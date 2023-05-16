In the heat race, you got third. Is that something that you’re like, ‘I got a third in a heat race,’ or you don’t even care?

Not really. It was cool. I got a good gate pick for the main event. I got a good start in the main event. All that is cool. It helps. It wasn’t like, ‘Oh my god, I got third in the heat race.’ It’s cool, but it’s all right.

When you reflect on the season, seeing how much you’ve built over this year, what is it that you’re going to take away from this year that you just hope to get better at next year?

I made a lot of improvements, so I’d like to take what I have now and show up to Anaheim 1 next year with that. That way, start off the year where I left off, a lot closer, and improve on that like I did this year.

What’s your plan now, then?

The plan is to do all of the outdoors. I don't know if there’s anything coming up other than that, but all 11 outdoors and then that’s the next playoffs.

Racer X: Not the end result you wanted, but still a good season. Just take me through this night and what you thought out there.

Cartwright: Yeah. This night started out okay. Qualified 14th. Wasn’t too bad, but there were some people in front of me that I wish I would have beat. But not too bad. Then the rain started coming and I got a little nervous. I’m not the best mud rider. But we got out there and got into ninth place in the heat and just kind of rode our race. When it came to the main event, it looked like it was going to rain a lot more, but it ended up getting pretty good. I was in 13th I think and honestly, I was pushing pretty good. I could have caught up, and then me and Grant [Harlan] got into it. He hit me over the berm. It’s racing. I get it. We’re friends. So, we got 16th tonight. Decent night, but happy with the season. It was unbelievable. I can’t believe how this season went.