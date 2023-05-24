Join Us for 3rd Annual Nicky Hayden Ride Day at Oakley HQ on June 9
The following press release is from Road 2 Recovery:
The 3rd Annual Nicky Hayden Ride Day at Oakley HQ on June 9th
Celebrate Nicky Hayden by riding 69 miles with us!
The tradition continues! We invite everyone to celebrate the legacy of the late Nicky Hayden and join us for the #69MilesForNicky Ride on Nicky Hayden Day, June 9. Registration is open, and the first 50 to sign up will receive a free swag bag packed with some amazing one-off items.
Road 2 Recovery is hosting the 3rd Annual #69MilesForNicky Ride at Oakley HQ in Lake Forest, CA. Register online for free and join us in tribute to Nicky's remarkable life and achievements by riding 69 miles. New this year are two exciting cycling options: you can register for the road ride or the new MTB (mountain bike) ride. Both routes will honor Nicky Hayden's iconic racing number to include a variation of "69" in the mileage route.
When: June 9th 2023
Where: Oakley HQ – One Icon Foothill Ranch, CA 92610 (lower lot)
Time: Rider Check-In opens at 7am
Cost: Free
How to Register: https://road2recovery.com/69milesfornicky-2/
For those who do not reside in Southern California, you can still get registered and celebrate Nicky Hayden's enduring legacy by doing your own ride on June 9th. Be it on a motorcycle, bicycle, walk or run, covering a distance of 69 or 6.9 miles, register online and log your miles on our Strava group, and you'll receive a free "I Rode 69 Miles" tee while supplies last. Don't forget to post your ride in your story or feed using the #69MilesForNicky.
The aim is to encourage everyone, regardless of their location, to participate in being active together in memory of Nicky on June 9th. Even if individuals cannot join us on the #69MilesForNicky ride at Oakley HQ, they can still register for free to show their support.
The New Limited Edition Nicky Hayden X Cadence Collection Jerseys Just Dropped!
Make sure to show up in style at your next ride! Get your hands on these limited editions Nicky Hayden x Cadence Collection jerseys before they are gone for good. You can pre-order your size and have them shipped or pick it up at the #69MilesForNicky ride. Jerseys will ship starting on 6/5/23.
Click HERE to see all the Nicky Hayden support merch available.
Creative credit- Amanda Jacob