Reminder: St. Jude Love Moto Stop Cancer Supercross Auction Ends Tonight at 8 p.m. Eastern
May 15, 2023 12:15pm | by: Mitch Kendra & Press Release
The St. Jude Love Moto Stop Cancer Supercross Auction features one-of-a-kind memorabilia donated by athletes and teams, Supercross partners, and other supporters. All money raised from the auction goes directly to the children at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and the St. Jude mission of Finding Cures. Saving Children.
the auction closes tonight at 8:00 pm Eastern.
For more information about Supercross, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, and this year’s Love Moto Stop Cancer auction, please visit Supercrosslive.com/stjude.
Check out some of the items in the action in the gallery below.
