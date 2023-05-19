We've reached a rare break in the annual AMA racing calendar, so now we reflect on Monster Energy Supercross and prepare for Pro Motocross. Our man Phil Nicoletti is still recovering from his dislocated wrist but he's back on the bike and hoping to race his YZ450F outdoors soon.

Phil still has time for you, even though he's probably grumpy. If you have questions send an email to Phil@racerxonline.com.

(Note: Some questions have been lightly edited for clarity.)

So lets talk $...

How much did ET3 hand Chase in bonus money? Is a 450 supercross title worth a milhouse in bonus? These guys have to write some crazy stuff into their contracts. But then again, Sexton was and is expected to be a championship contender so maybe his odds weren’t that good.

Bird

Hey Bird. 450 championship bonus is quite big. Compared to other sports, it ain’t much. But in our little world it’s quite big. I've come up with a general list of what a 450 Supercross Championship probably pays:

1.25 million manufacturer/team

Gear can be anywhere between 100k to 250k

Energy Drink, 100k to 200k

Goggles probably 50k to 75k

Again just depends how well your agent wrote it up. So it’s a substantial about, I mean that could end up being around 2 million. Meanwhile, the 250 championship is 500k from the team. If you have your own gear deal, then you get those bonuses too. While we’re at it, getting on a team like Honda HRC or KTM is becoming quite lucrative for a 250 rider, because the riders can get their own gear deals. Because that is so lucrative, I see the team gear deals changing in the next few years.