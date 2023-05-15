Results Archive
MXGP of
Spain
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Mattia Guadagnini
  3. Ruben Fernandez
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Simon Laengenfelder
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Andrea Adamo
Full Results
GNCC
Hoosier
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Michael Witkowski
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Michael Witkowski
  2. Liam Draper
  3. Cody J Barnes
Full Results
Supercross
Denver
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. R.J. Hampshire
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Jett Lawrence
Full Results
Supercross
Salt Lake City
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Aaron Plessinger
  3. Justin Hill
Full Results
250SX Showdown Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Levi Kitchen
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
The John Penton
Sat May 20
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
France
Sun May 21
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Fox Raceway
Sat May 27
Articles
Full Schedule

Watch: Salt Lake City Supercross Main Event Highlights & Results

May 15, 2023 1:00pm | by:
Watch: Salt Lake City Supercross Main Event Highlights & Results

Videos courtesy of Monster Energy Supercross and NBC Motorsports

Video highlights from the 17th and final round of the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. The Salt Lake City Supercross was the ninth round of the 250SX West Region Championship and the tenth round of the 250SX East Region Championship. It was also the 17th round of the all-new 31-round SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX).

Jett Lawrence (Honda) claimed his sixth 250SX win of the season at the Dave Coombs Sr. East/West Showdown. He had already clinched the 250SX West Region title.

Chase Sexton (Honda) claimed the 450SX main event win and the 2023 450SX title, becoming the first Honda premier class AMA Supercross champion since Ricky Carmichael in 2003.

Check out the post-race videos for the Salt Lake City Supercross.

Salt Lake City Supercross

Extended Video Highlights 250 and 450 class

250SX Class Highlights 

450SX Class Highlights 

SMX Insider Post-Race - Salt Lake City SX

Main Event Results

Supercross

Salt Lake City - 250SX Showdown Main Event

May 13, 2023
Rice-Eccles Stadium
Salt Lake City, UT United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Jett Lawrence 16:31.27119 Laps49.617 Landsborough Australia Honda CRF250R
2R.J. Hampshire 16:36.031+4.76049.999 Hudson, FL United States Husqvarna FC 250 RE
3Levi Kitchen 16:38.494+7.22350.022 Washougal, WA United States Yamaha YZ250F
4Jo Shimoda 16:49.675+18.40450.880 Suzuka Japan Kawasaki KX250
5Jordon Smith 16:57.465+26.19450.741 Belmont, NC United States Yamaha YZ250F
Full Results
Supercross

Salt Lake City - 450SX Main Event

May 13, 2023
Rice-Eccles Stadium
Salt Lake City, UT United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Chase Sexton 21:22.67725 Laps49.082 La Moille, IL United States Honda CRF450R
2Aaron Plessinger 21:40.943+18.26649.674 Hamilton, OH United States KTM 450 SX-F
3Justin Hill 21:44.077+21.40049.636 Yoncalla, OR United States KTM 450 SX-F
4Adam Cianciarulo 21:47.675+24.99850.215 Port Orange, FL United States Kawasaki KX450SR
5Dean Wilson 21:51.036+28.35950.327 Scotland United Kingdom Honda CRF450R
Full Results

Championship Standings

Supercross

250SX West Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jett Lawrence Landsborough Australia197
2R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States163
3Enzo Lopes Rio Grande do Sul Brazil137
4Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States135
5Max Vohland Sacramento, CA United States121
Full Standings
Supercross

250SX East Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Hunter Lawrence Landsborough Australia224
2Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States168
3Max Anstie Newbury, England United Kingdom166
4Jordon Smith Belmont, NC United States141
5Chris Blose Phoenix, AZ United States132
Full Standings
Supercross

450SX Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States372
2Eli Tomac
Cortez, CO United States339
3Cooper Webb
Newport, NC United States304
4Ken Roczen Mattstedt Germany303
5Justin Barcia
Monroe, NY United States267
Full Standings
Read Now
July 2023 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The July 2023 Digital Issue Availalbe Now