Supercross
Salt Lake City
450SX Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Aaron Plessinger
  3. Justin Hill
Full Results
250SX Showdown Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Levi Kitchen
Full Results
GNCC
The John Penton
Overall Results
  1. Jordan Ashburn
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Jonathan Girroir
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Cody J Barnes
  2. Liam Draper
  3. Michael Witkowski
Full Results
MXGP of
France
MXGP Results
  1. Jeremy Seewer
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Thibault Benistant
  2. Andrea Adamo
  3. Liam Everts
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
Fox Raceway
Sat May 27
Upcoming
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
Sat Jun 3
Upcoming
Motocross
Hangtown Motocross Classic
Sat Jun 3
Upcoming
MXGP of
Latvia
Sun Jun 4
Full Schedule

Mattia Guadagnini Undergoes Surgery on Broken Arm from MXGP of France Crash

May 23, 2023 11:00am | by:
The following press release is from GasGas:

Mattia Guadagnini Sidelined With Arm Injury

Guadagnini Undergoes Surgery In France.

Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing's Mattia Guadagnini has undergone surgery on his arm, following a hard crash at the seventh stop of the 2023 FIM Motocross World Championship in France. Guadagnini suffered a broken humerus in the fall that occurred late in the second moto.

Guadagnini was having a banner year aboard his MC 450F – he showed podium speed on more than one occasion and secured his first trophy of the campaign at the recent Grand Prix of Spain. It was at that race that '101' led his first laps of the season as well, so momentum was on his side as he entered the Grand Prix of France. It was put to good use in the first moto, but his progress was halted in moto two.

All at Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing would like to wish Guadagnini a speedy recovery. The team is committed to supporting him in his recovery and aiding him in his quest to return to the podium.

Davide De Carli (Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing Team Manager):

"It was extremely disappointing to see Mattia in such pain at yesterday's event in France. We were having such a fantastic year with him, as he ticked off many personal bests in the first six rounds. We wish him a speedy recovery and would like to extend thanks to Steven Frossard, who helped with arranging his surgery." 

