Results Archive
Supercross
Salt Lake City
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Aaron Plessinger
  3. Justin Hill
Full Results
250SX Showdown Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Levi Kitchen
Full Results
GNCC
The John Penton
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Jordan Ashburn
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Jonathan Girroir
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Cody J Barnes
  2. Liam Draper
  3. Michael Witkowski
Full Results
MXGP of
France
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeremy Seewer
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Thibault Benistant
  2. Andrea Adamo
  3. Liam Everts
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
Fox Raceway
Sat May 27
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
Sat Jun 3
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Hangtown Motocross Classic
Sat Jun 3
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Latvia
Sun Jun 4
Articles
Full Schedule
Exhaust Podcast: Nice Guy First (With Chase Sexton)

Exhaust Podcast Nice Guy First (With Chase Sexton)

May 24, 2023 11:00am
by:

Chase Sexton could or even should be turning into a diva now that he's been a race winner and now a champion in the 450 class, but instead, he seems to become more open, more accommodating and more friendly with each race success. Jason Weigandt chatted with him late last week for an update on Pro Motocross testing and prep, how his championship weekend went in Monster Energy Supercross, and why he's still humble (hint: midwest roots, says Chase). 

The Racer X Exhaust Podcast is hosted by Jason Weigandt and sponsored by Yoshimura, Leatt, On Track School, and the WD-40 brand. Also, be sure to visit RacerXBrand.com and check out our all-new spring line of apparel.

Read Now
July 2023 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The July 2023 Digital Issue Availalbe Now