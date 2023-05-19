Results Archive
MXGP of
Spain
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Mattia Guadagnini
  3. Ruben Fernandez
MX2 Results
  1. Simon Laengenfelder
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Andrea Adamo
GNCC
Hoosier
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Michael Witkowski
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Michael Witkowski
  2. Liam Draper
  3. Cody J Barnes
Supercross
Denver
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
250SX West Results
  1. R.J. Hampshire
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Jett Lawrence
Supercross
Salt Lake City
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Aaron Plessinger
  3. Justin Hill
250SX Showdown Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Levi Kitchen
Upcoming
GNCC
The John Penton
Sat May 20
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
France
Sun May 21
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Fox Raceway
Sat May 27
Articles
How to Watch: John Penton GNCC & MXGP of France

May 19, 2023 9:00am
by:

Main image by Mack Faint

The AMA Pro Motocross Championship will kick off its 2023 season next weekend in California. However, there is still racing to watch this weekend, with both the Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing series and the FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) in action.

The John Penton GNCC will take place May 20 and 21 in Millfield, Ohio. The John Penton GNCC will have both Saturday’s pro ATVs (2 p.m. EDT/11 a.m. PDT) and Sunday’s pro bikes (1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT) broadcasted live by the RacerTV crew.

The seventh-round MXGP of France will take place on Saturday (qualifying) and Sunday (motos). You can watch both days live on www.mxgp-tv.com.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

TV | ONLINE SCHEDULE

Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing

GNCC TV Schedule

FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)

MXGP TV Schedule

2023 Standings

Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing

GNCC

Overall Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT United States129
2Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States124
3Steward Baylor Belton, SC United States123
4Ricky Russell Duvall, WA United States86
5Grant Baylor Belton, SC United States85
GNCC

XC2 Pro Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Ruy Barbosa Chile129
2Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL United States116
3Angus Riordan Woodland, CA United States113
4Ryder Lafferty Millville, NJ United States112
5Liam Draper Auckland New Zealand109
GNCC

XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Toby Cleveland Erin, NY United States155
2Dakoda Devore Uhrichsville, OH United States131
3Jhak Walker Morrisonville, IL United States127
4Jason Lipscomb Parkersburg, WV United States122
5Van Gosselin Pownal, VT United States95
GNCC

WXC Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Rachael Archer New Zealand170
2Korie Steede Beloit, OH United States140
3Rachel Gutish Terre Haute, IN United States135
4Prestin Raines Travelers Rest, SC United States100
5Kayla Oneill Greenwood Lake, NY United States93
FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)

MXGP

MXGP Standings - 2023

PositionRiderPoints
1Jorge Prado Spain294
2Jeffrey Herlings Netherlands288
3Ruben Fernandez Spain224
4Romain Febvre France214
5Maxime Renaux France202
MXGP

MX2 Standings - 2023

PositionRiderPoints
1Jago Geerts Belgium319
2Andrea Adamo Italy271
3Kay De Wolf Netherlands263
4Simon Laengenfelder Germany259
5Thibault Benistant France247
Other Links

Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing

View the 2023 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing souvenir program.

General

GNCC Live Timing 

2023 GNCC Numbers

The John Penton GNCC

John Penton GNCC Race Center

FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)

General

MXGP Live Timing

MXGP of France

MXGP of France Race Center

Track Map

Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing

RACE DAY SCHEDULE

Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing

The John Penton GNCC Race Weekend Schedule

Friday, May 19, Saturday, May 20, and Sunday, May 21

*Note: All times on the race day schedule are local to Millfield, Ohio.

Friday | May 19, 2023

  • 9:00amGates Open
  • 2:00pm – 6:00pmATV & Bike Registration - All Classes
  • 12:00amGates Close

Saturday | May 20, 2023

  • 6:00amGates Open
  • 7:00am – 7:45amYouth ATV & Micro Registration
  • 8:00am50cc Micro ATV Racing (30 min event)
  • 8:45am50cc Micro Bike Racing (30 min event)
  • 9:30am – 10:30amYouth ATV Race (1 hr event)
  • 9:35amAmateur ATV Registration
  • 10:05amPro ATV Registration
  • 11:00amAmateur ATV Racing (2 hr event)
  • 1:30pm – 4:30pmeMTB Registration
  • 2:00pm – 4:00pmPro ATV Race (2 hr event)
  • 2:00pm – 7:00pmBike Registration - all classes
  • 5:00pmSpecialized Turbo eMTB Racing
  • 5:15pm – 6:45pmTeam Faith Water Truck Slip-N-Slide
  • 6:30pmePeeWee (STACYC) Racing
  • 7:30pmLIVE ENTERTAINMENT: Sick Serenity and Missing November LIVE on the podium
  • 7:00pm – 7:45pmTeam Faith Non-Denominational Chapel Service
  • 12:00amGates Close

Sunday | May 21, 2023

  • 6:00amGates Open
  • 7:00am – 7:45amYouth Bike Registration
  • 8:00am – 9:30amYouth Bike Race (90 min event)
  • 8:05am – 9:30amAmateur Bike Registration
  • 10:00am – 12:00pmAmateur Bike Race (2 hr event)
  • 10:05am – 12:45pmPro Bike Registration
  • 1:00pm – 4:00pmPro Bike Race (3 hr event)
