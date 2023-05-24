Jason Weigandt, Steve Matthes, and Jason Thomas preview the upcoming 11 rounds of the 2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship kicking off on May 27 in Southern California. The 250 class is wide open with reigning two-time champion Jett Lawrence graduating to the 450 class. Will it be his brother Hunter Lawrence who steps in and takes over or will other proven winners like Jo Shimoda, Justin Cooper, RJ Hampshire, Jeremy Martin, or maybe even someone else walk home with a title?

For more information and to get your tickets for the 2023 season, visit www.promotocross.com.

Hosts: Jason Weigandt, Steve Matthes, and Jason Thomas

Edit by Kellen Brauer

Film courtesy of: Feld Motor Sports, NBC Sports, Tom Journet, and Kellen Brauer

