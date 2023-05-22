Meanwhile, Girroir, the XC1 rookie who won the last race, made a huge last-lap push to steal a podium spot from Delong and Monster Energy/Babbitt’s Kawasaki veteran Josh Strang.

“Yeah it was wild,” said Girrior, of FMF KTM. “Josh Strang got the holeshot, I think I was third. Ricky went wide in the third corner and I got to second, then I found myself in the lead, and I really didn’t want to be there. Ricky was riding good so I let him by. He passed me and I just followed. Yeah, I made a couple mistakes and found myself in fifth, stalled the bike. That last lap it was on. I put the hammer down. Craig Delong got stuck on a hill, then I got by Josh and put the hammer down. Had a big cartwheel, got up, and Josh was right there. I kept charging and Josh finished right behind me. It was good, I’m happy.”

Strang, of Babbitt’s Online/Monster Energy/Kawasaki Team Green, took fourth. The Australian would probably be the best bet to make for eight winners in eight rounds. GNCC resumes in two weeks for the Mason-Dixon GNCC in Mount Morris, Pennsylvania. Ricky Russell, of AmPro Yamaha, who was leading early, ran into mechanical problems.

That’s the same thing that happened for former series leader Kelley. A KTM PR had this info:

The other FMF KTM Factory Racing entry of 2021 champion Kelley started off strongly in position three, before coming unstuck in the hills and losing an immense amount of time. He worked his way back up to the leaders twice, before an issue signaled the end of his run toward the front at The John Penton GNCC and he scored P8. Ben Kelley: “Tough day here at The John Penton GNCC round. Felt super comfortable all day, just a couple of big mistakes cost me where I lost a lot of time, especially getting stuck on a couple of those hills. Charged back to the leaders twice, then ran into some difficulties, which put us at the back. Rough day, but it is what it is, we’ll come back strong for the next one.”

The rest of the info on the event is below via a GNCC Racing press release.

The Wiseco John Penton:

Motorcycle Race Report

MILLFIELD, Ohio – Round seven of the 2023 Grand National Cross Country Series presented by Specialized, an AMA National Championship, (GNCC Racing) concluded in Millfield, Ohio with the second day of racing at The Wiseco John Penton GNCC. This series has seen seven different winners in just seven races this season as Magna1 Motorsports/Husqvarna’s Jordan Ashburn would come through to earn his first win of 2023.

As the green flag flew it was a race to the first turn, but it would be FMF/KTM Factory Racing’s Johnny Girroir earning himself the $250 All Balls Racing XC1 Holeshot Award to start out the day. When the pack of racers made their way to timing and scoring on the opening lap it was AmPro Yamaha’s Ricky Russell leading the way with Ashburn and FMF/KTM Factory Racing’s Ben Kelley right behind him.

The race wore on and Russell would fall back to eighth for the next couple of laps. The lead would be taken over by Ashburn, who would soon face battle with Rocky Mountain ATV*MC/Tely Energy KTM Racing’s Steward Baylor for the remaining laps of the three hour race. Ashburn and Baylor would swap the lead position multiple times, but ultimately Ashburn would come through to take the win and making seven different winners at the first seven rounds of the GNCC season.

Baylor would continue to push and earn second overall on the day after he started at the back of the pack on the opening lap of the race. Baylor now sits in the points lead in the National Championship standings. Girroir would battle on after earning the holeshot, and he would find himself in third overall when the checkered flag flew.

Babbitt’s Online/Monster Energy/Kawasaki Team Green’s Josh Strang would run inside the top five throughout the duration of the race as he came through to earn fourth overall on the day. Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Craig Delong battled back to finish inside the top five in the XC1 Open Pro class and seventh overall on the day. Babbitt’s Online/Monster Energy/Kawasaki Team Green’s Grant Baylor would come through to earn sixth in the XC1 and eighth overall at The John Penton GNCC.