Last week, we learned the Phoenix Honda Racing team would not be racing the 2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship. In an Instagram post, the team also announced they had also parted ways with AMA Supercross and Motocross rookie Caden Braswell—although on good terms. Last week, Braswell was seen testing a GasGas at public tracks in California.

With Pierce Brown injured and sidelined for the first few Pro Motocross rounds, the Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GasGas team announced Braswell will serve as a fill-in for the first four rounds.

Brown suffered a broken hand ahead of the Denver SX that sidelined him for the final two events of the supercross season. Michael Mosiman was sidelined for the latter half of supercross with a concussion, but he is expected to be ready for Pro Motocross. Sole 450cc rider Justin Barcia suffered a crash that resulted in a broken shoulder, collarbone, and two ribs at the Nashville Supercross that kept him out of the final two supercross events as well.