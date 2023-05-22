Febvre made a move on Prado and even took the second place for few turns but Prado took his place back right away. It was then the turn of Herlings to show his immense talent as he set the fastest lap mid race and closed on Febvre on lap 12. The speed of the ‘bullet’ was too quick as Herlings passed Febvre for 3rd on lap 12. Herlings’ run was not finished as he continued his effort to put pressure on Prado quickly and managed to pass him on lap 14 with 3 laps to go. Herlings finished the race 2nd while Prado could not keep Febvre behind him on lap 15. Febvre went on to pass Prado to finish 3rd. Prado settled for 4th in the end.

Team HRC’s Rubén Fernández spent a much less eventful race as the 3rd in the Championship Standing managed to stay 5th throughout the whole race. He was followed by Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing’s Mattia Guadagnini who also kept his rank into 6th during the race.

Ship to Cycle Honda SR Motoblouz’s Valentin Guillod showed a good pace as he started at the top but found himself 8th on the turn of lap 1. He managed to capitalise on SM Action Racing Team Yuasa Battery MXGP’s Alberto Forato crash to get up to 7th. Forato who continued on his marvellous effort from Saturday was 6th when he completely fell off his bike on a jump and unfortunately had to retire from the race.

Team Gebben Van Venroy Yamaha Racing’s Calvin Vlaanderen made a good start and quickly passed JM Honda Racing’s Brent Van Doninck for 9th and kept a good pace behind Guillod. He eventually also benefitted from Forato misfortune to finish in 8th. Van doninck keeps showing impressive skill as the Belgian rode solidly into the top 10 the whole race to settle 10th in the end.

The great performance of the race went to Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP Team’s Glenn Coldenhoff as the Dutch rider did not start well and found himself 13th on lap 1 but eventually picked up his rhythm to overtake MRT Racing Team Beta’s Ben Watson

MRT Racing Team Beta’s Alessandro Lupino and Standing Construct Honda MXGP’s Brian Bogers early on to get to 11th on lap 3. He kept going to get to a good 9th place. Lupino settled for 13th in the end.

Race 2 started similarly to race 1 with Seewer clinching the FOX Holeshot and kept going with the lead. It looked like he was going for the perfect 1-1 but Febvre was determined to win his first race of the season at home. Febvre took his time but managed to get on the back of Seewer with the home crowd on their toes waiting for that moment. On lap 12, Febvre got on the inside of the Swiss and go through in a turn to let public erupt of excitement. With 6 laps to go it was a done deal as Febvre managed to enjoy the last lap and celebrate with his famous heel clicker. Seewer was happy to get 1-2 for his GP win of the season.