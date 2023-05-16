Dunlop Motorcycle Tires Introduces the Geomax MX34

The following press release is from Dunlop Motorcycle Tires:

Rancho Cucamonga, CA: Dunlop Motorcycle Tires is excited to introduce the latest addition to the Geomax family - the MX34, an engineering feat designed to deliver unrivaled performance and control. The MX34 is a versatile powerhouse that can handle more terrain with greater ease. With an advanced mud evacuation system, new carcass material, and state-of-the-art Progressive Cornering Block Technology (PCBT), the MX34 provides enhanced grip and unbeatable traction. Whether you are competing professionally or hitting the trails on the weekends, you can trust the MX34 to provide the stability and control you need to perform at your best. With this new tire, you will have the confidence to take on any challenge and come out on top.

The Geomax MX34 truly excels in soft/intermediate terrain conditions, with an emphasis on softer conditions. Dunlop’s goal was to provide a tire that delivers real performance advantages to give racers a true competitive edge by improving overall performance in a broader range of conditions all while keeping its durability. To do this, Dunlop relied on top AMA Pro racers, Team Dunlop Elite amateur racers for small bike sizes, and the testing team at the Dunlop Proving Grounds in Huntsville, Alabama to develop the tire on a wide range of tracks and conditions.

“At Dunlop, we pride ourselves on always improving upon our product,” said Broc Glover, Sr. Manager, Off-road Motorcycle. “With the help of pro-level Supercross and Motocross riders, plus our test riders in Huntsville, we are always innovating and progressing to develop the best tires possible. The MX34 really takes the performance to a whole new level!”

The Geomax MX34 elevates the game. Most motocross tires are only especially effective in a single type of terrain, but the improvements Dunlop has made with the MX34 create outstanding performance across a larger spectrum of terrain.

• The MX34 features advanced mud evacuation technology that keeps you in control even in the muddiest of conditions. You can ride with confidence, knowing that your tire is working to keep you stable and safe.

• Dunlop developed a new carcass material that ensures maximum performance stability throughout the race. No matter how challenging the terrain, you can count on the MX34 to deliver the stability and control you need to stay ahead of the competition.

• The MX34 features a new PCBT (Progressive Cornering Block Technology) that delivers enhanced grip in medium terrain. You will experience unparalleled control and confidence as you tackle even the toughest of tracks.

With the MX34, you will notice overwhelming traction during starts and accelerating out of corners. You will be able to accelerate faster and take corners with greater speed and precision, giving you a significant edge over your competition.

The all-new Geomax MX34 is available in all popular sizes from mini to big bikes: