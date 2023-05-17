Results Archive
MXGP of
Spain
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Mattia Guadagnini
  3. Ruben Fernandez
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Simon Laengenfelder
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Andrea Adamo
Full Results
GNCC
Hoosier
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Michael Witkowski
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Michael Witkowski
  2. Liam Draper
  3. Cody J Barnes
Full Results
Supercross
Denver
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. R.J. Hampshire
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Jett Lawrence
Full Results
Supercross
Salt Lake City
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Aaron Plessinger
  3. Justin Hill
Full Results
250SX Showdown Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Levi Kitchen
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
The John Penton
Sat May 20
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
France
Sun May 21
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Fox Raceway
Sat May 27
Articles
Full Schedule

SCOTT Announces Pro Circuit Goggle

May 17, 2023 8:00am | by:
SCOTT Announces Pro Circuit Goggle

SCOTT Sports is excited to announce the launch of our new SCOTT X Pro Circuit collaboration goggle.

The SCOTT Prospect Pro Circuit Goggle is the latest official collaboration goggle between SCOTT and long-term partner Pro Circuit. SCOTT and Pro Circuit have been partners for more than 30 years, making it one of the strongest partner relationships in the industry. With strong co-branding and a classic Pro Circuit inspired design, this goggle represents what true racing is all about!

The SCOTT Prospect is our flagship Off-road motocross goggle. Used by an ever-growing list of champions, the Prospect goggle has everything you need to ensure your vision is the best it can be on the track or trail. With perfected features such as the NoSweat face foam, a maximum field of vision, the innovative SCOTT Lens Lock System, articulating outriggers and much more, the super-stylish SCOTT Prospect goggle has been engineered to Defend Your Vision no matter how extreme the conditions get. 

The SCOTT Prospect Pro Circuit Goggle comes with a bold Pro Circuit logo running down one side of the goggle with a matching SCOTT logo on the other. Pro Circuit’s ‘We Race’ slogan is placed directly in the center of the back of the strap. Premium detail painting on the outrigger adds an extra touch of unique style, whilst a bold Gold Chrome WORKS lens brings the finishing touches to this race-ready goggle.

Goggle features:

Lens Lock System

Articulated outriggers

NoSweat 3-layer molded face foam

Extra-wide, no-slip silicone strap

SCOTT TruView single WORKS lens

NoFog™ Anti-Fog lens treatment

In the box:

Pro Circuit Edition Prospect Goggle

Bonus clear lens

Custom Pro Circuit microfiber goggle bag

Noseguard 

The SCOTT Pro Circuit Prospect goggle will be available from the 17th of May 2023. 

