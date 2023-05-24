Join Us for 3rd Annual Nicky Hayden Ride Day at Oakley HQ on June 9

The following press release is from Road 2 Recovery:

The 3rd Annual Nicky Hayden Ride Day at Oakley HQ on June 9th

Celebrate Nicky Hayden by riding 69 miles with us!

The tradition continues! We invite everyone to celebrate the legacy of the late Nicky Hayden and join us for the #69MilesForNicky Ride on Nicky Hayden Day, June 9. Registration is open, and the first 50 to sign up will receive a free swag bag packed with some amazing one-off items.

Road 2 Recovery is hosting the 3rd Annual #69MilesForNicky Ride at Oakley HQ in Lake Forest, CA. Register online for free and join us in tribute to Nicky's remarkable life and achievements by riding 69 miles. New this year are two exciting cycling options: you can register for the road ride or the new MTB (mountain bike) ride. Both routes will honor Nicky Hayden's iconic racing number to include a variation of "69" in the mileage route.

When: June 9th 2023

Where: Oakley HQ – One Icon Foothill Ranch, CA 92610 (lower lot)

Time: Rider Check-In opens at 7am

Cost: Free

How to Register: https://road2recovery.com/69milesfornicky-2/