MXGP of
Spain
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Mattia Guadagnini
  3. Ruben Fernandez
MX2 Results
  1. Simon Laengenfelder
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Andrea Adamo
GNCC
Hoosier
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Michael Witkowski
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Michael Witkowski
  2. Liam Draper
  3. Cody J Barnes
Supercross
Denver
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
250SX West Results
  1. R.J. Hampshire
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Jett Lawrence
Supercross
Salt Lake City
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Aaron Plessinger
  3. Justin Hill
250SX Showdown E/W Showdown
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Levi Kitchen
GNCC
The John Penton
Sat May 20
Articles
MXGP of
France
Sun May 21
Articles
Motocross
Fox Raceway
Sat May 27
Articles
Wake-Up Call

May 15, 2023 9:30am
by:

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Round 17 (of 17) — Salt Lake City Supercross — Rice-Eccles Stadium Salt Lake City, Utah

Supercross

Salt Lake City - 250SX Showdown E/W Showdown

May 13, 2023
Rice-Eccles Stadium
Salt Lake City, UT United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Jett Lawrence 16:31.27119 Laps49.617 Landsborough Australia Honda CRF250R
2R.J. Hampshire 16:36.031+4.76049.999 Hudson, FL United States Husqvarna FC 250 RE
3Levi Kitchen 16:38.494+7.22350.022 Washougal, WA United States Yamaha YZ250F
4Jo Shimoda 16:49.675+18.40450.880 Suzuka Japan Kawasaki KX250
5Jordon Smith 16:57.465+26.19450.741 Belmont, NC United States Yamaha YZ250F
6Hunter Lawrence 16:57.890+26.61949.921 Landsborough Australia Honda CRF250R
7Max Anstie 16:59.085+27.81451.207 Newbury, England United Kingdom Honda CRF250R
8Haiden Deegan 17:03.389+32.11850.533 Temecula, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
9Mitchell Oldenburg 17:19.531+48.26051.824 Alvord, TX United States Honda CRF250R
10Carson Mumford 17:21.348+50.07751.728 Simi Valley, CA United States Kawasaki KX250
Jett Lawrence (Honda)
Jett Lawrence (Honda)
The 2023 Salt Lake City Supercross 250SX main event podium: Jett Lawrence (Honda), RJ Hampshire  (right, second), and Levi Kitchen (left, third).
The 2023 Salt Lake City Supercross 250SX main event podium: Jett Lawrence (Honda), RJ Hampshire  (right, second), and Levi Kitchen (left, third).
Supercross

Salt Lake City - 450SX Main Event

May 13, 2023
Rice-Eccles Stadium
Salt Lake City, UT United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Chase Sexton 21:22.67725 Laps49.082 La Moille, IL United States Honda CRF450R
2Aaron Plessinger 21:40.943+18.26649.674 Hamilton, OH United States KTM 450 SX-F
3Justin Hill 21:44.077+21.40049.636 Yoncalla, OR United States KTM 450 SX-F
4Adam Cianciarulo 21:47.675+24.99850.215 Port Orange, FL United States Kawasaki KX450SR
5Dean Wilson 21:51.036+28.35950.327 Scotland United Kingdom Honda CRF450R
6Josh Hill 21:29.73524 Laps51.611 Yoncalla, OR United States KTM 450 SX-F
7Shane McElrath 21:34.145+4.41051.247 Canton, NC United States Suzuki RM-Z450
8Justin Starling 21:45.676+15.94151.783 Deland, FL United States GasGas MC 450F
9Devin Simonson 21:52.908+23.17352.149 Laurinburg, NC United States Kawasaki KX250
10Grant Harlan
21:58.551+28.81651.751 Justin, TX United States Yamaha YZ450F
Chase Sexton (Honda) 
Chase Sexton (Honda)
The 2023 Salt Lake City Supercross 450SX main event podium: Chase Sexton (Honda), Aaron Plessinger (left, second), and Justin Hill (right, third).
The 2023 Salt Lake City Supercross 450SX main event podium: Chase Sexton (Honda), Aaron Plessinger (left, second), and Justin Hill (right, third).

Championship Standings

Jett Lawrence clinched the 2023 250SX West Region title one round early.

Supercross

250SX West Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jett Lawrence Landsborough Australia197
2R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States163
3Enzo Lopes Rio Grande do Sul Brazil137
4Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States135
5Max Vohland Sacramento, CA United States121
6Mitchell Oldenburg Alvord, TX United States117
7Cameron McAdoo
Sioux City, IA United States101
8Pierce Brown
Sandy, UT United States98
9Cole Thompson Brigden, ON Canada87
10Derek Kelley Riverside, CA United States86
Full Standings

Hunter Lawrence clinched the 2023 250SX East Region title one round early.

Supercross

250SX East Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Hunter Lawrence Landsborough Australia224
2Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States168
3Max Anstie Newbury, England United Kingdom166
4Jordon Smith Belmont, NC United States141
5Chris Blose Phoenix, AZ United States132
6Jeremy Martin Millville, MN United States128
7Nate Thrasher
Livingston, TN United States120
8Tom Vialle France111
9Cullin Park Clermont, FL United States109
10Coty Schock Dover, DE United States89
Full Standings

Chase Sexton claimed the 2023 450SX title.

Supercross

450SX Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States372
2Eli Tomac
Cortez, CO United States339
3Cooper Webb
Newport, NC United States304
4Ken Roczen Mattstedt Germany303
5Justin Barcia
Monroe, NY United States267
6Jason Anderson
Edgewood, NM United States242
7Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States236
8Justin Hill Yoncalla, OR United States212
9Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL United States210
10Dean Wilson Scotland United Kingdom200
Full Standings

Magna1 Motorsports AMA National Enduro Series

Round 4 — Dragon's Back National Enduro —Arrington, Virginia

Overall Results

1. Craig Delong (Hsq)
2. Ricky Russell (Yam)
3. Ryder Lafferty (GG)
4. Josh Toth (GG)
5. Grant Baylor (Kaw)
6. Evan Smith (Bet)
7. Thorn Devlin (GG)
8. Steward Baylor (KTM)
9. Ben Kelley (KTM)
10. Johnathan Johnson (Bet)

Craig Delong (Husqvarna)
Craig Delong (Husqvarna) Shan Moore

Championship Standings

Other Championship Standings

Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing

Through Round 6 (of 12) 

Championship Standings

GNCC

Overall Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT United States129
2Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States124
3Steward Baylor Belton, SC United States123
4Ricky Russell Duvall, WA United States86
5Grant Baylor Belton, SC United States85
6Jordan Ashburn Cookeville, TN United States80
7Josh Strang Inverell Australia79
8Ruy Barbosa Chile71
9Jonathan Girroir Southwick, MA United States69
10Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL United States65
Full Standings
GNCC

XC2 Pro Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Ruy Barbosa Chile129
2Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL United States116
3Angus Riordan Woodland, CA United States113
4Ryder Lafferty Millville, NJ United States112
5Liam Draper Auckland New Zealand109
6Mason Semmens Australia96
7Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN United States91
8Lyndon Snodgrass Australia83
9Evan Smith Jefferson, GA United States82
10Jonathan Johnson Landrum, SC United States71
Full Standings
GNCC

XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Toby Cleveland Erin, NY United States155
2Dakoda Devore Uhrichsville, OH United States131
3Jhak Walker Morrisonville, IL United States127
4Jason Lipscomb Parkersburg, WV United States122
5Van Gosselin Pownal, VT United States95
6Sawyer Carratura Allison Park, PA United States93
7Zack Hayes Sumter, SC United States79
8Jake Froman Lynnville, IN United States58
9Jayce A Knopp Mineral Wells, WV United States40
10Joe Schriver Turentum, PA United States36
Full Standings
GNCC

WXC Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Rachael Archer New Zealand170
2Korie Steede Beloit, OH United States140
3Rachel Gutish Terre Haute, IN United States135
4Prestin Raines Travelers Rest, SC United States100
5Kayla Oneill Greenwood Lake, NY United States93
6Elizabeth Perez Bloomington, IN United States81
7Kaitlyn Lindsey Beaver Dam, KY United States80
8Shelby A Turner Barons, AB Canada75
9Megan Barnes Okeechobee, FL United States36
10Sheryl B Hunter Jericho, VT United States28
Full Standings

FIM Motocross world Championship (MXGP)

Through Round 6 (of 19)

Championship Standings

MXGP

MX2 Standings - 2023

PositionRiderPoints
1Jago Geerts Belgium319
2Andrea Adamo Italy271
3Kay De Wolf Netherlands263
4Simon Laengenfelder Germany259
5Thibault Benistant France247
6Roan Van De Moosdijk Netherlands219
7Liam Everts Belgium187
8Kevin Horgmo Norway173
9Lucas Coenen Belgium154
10Jan Pancar Slovenia134
Full Standings
MXGP

MXGP Standings - 2023

PositionRiderPoints
1Jorge Prado Spain294
2Jeffrey Herlings Netherlands288
3Ruben Fernandez Spain224
4Romain Febvre France214
5Maxime Renaux France202
6Calvin Vlaanderen South Africa191
7Glenn Coldenhoff Netherlands190
8Jeremy Seewer Switzerland187
9Mattia Guadagnini Italy186
10Alberto Forato Italy151
Full Standings

US Sprint Enduro Series

Through Round 6 (of 8)

Pro 1 (122cc – Open) Standings

2023 Champions

RiderChampionship/RaceClass
Chase Sexton (Honda)Monster Energy AMA Supercross450SX
Jett Lawrence (Honda)Monster Energy AMA Supercross250SX West Region
Hunter Lawrence (Honda)Monster Energy AMA Supercross250SX East Region
Casey Cochran (Husqvarna)Monster Energy AMA Supercross250SX Futures
TBDAMA Pro Motocross Championship450 Class
TBDAMA Pro Motocross Championship250 Class
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMXGP
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMX2
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipEMX250
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipWMX
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsTeam
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsMXGP
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsMX2
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsOpen
View ResultsRicky Carmichael Amateur Daytona Supercross (RCSX) ResultsNA
View ResultsDaytona Vintage Supercross ResultsNA
TBDLoretta Lynn'sHorizon Award
TBDLoretta Lynn's ResultsNA
TBDMini O's SX ResultsNA
TBDMini O's MX ResultsNA
TBDGNCCXC1
TBDGNCCXC2
TBDGNCCXC3
TBDGNCCWXC
TBDFIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)WSX
TBDFIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)SX2
TBDRed Bull Straight Rhythm250cc
TBDRed Bull Straight Rhythm125/150cc
TBDPenrite ProMX ChampionshipMX1
TBDPenrite ProMX ChampionshipMX2
TBDPenrite ProMX ChampionshipMX3
TBDFox Australian Supercross ChampionshipSX1
TBDFox Australian Supercross ChampionshipSX2
Kyle Peters (Honda)AMA Arenacross ChampionshipPro National Champion
TBDInternational Six Days Enduro (ISDE)World Trophy Team
TBDInternational Six Days Enduro (ISDE)Women's World Trophy Team
Michael Hicks (Honda)General Tire Arenacross Outlaws250 Pro
Michael Hicks (Honda)General Tire Arenacross Outlaws450 Pro
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Motocross)450
TBDCanadianTriple Crown (Motocross)250
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Supercross)450
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Supercross)250
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Combined)450
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Combined)250
TBDParis SupercrossKing of Paris (SX1)
TBDParis SupercrossPrince of Paris (SX2)
Kevin Benavides (KTM)Dakar RallyBike
TBDEnduroCrossSuper EnduroCross
TBDU.S. Sprint EnduroPro
TBDU.S. Sprint EnduroPro 2
TBDKenda AMA National Enduro SeriesPro1
TBDKenda AMA National Enduro SeriesPro2
TBDWORCSPro 450 MC
TBDWORCSPro 250 MC
Billy Bolt (Husqvarna)FIM SuperEnduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class
TBDFIM Hard Enduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class
TBDAmerican Flat TrackAFT SuperTwins
TBDAmerican Flat TrackAFT Singles
TBDAmerican Flat TrackAFT Production Twins
