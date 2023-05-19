Welcome to Racerhead and the calm between the storms. Last weekend Monster Energy AMA Supercross wrapped up in Salt Lake City with another full house, but also way too many absentees from the starting gates. Next weekend, AMA Pro Motocross will begin at Fox Raceway in Pala, California, as the second half of the 2023 AMA calendar of racing gets underway. Everyone is transitioning from supercross to motocross. Everyone is also tied in points as MX begins—everyone has zero points!

Of course last weekend there was a single leader in 450SX, Team Honda HRC’s Chase Sexton. After the shocking departure of the nearly series-long points leader Eli Tomac with a ruptured Achilles tendon, Sexton was in the right place at the right time to take over the championship. As a matter of fact, he pretty much clinched the championship the moment Eli pulled out in Denver one week earlier. To their credit neither Chase nor his Honda team celebrated that realization in Denver, showing the immense respect that they have for Tomac. Instead, they waited for Salt Lake City and another win to blow the lid off and celebrate in fashion at SLC.

Adding to their joy of breaking that 20-year title-less streak in AMA 450 Supercross was the matching titles for Jett and Hunter Lawrence in 250 SX. They were the heavy favorites going into the Dave Coombs Sr. East-West Showdown, though Jett and his fellow West Region competitors had a much better conclusion, with Jett, RJ Hampshire and Levi Kitchen going 1-2-3 in the Showdown.

Now Jett has moved up to the 450 and he will take on his teammate Chase and the rest of the field with another championship up for grabs, as Eli was the defending 450 MX Champion as well. And as I mentioned in the opening paragraph, there’s a bunch of guys missing. Besides Tomac, Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GasGas’ Justin Barcia, Rockstar Husqvarna’s Malcolm Stewart and Christian Craig, Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Jason Anderson, and Red Bull KTM’s Cooper Webb are still out (though I have a feeling we will be seeing #2 back out there sooner than later). There’s more on the injury list, but it gets depressing to have to list them each week. That said, there’s a lot of conversations happening and data being studied by the OEMs, the AMA, AMA Pro Racing, Feld Motor Sports, MX Sports, the Alpinestars Mobile Medics and more. The injuries have been overwhelming in 2023, and not just here in supercross. MXGP has also had a tough run, with defending champion Tim Gajser out, and recent injuries to Romain Febvre and Maxime Renaux, both former FIM World Champions. No one ever wants to see an injury-plagued season like this happen again.

Before we get into the rest of Racerhead, sad news from Delmont, Pennsylvania. Dick Bellora Sr., the cofounder of the old Steel City Raceway and father-in-law to SX/MX/FMX star Mike Jones, passed away earlier this week. Bellora got into motocross when his son Dickie started racing in the late-seventies, and by 1983 they opened a motocross track at their family farm, with my dad and mom as partners. Dickie was a stand-out Kawasaki Team Green rider, though he did not make a dent in professional racing like his future brother-in-law Mike Jones would. The Steel City track hosted the last U.S. 125cc Grand Prix in 1987, won by Suzuki’s Erik Kehoe, and then held an outdoor national every year from 1988 until 2012. The last national there was won by Red Bull KTM’s Ryan Dungey (450) and GEICO Honda’s Eli Tomac (250). Issues with the local Department of Natural Resources due to what they felt was too much erosion had long threatened the track’s very existing, and it ultimately closed in the fall of 2012 for good, the national moving to Muddy Creek Raceway in Tennessee. Dick Bellora still attended various local races after that, until his health became an issue. He passed earlier this week. Godspeed, Dick Bellora, and thanks for all those great races at Steel City over the many, many years.

Looking ahead to next weekend, check out these “Stopwatch National” photos from Spencer Owens out at Glen Helen: