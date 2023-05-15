Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Round 17 (of 17) — Salt Lake City Supercross — Rice-Eccles Stadium — Salt Lake City, Utah
Supercross
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|16:31.271
|19 Laps
|49.617
|Landsborough
|Honda CRF250R
|2
|R.J. Hampshire
|16:36.031
|+4.760
|49.999
|Hudson, FL
|Husqvarna FC 250 RE
|3
|Levi Kitchen
|16:38.494
|+7.223
|50.022
|Washougal, WA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|4
|Jo Shimoda
|16:49.675
|+18.404
|50.880
|Suzuka
|Kawasaki KX250
|5
|Jordon Smith
|16:57.465
|+26.194
|50.741
|Belmont, NC
|Yamaha YZ250F
|6
|Hunter Lawrence
|16:57.890
|+26.619
|49.921
|Landsborough
|Honda CRF250R
|7
|Max Anstie
|16:59.085
|+27.814
|51.207
|Newbury, England
|Honda CRF250R
|8
|Haiden Deegan
|17:03.389
|+32.118
|50.533
|Temecula, CA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|9
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|17:19.531
|+48.260
|51.824
|Alvord, TX
|Honda CRF250R
|10
|Carson Mumford
|17:21.348
|+50.077
|51.728
|Simi Valley, CA
|Kawasaki KX250
Supercross
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Chase Sexton
|21:22.677
|25 Laps
|49.082
|La Moille, IL
|Honda CRF450R
|2
|Aaron Plessinger
|21:40.943
|+18.266
|49.674
|Hamilton, OH
|KTM 450 SX-F
|3
|Justin Hill
|21:44.077
|+21.400
|49.636
|Yoncalla, OR
|KTM 450 SX-F
|4
|Adam Cianciarulo
|21:47.675
|+24.998
|50.215
|Port Orange, FL
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|5
|Dean Wilson
|21:51.036
|+28.359
|50.327
|Scotland
|Honda CRF450R
|6
|Josh Hill
|21:29.735
|24 Laps
|51.611
|Yoncalla, OR
|KTM 450 SX-F
|7
|Shane McElrath
|21:34.145
|+4.410
|51.247
|Canton, NC
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|8
|Justin Starling
|21:45.676
|+15.941
|51.783
|Deland, FL
|GasGas MC 450F
|9
|Devin Simonson
|21:52.908
|+23.173
|52.149
|Laurinburg, NC
|Kawasaki KX250
|10
|
Grant Harlan
|21:58.551
|+28.816
|51.751
|Justin, TX
|Yamaha YZ450F
Championship Standings
Jett Lawrence clinched the 2023 250SX West Region title one round early.
Supercross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough
|197
|2
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|163
|3
|Enzo Lopes
|Rio Grande do Sul
|137
|4
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA
|135
|5
|Max Vohland
|Sacramento, CA
|121
|6
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|Alvord, TX
|117
|7
|
Cameron McAdoo
|Sioux City, IA
|101
|8
|
Pierce Brown
|Sandy, UT
|98
|9
|Cole Thompson
|Brigden, ON
|87
|10
|Derek Kelley
|Riverside, CA
|86
Hunter Lawrence clinched the 2023 250SX East Region title one round early.
Supercross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough
|224
|2
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|168
|3
|Max Anstie
|Newbury, England
|166
|4
|Jordon Smith
|Belmont, NC
|141
|5
|Chris Blose
|Phoenix, AZ
|132
|6
|Jeremy Martin
|Millville, MN
|128
|7
|
Nate Thrasher
|Livingston, TN
|120
|8
|Tom Vialle
|111
|9
|Cullin Park
|Clermont, FL
|109
|10
|Coty Schock
|Dover, DE
|89
Chase Sexton claimed the 2023 450SX title.
Supercross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|372
|2
|
Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|339
|3
|
Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|304
|4
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt
|303
|5
|
Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|267
|6
|
Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|242
|7
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|236
|8
|Justin Hill
|Yoncalla, OR
|212
|9
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Port Orange, FL
|210
|10
|Dean Wilson
|Scotland
|200
Magna1 Motorsports AMA National Enduro Series
Round 4 — Dragon's Back National Enduro —Arrington, Virginia
Overall Results
1. Craig Delong (Hsq)
2. Ricky Russell (Yam)
3. Ryder Lafferty (GG)
4. Josh Toth (GG)
5. Grant Baylor (Kaw)
6. Evan Smith (Bet)
7. Thorn Devlin (GG)
8. Steward Baylor (KTM)
9. Ben Kelley (KTM)
10. Johnathan Johnson (Bet)
Championship Standings
Other Championship Standings
Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing
Through Round 6 (of 12)
Championship Standings
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|129
|2
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|124
|3
|Steward Baylor
|Belton, SC
|123
|4
|Ricky Russell
|Duvall, WA
|86
|5
|Grant Baylor
|Belton, SC
|85
|6
|Jordan Ashburn
|Cookeville, TN
|80
|7
|Josh Strang
|Inverell
|79
|8
|Ruy Barbosa
|71
|9
|Jonathan Girroir
|Southwick, MA
|69
|10
|Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|65
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Ruy Barbosa
|129
|2
|Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|116
|3
|Angus Riordan
|Woodland, CA
|113
|4
|Ryder Lafferty
|Millville, NJ
|112
|5
|Liam Draper
|Auckland
|109
|6
|Mason Semmens
|96
|7
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN
|91
|8
|Lyndon Snodgrass
|83
|9
|Evan Smith
|Jefferson, GA
|82
|10
|Jonathan Johnson
|Landrum, SC
|71
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Toby Cleveland
|Erin, NY
|155
|2
|Dakoda Devore
|Uhrichsville, OH
|131
|3
|Jhak Walker
|Morrisonville, IL
|127
|4
|Jason Lipscomb
|Parkersburg, WV
|122
|5
|Van Gosselin
|Pownal, VT
|95
|6
|Sawyer Carratura
|Allison Park, PA
|93
|7
|Zack Hayes
|Sumter, SC
|79
|8
|Jake Froman
|Lynnville, IN
|58
|9
|Jayce A Knopp
|Mineral Wells, WV
|40
|10
|Joe Schriver
|Turentum, PA
|36
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Rachael Archer
|170
|2
|Korie Steede
|Beloit, OH
|140
|3
|Rachel Gutish
|Terre Haute, IN
|135
|4
|Prestin Raines
|Travelers Rest, SC
|100
|5
|Kayla Oneill
|Greenwood Lake, NY
|93
|6
|Elizabeth Perez
|Bloomington, IN
|81
|7
|Kaitlyn Lindsey
|Beaver Dam, KY
|80
|8
|Shelby A Turner
|Barons, AB
|75
|9
|Megan Barnes
|Okeechobee, FL
|36
|10
|Sheryl B Hunter
|Jericho, VT
|28
FIM Motocross world Championship (MXGP)
Through Round 6 (of 19)
Championship Standings
MXGP
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Jago Geerts
|319
|2
|Andrea Adamo
|271
|3
|Kay De Wolf
|263
|4
|Simon Laengenfelder
|259
|5
|Thibault Benistant
|247
|6
|Roan Van De Moosdijk
|219
|7
|Liam Everts
|187
|8
|Kevin Horgmo
|173
|9
|Lucas Coenen
|154
|10
|Jan Pancar
|134
MXGP
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Jorge Prado
|294
|2
|Jeffrey Herlings
|288
|3
|Ruben Fernandez
|224
|4
|Romain Febvre
|214
|5
|Maxime Renaux
|202
|6
|Calvin Vlaanderen
|191
|7
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|190
|8
|Jeremy Seewer
|187
|9
|Mattia Guadagnini
|186
|10
|Alberto Forato
|151
US Sprint Enduro Series
Through Round 6 (of 8)
Pro 1 (122cc – Open) Standings
2023 Champions
|Rider
|Championship/Race
|Class
|Chase Sexton (Honda)
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|450SX
|Jett Lawrence (Honda)
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|250SX West Region
|Hunter Lawrence (Honda)
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|250SX East Region
|Casey Cochran (Husqvarna)
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|250SX Futures
|TBD
|AMA Pro Motocross Championship
|450 Class
|TBD
|AMA Pro Motocross Championship
|250 Class
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MXGP
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|EMX250
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|WMX
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|Team
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|MXGP
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|MX2
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|Open
|View Results
|Ricky Carmichael Amateur Daytona Supercross (RCSX) Results
|NA
|View Results
|Daytona Vintage Supercross Results
|NA
|TBD
|Loretta Lynn's
|Horizon Award
|TBD
|Loretta Lynn's Results
|NA
|TBD
|Mini O's SX Results
|NA
|TBD
|Mini O's MX Results
|NA
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC1
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC2
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC3
|TBD
|GNCC
|WXC
|TBD
|FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)
|WSX
|TBD
|FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)
|SX2
|TBD
|Red Bull Straight Rhythm
|250cc
|TBD
|Red Bull Straight Rhythm
|125/150cc
|TBD
|Penrite ProMX Championship
|MX1
|TBD
|Penrite ProMX Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|Penrite ProMX Championship
|MX3
|TBD
|Fox Australian Supercross Championship
|SX1
|TBD
|Fox Australian Supercross Championship
|SX2
|Kyle Peters (Honda)
|AMA Arenacross Championship
|Pro National Champion
|TBD
|International Six Days Enduro (ISDE)
|World Trophy Team
|TBD
|International Six Days Enduro (ISDE)
|Women's World Trophy Team
|Michael Hicks (Honda)
|General Tire Arenacross Outlaws
|250 Pro
|Michael Hicks (Honda)
|General Tire Arenacross Outlaws
|450 Pro
|TBD
|Canadian Triple Crown (Motocross)
|450
|TBD
|CanadianTriple Crown (Motocross)
|250
|TBD
|Canadian Triple Crown (Supercross)
|450
|TBD
|Canadian Triple Crown (Supercross)
|250
|TBD
|Canadian Triple Crown (Combined)
|450
|TBD
|Canadian Triple Crown (Combined)
|250
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|King of Paris (SX1)
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|Prince of Paris (SX2)
|Kevin Benavides (KTM)
|Dakar Rally
|Bike
|TBD
|EnduroCross
|Super EnduroCross
|TBD
|U.S. Sprint Enduro
|Pro
|TBD
|U.S. Sprint Enduro
|Pro 2
|TBD
|Kenda AMA National Enduro Series
|Pro1
|TBD
|Kenda AMA National Enduro Series
|Pro2
|TBD
|WORCS
|Pro 450 MC
|TBD
|WORCS
|Pro 250 MC
|Billy Bolt (Husqvarna)
|FIM SuperEnduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|TBD
|FIM Hard Enduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|TBD
|American Flat Track
|AFT SuperTwins
|TBD
|American Flat Track
|AFT Singles
|TBD
|American Flat Track
|AFT Production Twins