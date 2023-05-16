KLIM Launches New F3 Carbon Pro Off-Road Helmet & Rage Goggle

The UV400-rated, ANSI Z87.1 impact-rated goggle also boasts Over-The-Glasses (OTG) compatibility, 108mm height (including removable nose guard) and a wide 50mm non-slip silicone lined strap. Anti-fog coatings and foam-filtered vents help manage temperature and humidity changes to keep vision clear. Triple-layer moisture-wicking face foam and a two-part frame – a flexible inner frame and a rigid outer frame – provide face-sealing comfort day in and day out. Rage Replacement Tear Offs and lenses are also available.

The new F3 Carbon Pro Off-Road Helmet was engineered based off the industry-leading F3 Carbon Helmet, upgraded with next-gen impact-absorbing Koroyd® technology for added safety and ventilation, and achieving better aerodynamics and FOV with a new, stronger peak visor. The lightweight, low fatigue helmet brings a new level of protection to the ultralight helmet field with triple-density EPS foam and hand-laid carbon fiber for the best consistency in shell thickness and resin distribution. With 13 intake vents, six exhaust vents and three available shell sizes for optimal fit, the F3 Carbon Pro is the lightest ECE-certified off-road helmet to carry this level of impact protection.