse than in that top five, you know? I want to be in the battle all the time. And I think if I'm consistently there and fighting for podiums and wins, then I’ll find myself up towards the top at the end of the season.

What’s your take on the competition you’ll be up against come Pala and beyond?

It's getting deeper and I think everybody is fairly close. Like I think right now there are four or five or six guys who could honestly potentially win races. I would love to be that standout guy but it's going to come down to putting yourself in a good position and yeah, minimizing the mistakes. I'm really looking forward to it. And I think it'll be a great summer.

How is everything with the team and your race bikes?

The bikes are great. The team is good and yeah, man, it's like everything seems to be great. You know, I really want to win and I'm finally in that position now. I've always wanted to win. I think everybody does, but you know, I think it's realistic that I can do that now. But you know, there's several other guys that are saying the same thing right now, but we'll see. I mean, we got we got about a week and we're going to see who's done the work and where everybody's at. You're really flying on the bike outdoors. It's what we grew up doing when we first started riding a dirt bike. So, it's more natural and I think for people the outdoors comes down to just, I mean, having balls and being able to suffer. You're pretty exhausted and then you have to gear up 30 minutes later and go do it again. So, it's a whole different mindset. For me, it's just basically trying to turn my brain off completely and let my instincts and desire kick in.