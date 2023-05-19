Main image by Mack Faint
The AMA Pro Motocross Championship will kick off its 2023 season next weekend in California. However, there is still racing to watch this weekend, with both the Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing series and the FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) in action.
The John Penton GNCC will take place May 20 and 21 in Millfield, Ohio. The John Penton GNCC will have both Saturday’s pro ATVs (2 p.m. EDT/11 a.m. PDT) and Sunday’s pro bikes (1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT) broadcasted live by the RacerTV crew.
The seventh-round MXGP of France will take place on Saturday (qualifying) and Sunday (motos). You can watch both days live on www.mxgp-tv.com.
Below is everything you need for the weekend.
TV | ONLINE SCHEDULE
Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing
- GNCC
The John PentoneMTB Round 4
Saturday, May 20
FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)
- MXGP
MXGP of FranceSunday, May 21
2023 Standings
Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|129
|2
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|124
|3
|Steward Baylor
|Belton, SC
|123
|4
|Ricky Russell
|Duvall, WA
|86
|5
|Grant Baylor
|Belton, SC
|85
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Ruy Barbosa
|129
|2
|Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|116
|3
|Angus Riordan
|Woodland, CA
|113
|4
|Ryder Lafferty
|Millville, NJ
|112
|5
|Liam Draper
|Auckland
|109
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Toby Cleveland
|Erin, NY
|155
|2
|Dakoda Devore
|Uhrichsville, OH
|131
|3
|Jhak Walker
|Morrisonville, IL
|127
|4
|Jason Lipscomb
|Parkersburg, WV
|122
|5
|Van Gosselin
|Pownal, VT
|95
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Rachael Archer
|170
|2
|Korie Steede
|Beloit, OH
|140
|3
|Rachel Gutish
|Terre Haute, IN
|135
|4
|Prestin Raines
|Travelers Rest, SC
|100
|5
|Kayla Oneill
|Greenwood Lake, NY
|93
FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Jorge Prado
|294
|2
|Jeffrey Herlings
|288
|3
|Ruben Fernandez
|224
|4
|Romain Febvre
|214
|5
|Maxime Renaux
|202
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Jago Geerts
|319
|2
|Andrea Adamo
|271
|3
|Kay De Wolf
|263
|4
|Simon Laengenfelder
|259
|5
|Thibault Benistant
|247
Other Links
Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing
View the 2023 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing souvenir program.
General
The John Penton GNCC
FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)
General
MXGP of France
FOLLOW
Racer X
Twitter — @racerxonline
Instagram — @racerxonline
Facebook — @racerxonline
YouTube — Racer X Motocross & Supercross News
Grand National Cross Country Series
Twitter—@gnccracing
Instagram—@gncc_racing
Facebook—@gnccracing
YouTube—RacerTV
TICKETS
Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing
Get tickets to the John Penton GNCC.
Track Map
Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing
Find your way around with ease at @wisecopistoninc John Penton GNCC in Millfeild, Ohio 👍🏻 #GNCCRacing pic.twitter.com/UMr9sVO6Eu— GNCC Racing (@GNCCRacing) May 18, 2023
RACE DAY SCHEDULE
Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing
The John Penton GNCC Race Weekend Schedule
Friday, May 19, Saturday, May 20, and Sunday, May 21
*Note: All times on the race day schedule are local to Millfield, Ohio.
Friday | May 19, 2023
- 9:00amGates Open
- 2:00pm – 6:00pmATV & Bike Registration - All Classes
- 12:00amGates Close
Saturday | May 20, 2023
- 6:00amGates Open
- 7:00am – 7:45amYouth ATV & Micro Registration
- 8:00am50cc Micro ATV Racing (30 min event)
- 8:45am50cc Micro Bike Racing (30 min event)
- 9:30am – 10:30amYouth ATV Race (1 hr event)
- 9:35amAmateur ATV Registration
- 10:05amPro ATV Registration
- 11:00amAmateur ATV Racing (2 hr event)
- 1:30pm – 4:30pmeMTB Registration
- 2:00pm – 4:00pmPro ATV Race (2 hr event)
- 2:00pm – 7:00pmBike Registration - all classes
- 5:00pmSpecialized Turbo eMTB Racing
- 5:15pm – 6:45pmTeam Faith Water Truck Slip-N-Slide
- 6:30pmePeeWee (STACYC) Racing
- 7:30pmLIVE ENTERTAINMENT: Sick Serenity and Missing November LIVE on the podium
- 7:00pm – 7:45pmTeam Faith Non-Denominational Chapel Service
- 12:00amGates Close
Sunday | May 21, 2023
- 6:00amGates Open
- 7:00am – 7:45amYouth Bike Registration
- 8:00am – 9:30amYouth Bike Race (90 min event)
- 8:05am – 9:30amAmateur Bike Registration
- 10:00am – 12:00pmAmateur Bike Race (2 hr event)
- 10:05am – 12:45pmPro Bike Registration
- 1:00pm – 4:00pmPro Bike Race (3 hr event)