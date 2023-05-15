Results Archive
MXGP of
Spain
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Mattia Guadagnini
  3. Ruben Fernandez
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Simon Laengenfelder
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Andrea Adamo
Full Results
GNCC
Hoosier
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Michael Witkowski
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Michael Witkowski
  2. Liam Draper
  3. Cody J Barnes
Full Results
Supercross
Denver
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. R.J. Hampshire
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Jett Lawrence
Full Results
Supercross
Salt Lake City
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Aaron Plessinger
  3. Justin Hill
Full Results
250SX Showdown Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Levi Kitchen
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
The John Penton
Sat May 20
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
France
Sun May 21
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Fox Raceway
Sat May 27
Articles
Full Schedule

Reminder: St. Jude Love Moto Stop Cancer Supercross Auction Ends Tonight at 8 p.m. Eastern

May 15, 2023 12:15pm | by: &
Reminder: St. Jude Love Moto Stop Cancer Supercross Auction Ends Tonight at 8 p.m. Eastern

The St. Jude Love Moto Stop Cancer Supercross Auction features one-of-a-kind memorabilia donated by athletes and teams, Supercross partners, and other supporters. All money raised from the auction goes directly to the children at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and the St. Jude mission of Finding Cures. Saving Children.

BID NOW - the auction closes tonight at 8:00 pm Eastern.

View the St. Jude Love Moto Stop Cancer Supercross auction

For more information about Supercross, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, and this year’s Love Moto Stop Cancer auction, please visit Supercrosslive.com/stjude.

Check out some of the items in the action in the gallery below.

  • AL1_7157 Feld Motor Sports
  • AL1_7162 Feld Motor Sports
  • AL1_7173 Feld Motor Sports
  • MicrosoftTeams-image (35) Feld Motor Sports
  • MicrosoftTeams-image (36) Feld Motor Sports
  • AL1_8871 Feld Motor Sports
  • Kendra - East Rutherford Misc SX23 IMG_9420 Mitch Kendra
  • Kendra - East Rutherford Misc SX23 IMG_9419 Mitch Kendra
  • Kendra - East Rutherford Misc SX23 IMG_9418 Mitch Kendra
  • 4I6A1495 Feld Motor Sports
  • 4I6A1349 Feld Motor Sports
  • Kendra - East Rutherford Misc SX23 IMG_9413 Mitch Kendra
  • 4I6A1360 Feld Motor Sports
  • Kendra - East Rutherford Misc SX23 IMG_9421 - Signed 450 Class helmet Mitch Kendra
  • Kendra - East Rutherford Misc SX23 IMG_9423- Signed 450 Class helmet Mitch Kendra
  • Kendra - East Rutherford Misc SX23 IMG_9429 -  Signed 250 Class helmet Mitch Kendra
  • Kendra - East Rutherford Misc SX23 IMG_9426 -  - Signed 250 Class helmet Mitch Kendra,
  • Kendra - East Rutherford Misc SX23 IMG_9427 - Signed 250 Class helmet Mitch Kendra
  • MicrosoftTeams-image (44) Feld Motor Sports
  • IMG_4201 Feld Motor Sports
  • weltin Feld Motor Sports
  • IMG_7904 Feld Motor Sports
  • IMG_4919 Feld Motor Sports
  • IMG_4991 Feld Motor Sports
  • IMG_4910 Feld Motor Sports
  • IMG_4987 Feld Motor Sports
  • IMG_5003 Feld Motor Sports
  • IMG_5001 Feld Motor Sports
  • IMG_4911 Feld Motor Sports
  • IMG-2492 Feld Motor Sports
  • IMG-0254 Feld Motor Sports
  • IMG_4972 Feld Motor Sports
  • IMG_4912 Feld Motor Sports
  • IMG_4905 Feld Motor Sports
  • IMG_4999 Feld Motor Sports
  • IMG_4906 Feld Motor Sports
  • IMG-8743 Feld Motor Sports
  • 70511065726__B7B40547-2F83-4F96-B628-A80E6EEA5F74 Feld Motor Sports
  • IMG_4913 Feld Motor Sports
  • IMG-5005 Feld Motor Sports
TGI Freeday - Newsletter Giveaway
By subscribing, you agree to our privacy policy. Must be 18 years of age or older to win.
Forms on this page are protected by reCAPTCHA, its Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Read Now
July 2023 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The July 2023 Digital Issue Availalbe Now