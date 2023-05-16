The Salt Lake City Supercross round of the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship brought home the championship (round nine for the 250SX West Region and round ten for the 250SX East Region).
At the finale round, we saw Jett Lawrence stamp his 250cc racing career by claiming the win in the Dave Coombs Sr. East/West Showdown main event. In the premier class, Chase Sexton claimed his sixth win of the 2023 season and was crowned 450SX champion. The following riders noted either earned new or tied their career bests.
Career Bests
450SX
Justin Hill | 3rd
Justin Starling | 8th
Devin Simonson | 9th
Tristan Lane | 13th (tied career best)
Hunter Schlosser | 15th (first 450SX main event start)
And Haiden Deegan (250SX) and Colt Nichols (450SX) received the 2023 AMA Rookie of the Year awards.
Here is what riders had to say about their respective days.
Note: Some quotes are from team press releases, some are from rider social media posts, and some are from the post-race media scrum/post-race interviews. We compiled as many quotes as we could find.
450SX
Chase Sexton | 1st | 450SX Champion
“I’m really at a loss for words right now. Getting the win tonight was just the stamp on this season. I really wanted this win more than anything. It still sounds insane to hear that I’m the Supercross champion. It takes a team behind you to win though, and even when we were at our lowest in the middle of the season, no one gave up the fight. It was a long journey to get here, even a long week knowing where we were. I’m happy to get this one checked off the list, and to get everyone at Honda the championship they deserve.”
Aaron Plessinger | 2nd
"It feels good to cap the season off with a podium. I went down a couple of weeks ago and wasn’t sure if I was going to make it back, but made good progress through the week and decided I could race. I’m still a little sore, though today was a crazy day! The clouds were all over the place – it was hot and cold, and then the rain came down. This track is like concrete, so the rain made it tough, but it was fun. The whoops were tough, as I showed in the Heat, but we remounted well and came back with second in the Main, so I’m pumped to finish the Supercross season off like this."
Justin Hill | 3rd
“First career 450 podium to finish the year!!! I was almost certain I would never experience this feeling again in my lifetime. I’m so blessed to be back doing what I love and what a ride it’s been …. Huge thank you to the whole Tedder family and my tm @dakota we’ve come a long way and I couldn’t be more proud 🙌🏻❤️
@41kenny @fonzy46 thank you guys for believing in me and being the family I never knew I had.
Thank you to @hunterpatterson103 for keeping the ship together, we got into a groove by the end of this thing! And of course @joshill75 for getting me pulled back into racing, we wrote our own story this year”
Read the full post-race press conference quotes from Plessinger and Hill.
Adam Cianciarulo | 4th
“All in all, this weekend was another step in the right direction for me and the whole Monster Energy® Kawasaki team. I’ve been focused on putting the building blocks in place throughout this season and it’s great to have these strong results in the final rounds. Of course, it would have been awesome to close out with back-to-back podiums, but we were in the battle and still had a solid night. Now, we’ll shift focus to Pro Motocross and look to keep the fight going.”
Dean Wilson | 5th
Wilson posted on Instagram:
“2023 SX is a wrap🎞️ Finished it up with a Top 5 & Top 10 in points. Made all 17 rounds. Unfortunately made a few mistakes on my part & lost some valuable points but that’s racing. I came in under prepared in the off season because there was a few problems we had but it made me happy to feel like I was putting it together that last round was my best riding. Thank you @davimillsaps for absolute putting me through it to get back to where I need to be by the end. Thank you @hondaracing_moto I feel like learning a new bike took me longer than expected but I’m excited with the set up I now have going into WSX. Thank you all on the team Yarrive, Marty, Wes, Jesse, Dave, Bryce last but not least thank you @cbrown_c72 my mechanic who was such a legend all year I appreciate your hard work! I’m 31 & had a lot of injuries in my career so sometimes I would rather back it down a notch to be at every race. It’s important for me to be there every weekend so I’m stoked to be 1 of 4 to make it. Thank you everyone for supporting me👊🏼 Question is should I go for 1 last year? 15 years for the 15? Let me know🤔🤨”
Shane McElrath | 7th
"Tonight was a pretty strong race. I ended up seventh after starting last. I just didn’t have the consistent starts I had last weekend. I felt good on the track tonight, felt like I made some really good passes. It felt great to race and to keep pushing until the end. It was an overall good season. I ended up 11th in the series so it's a lot to take away. There was a lot of learning and I gained experience this year. I’m just thankful. It's been a lot of fun and this team has been really great."
Justin Starling | 8th
Starling tweeted:
“That’s all, folks
94 points
17th in overall standings
95 career main events
Best finish: 8th
Time for a summer break, we will be back in September 🤝
Time to go marry my fiancée and embrace married life with no distractions of two wheels.
Thank you, Starling out ✌🏼
Devin Simonson | 9th
Simonson posted on Instagram
“SLC✅ Man what a supercross season so Many ups and downs but I am so stoked to end it on a high! Felt really good all day on the track in qualifying and the heat race. Had a good start in the main around 10th, got into 9th close to halfway and continued clicking off laps for my first top 10 in the 450 class with a 9th. Stoked on my progression this year and a huge Thank you to the whole @partzilla @teamprmx crew along with our trainer @kriese459 @ultimatemotorsportperformance Ready for my next adventure coming soon✊🏻”
Kevin Moranz | 11th
Moranz posted on Instagram:
“WE FINISHED STRONG!! Had a solid top 10 finish in the works until I went over the bars after landing on some tough blocks🥴 Got up as fast as we could and fought back to P11 on the night clinching 16th in the 450 Supercross Championship!! So thankful for the entire @teamnextlevelracing and everyone who made this Supercross season the best one yet!!”
Tristan Lane | 13th
Lane posted on Instagram:
“2023 SX Season ✅
What a day, I finished 5th in my heat race and knew I had a good chance at doing well in the main event.
I was half a lap away from my first top 10 and I made a small mistake and crashed in a muddy transition before the triple. Pretty heartbreaking obviously, but i’m proud to have salvaged a 13th and tied my career best from Nashville. 🤙🏼
Amazing way to cap off the season. Thanks to all of my friends, family, and sponsors that make this possible for me 🙌🏼”
Kyle Chisholm | 14th
"I started the day off not feeling very well. My Suzuki was impressive, but I just couldn't get a flow and connect the track together. Then we had rain before the heat, and I knew the start was important. I nailed the start and ended up third in the heat, which was awesome. In the main, I ripped another good start. I ran third and then settled into fifth. I was wanting to get a top-five tonight. I came up on a lapper and didn't anticipate it well enough; the lapper made a mistake in front of me, and I landed behind him and went down pretty hard. I'm bummed because we were in the top five. But it's racing, and I’m happy to finish the season healthy. The team did great all year.
Hunter Schlosser | 15th
Schlosser posted on Instagram:
“450 main on the 250! This was a goal of mine all year and I’m so happy to put it in the show and get 15th! I can’t thank everyone enough for an awesome season, lots of ups and downs but very happy we could finish strong!”
Josh Cartwright | 16th
Cartwright posted on Instagram:
“2023 450 Supercross Season ✅
I am so happy with my season this year accomplishing so many of my goals:
- 1st Place in the @pulpmx LCQ Privateer Challenge
- 12th Place, Denver Main Event, 450 Personal Best
- 1st Place, Houston 450 LCQ
- 1st Place, Seattle 450 LCQ
- 3 Top 15 Finishes in 450 Main Events
- Making 14 of 17 main events
None of this would of happened without all the great people behind me! Thank you so much to @psychic_motorsports @ewajohnson90 for hopping on board as the title sponsor this year. 🙌Huge thank you to @milesshugg for coming along with me the entire season as my mechanic.
Thank you @bubbapauli and the entire @maddpartskawasaki crew for taking care of me this year!
Of course, a huge thank you to all my amazing sponsors that helped me build this program and race this year!
Fredrik Noren | 17th
Noren posted on Instagram:
Joan Cros | 18th
Cros posted on Instagram:
“We finally got that #lcq #win 💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻 P18 on the main and Happy to finish the season with a good day!
Thanks again to all the @maddpartskawasaki family, my family and of course all the sponsors that make it posible🙏🏻✊🏻”
Chase Marquier | 19th
Marquier posted on Instagram:
“Man, what a season! First 450 season in the books! Extremely blessed and thankful for this opportunity. Met some goals, had some good rides, but not satisfied! I want more out of myself and im going to do just that. I don’t really have the words to say how thankful I am for everyone that was part of the @teamprmx team from the owner Julian for giving me this shot and platform to come back and race on to the mechanics to the teammates, all you guys made this year very special for me! Cheers to Sx 2023! • And a huge special thank you to @partzilla for everything they did to make this season special!”
Logan Karnow | 20th
Karnow posted on Instagram:
“Man what a wild ride of a season🍻 THANK YOU to everybody for being with me on this crazy journey, I hope I made all you guys proud❤️ Beyond excited to continue my relationship with @onlyfans into the summer🙏🏼ITS BOATINGGGG SEASON🍻🍻”
Jared Lesher | 21st
Jared Lesher posted on Instagram:
“What a way to end the season!
It took over 17 years to get another 250 2-stroke back in a 450 Supercross main event, and only 28 days for me to do it again.
Qualifying started off great, and put together some good laps, and was sitting 24th overall after Q1. With rain forecasted to come in right before Q2, we debated if it was even worth going back out if the track would be slick, no times would improve. Last minute decision, we went down to give it another shot. It started to drizzle, but I was able to put together a good lap and shave another 1/2 second off.
Just before the heat race, the skies opened up, and it was raining pretty solid while we were sitting on the gate. The track was super slick, and spots were muddy, but I got a decent start. Had some battles in the mid pack, but was only able to get up to 12th.
LCQ, I got a mid pack start, tucked to the inside going into the first rhythm section, and was able to jump the big line and make a ton of passes in the first section. Was 5th across the start/finish the first lap. Made a few passes, and got up to 2nd, and was close to passing for the lead, but ultimately wanted to play it safe. Got passed on the last lap, but I knew where I was and we took a 3rd.
We made another main on a 2-stroke!
Unfortunately in that LCQ with the slick track and mud earlier, along with the quick turnaround, the motor had a failure and lost all the coolant. The base gasket pushed out the side, and coolant was leaking everywhere (see last slide). Michael went to the wash station to clean the bike and cool it off as much as possible before the main, but after texting (Derek) he said drain it all and run it without coolant to avoid getting coolant in the cylinder. We skipped the parade lap and waited till the last minute to start the bike, and just did 1 complete lap to ensure we got paid. The bike was making terrible sounds on the ride back to the pit, she was toast.
Obviously a bummer but at the end of the day we still made another main event on the 2-stroke. What a great way to end the season!
Thank you to all my sponsors for making this all possible!”
Ken Roczen | 22nd
"Overall we had a really good day here in Salt Lake. We were always up in the mix, battling for the top spot. We had a great heat. We were thrown a curve ball with the rain, but everything looked great. In the main, we got off to a decent start. I went around the third turn, dabbed my leg down, and hyperextended it. That ended my night and spooked me a little bit. I've never done anything to my knee, and it was hurting pretty bad. Luckily, it didn't pop. It seems to be fine. But I had so much fun this year. I'm keeping my head high. We've been riding really well, have been solid on the bike, and we're having a lot of fun with the team. That's really what I'm holding onto. I can't wait to have a couple of weeks off and then start competing in World Supercross."
Said twisted Tea/HEP Motorsports Suzuki presented by Progressive Insurance team manager Larry Brooks:
"We did great. Ken Roczen had a rough main. Everything's fine but he twisted and hyper-extended his knee. We think it's twisted, not broken. Kyle Chisholm was up in third place and then finished in fifth. Kyle was riding really well, the best he has all year, and then he ran into a lapped rider, crashed, and finished 14th. Shane McElrath finished seventh. He's made huge improvements all season and finished the season strong. Dilan Schwartz finished thirteenth in the 250 main event. It was an East/West Showdown, and it ended up being a really good night for Dilan. I'm really proud of him. The Supercross series is over and I'm really proud of my whole team. We've brought this team up to another level. We're going to race for the championship next year. I'm super proud of my guys and I couldn't be happier right now."
Colt Nichols | DNR, injured
Nichols posted on Instagram:
“Well I’m pretty bummed to not be racing tonight but this was a cool little surprise. I am all good just tweaked my knee up a little last weekend on the crash and we decided not to risk damaging it more. Pretty cool to win rookie of the year and super thankful for the opportunity to race for @hondaracingcorporation. This team has been nothing short of top tier, we’ve had some ups and downs as expected but we all kept working and im proud of that!”
Then he thanked Honda HRC for the opportunity to race with the team this season.
“Can’t believe the season has came and gone, it seems quicker every year but the old saying that time flies when you’re having fun rings true. Massive thank you to the guys @honda_racing_us for giving me an opportunity this season, the rookie 450 year was a learning curve most definitely. Wish we could’ve ended strong the last two rounds but these things happen. These guys took a chance on me and really did everything possible to help me get back on my feet and I’ll be forever grateful. Got to work with some really awesome people and build some new friendships along the way as well. As for the next chapter I’ll be updating you guys soon 👊🏽📈”
250SX
Jett Lawrence | 1st
“It still hasn’t sunk in that this is my last 250 race; it really didn’t cross my mind until I crossed the finish line. Obviously, I couldn’t ask for a better way to end my 250 career. I wish I could have battled more with Hunter, but I’ll take the win. It’s going to be weird this summer with a different schedule, getting dressed at a different time than Hunter. The outdoor season will be full of fun battles with my teammate Chase, and it will just be a great learning experience. It’s exciting pretty much starting from the bottom again.”
RJ Hampshire | 2nd
“It was an awesome night and season. I gave myself a chance at it…that's all I asked of myself for tonight. I got a really good start. I just kind of lost it in the whoops there. But overall, it was really solid. Another podium, the seventh of the season. It should have been eight, but who's counting New York? I'll take this confidence and keep the ball rolling into the outdoors, and we're going to have a really awesome season there, too.”
Levi Kitchen | 3rd
“It was a pretty day good for me – qualifying fourth, getting the heat race win, and then finishing third in the main. I’m not only really happy with the day but with the season as a whole. It was just a big learning year for me, so I’m ready to come out next year and be one of those guys fighting for wins every time. I’m really looking forward to that and looking forward to the outdoor season.”
Jo Shimoda | 4th
“We have made a lot of progress since I came back to racing from my shoulder injury earlier this year and we almost earned another podium tonight. It’s tough when you don’t get a start at the very front in the East/West Showdown races because it’s so competitive in the class. I had good speed and kept pushing to the end but couldn’t quite close the gap. Next we go to the Pro Motocross season and will be ready to fight for the championship.”
Jordon Smith | 5th
“It feels good to get through another supercross season and be healthy and make every round. We had a pretty good season overall. Other than a few races, I was in the top five and got a lot of podiums. We got close to that win a couple of times; it just eluded us this year. We’re going to keep working all summer, for outdoors and SMX, and be ready to come back and try and battle for the championship next year.”
Hunter Lawrence | 6th
“I didn't really have any pressure on me today, so I could just go out there and ride my race. Obviously, I want to win every time I’m on the track, but today I just had to take what the race gave me. I didn’t get the best start, and when I ran into the back of someone on the first lap, I knew this wasn’t going to be my race. I’m happy to get out of here healthy and focused on the motocross season.”
Said Honda HRC team manager Lars Lindstrom:
“This truly feels like a dream that I’m going to wake up from at any minute! We’ve had so many times where we had the chance to win a 450 championship, only to come up short for one reason or another. It got to the point where I couldn’t emotionally invest anymore into the hope of winning, after being so disappointed when it didn’t happen. This season looked to be similar, but after the turn of events, it was obvious that it was finally our turn to enjoy success—and WOW, it came all at once, winning all THREE championships! The amount of congratulations and support from everyone in the industry, American Honda associates, HRC members, Honda Japan, family, friends and fans has been overwhelming. I was also happy for Colt to get Rookie of the Year; we’ve enjoyed having him so much, and we wish nothing but the best for him in the future. I’m so proud to be a part of all this; this record of one team winning all three Supercross championships can only be equaled, never beaten. Thank you to Chase, Jett and Hunter—we’re so lucky to have them on our team!”
Max Anstie | 7th
Anstie posted on Instagram:
“3rd in the @supercrosslive east coast 250 championship! Fantastic season with great people and team! Thanks guys for giving me a competitive package to perform on each weekend! 4 podiums, solid consistent laps, 1 win 🏆 and a great time! Grateful for all I have learnt, im looking forward to continuing to perfect my SX craft 👊🏻
Birmingham 🇬🇧@wsxchampionship up next 🔥
Cheers guys 👍🏼”
Haiden Deegan | 8th
“Today was really good. We just tried to get everything dialed in during qualifying. I was able to win the heat race, and with the showdown, it was pretty much half the main event for the heat race, so I was definitely excited to win that. It gives me some confidence for next year.
In the main event, it started raining, and I slid off the gate and didn't get a great jump and had to work from the back. I made my way up to eighth and ended up securing second in the points because (Max) Antsie was right in front of me, which was where I needed to finish to get second. So yeah, second in the points, three podiums, and two heat race wins in my rookie season; I’m pretty hyped about it!”
Said Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing 250 team manager Jensen Hendler:
“The Salt Lake City finale was good. The boys qualified well, and Levi and Haiden won their heats, with Jordon getting fourth. Then the rain hit. Going into the Showdown, we had good gate picks, and Levi started up front and ended up on the podium with third, taking third in the 250 West Championship. Haiden got bumped around in the first turn and started way back, but he made good time and kept his head down to finish eighth, which secured second in the 250 East Championship. Jordon started mid-pack and advanced to fifth, and ended up fourth in the East.
“Overall, it was a great way to end the Supercross season and put full focus on motocross. I believe that we have guys that can win the outdoor championship, and we are excited to get that racing started.”
Mitchell Oldenburg | 9th
Oldenburg posted on Instagram:
“Year 11 done and dusted! P-9 on the night, and 5th in the championship after missing a round! Excited to keep progressing for the @wsxchampionship 👊🏻💪🏻”
Carson Mumford | 10th
“I was unfortunately toward the back from the start and really had my work cut out for me to earn a top-10. With the East/West Showdown format, there are just so many good guys out there that you have to be on point the whole way through. I think we’ve made good progress as a group and, even though I joined the team a little behind the eight ball, I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished in this short time. I’m super grateful to the whole Monster Energy®/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki squad and, as my butt patch said, this has been a ‘Dream Job’ for me.”
Enzo Lopes | 11th
Lopes’ translated post on Instagram reads:
“Supercross 2023 ✅ What an unforgettable season. I went in with an armored mind on this last leg, but I ended up getting knocked out in the first round, and the rest is history. This year will forever be remembered And this is just the beginning. Literally. It's never about the destination but the journey. Thankyou for the massive support everyone This is as much for me as it is for you. Thank you 🇧🇷 // that’s a wrap on the ‘23 SX season. Got taken out first lap of the main in SLC, and the rest is history. Regardless, I had such a good time this whole season, and my speed and results showed. Best season of my career. So far. We'll keep striving for more. Thanks @clubmx for believing in me and in my program!”
Chris Blose | 12th
“I was in the mix for the early portion of the race but just fell back toward the end. It wasn’t my best night of the season, but there are still plenty of positives to highlight from this year as a whole. It’s been great to race with the support of the Monster Energy®/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki team and I’m really thankful to Mitch [Payton] for this opportunity. I only had a few days on the bike before we started racing and still, we managed to finish in the top-five of 250SX East points. That sort of progress doesn’t come without a lot of effort and sacrifice so, a big shoutout to the whole crew for always going the extra mile and backing me completely.”
Dilan Schwartz | 13th
"It was an East/West Showdown for the 250s, and it was good to qualify ninth. I carried that into the heat and transferred straight into the main. A little rain came down, so it was a bit muddy and slick, but I felt like I rode better. I ended up with a 13th in the main. I'm pretty happy with that. It took a while to get going this season, but I'm really happy with how the season ended."
Tom Vialle | 14th
"The day didn’t begin so well here in Salt Lake City as I had to go through the LCQ. Happy to finish third there and transfer through to the Main Event, though had almost the last gate pick. Thankfully, I got a great start, I was third, but a couple of mistakes put me in P5 for two laps, then had a small crash. I was up the back, although happy to charge to where I did, and happy to finish the Supercross season healthy in eighth overall and learn a lot for next year."
Cullin Park | 15th
Park posted on Instagram:
“Salt Lake City📍
P15 in the East/West shootout. Not at all how we wanted to finish the season. 2 big mistakes in the main cost me.
Ended up P9 in the East Coast series. Clicked off a lot of goals this season but fell short of a few. I learned so much and happy with the progress that was made. I have an amazing team and some good people around me. It’s been a good season but we always want more. Thank you for always believing🤙🏼 #CPSix7”
Robbie Wageman | 16th
"Great season-ender! The track was awesome. The rain made for interesting conditions. Overall, the track and race were great and I'm happy to end the season on a positive note!”
Coty Schock | 18th
Schock posted on Instagram:
“2023 @supercrosslive season comes to an end♥️ P10 overall in 250 East Coast and I’m proud of it. For my rebuilding year I wanted to be a top 10 guy and did just that. Thank you @phxracinghonda for everything this year🙏🏻 See you next year ✌🏻”
Maximus Vohland | 6th in LCQ, DNQ for main event
"Tough night for me in Salt Lake. I got a bad start in the Heat and struggled to make up positions. Ended up missing qualifying for the Main by one spot and had to go to the LCQ, where I got a better start, but struggled with the mud and just didn’t find my groove, which meant I missed out on the Main Event. Not the way I wanted to end my 2023 SX season, but I’m healthy and looking forward to outdoors in a couple of weeks."
Derek Drake| 7th in LCQ, DNQ for main event
"The night didn't go as planned, but I felt strong during practice. I just need better starts and the rest will follow. I'm just glad to be healthy and now it's on to outdoors!"
Said BarX Suzuki team manager Buddy Antunez:
"We started in Salt Lake City looking really strong. The team was excited about the night show. The rain started as the heat was about to start. Robbie put his Suzuki up front and had a good heat. Knowing the track was going to be wet in the main we made a small change to Robbie's Suzuki to help with the mud. Robbie had a solid main and overall, the team had a great season. I feel like our season really came to life in Oakland. Now we have our focus on the MX series. We are excited to have 11 rounds to get Suzuki on the podium."