Supercross
Salt Lake City
450SX Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Aaron Plessinger
  3. Justin Hill
250SX Showdown Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Levi Kitchen
GNCC
The John Penton
Overall Results
  1. Jordan Ashburn
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Jonathan Girroir
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Cody J Barnes
  2. Liam Draper
  3. Michael Witkowski
MXGP of
France
MXGP Results
  1. Jeremy Seewer
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Jorge Prado
MX2 Results
  1. Thibault Benistant
  2. Andrea Adamo
  3. Liam Everts
Upcoming
Motocross
Fox Raceway
Sat May 27
Upcoming
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
Sat Jun 3
Upcoming
Motocross
Hangtown Motocross Classic
Sat Jun 3
Upcoming
MXGP of
Latvia
Sun Jun 4
Fly Racing Racer X Podcast: Michael Leib

Fly Racing Racer X Podcast Michael Leib

May 24, 2023 1:00pm
by:

FLY Racing is charging into 2023 with improvements to both style and performance. Led by the industry-leading Formula helmet featuring RHEON Technology, FLY Racing has become synonymous with innovation and outside-the-box thinking. FLY Racing has the widest product range in the sport, ensuring you can find exactly what you’re looking for. In short, FLY Racing embodies all things motocross. Check out the new line at FLYRacing.com, @FLYRACINGUSA on social media, and our athletes at Monster Energy AMA Supercross and AMA Pro Motocross Championship events in 2023.

In this episode of the Fly Racing Racer X Podcast, I call up former pro Michael Leib to talk about his gear brand, Canvas MX. We discuss the possibilities for them, signing some pro riders, the future of MX gear, working with other gear companies, Ryan Villopoto, Leib's own pro career, and more.

Listen to the Leib podcast file directly or get it from Stitcher, the PulpMX App, or your local podcast player.

Main image courtesy of Michael Leib

