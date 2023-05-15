Four different Supercross Futures races were held across the country in 2023, but it’s the Salt Lake City Finale that crowns a champion. The format for the championship comes from qualifying for the championship race at the previous events and thus Saturday’s main event in Rice-Eccles Stadium was the winner-take-all finale. KTM Orange Brigade’s Julien Beaumer and Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Daxton Bennick had each won two of the four races on the season meaning they were the favorites coming in. But both riders were collected in a crash on the first lap of the main event, which proved disastrous for their chances at winning the title. They both ended up way back and wouldn’t even land on the podium.

Instead, it was Rockstar Energy Husqvarna’s Casey Cochran who then assumed the race lead and would keep a steady gap to GasGas rider Mark Fineis. Cochran would take his first career Supercross Futures main event win and with it, the AMA National Supercross Futures Championship. Parker Ross would round out the podium behind Cochran and Fineis and we were able to catch up with each of them after the race.

Casey Cochran | 1st Place

Racer X: Supercross Futures champion! Just take me through the main event, what you saw from those two guys ahead of you and then what happened after that trying to settle down and win the race?

Casey Cochran: The start was pretty good. Got into a top three early. I knew the track was going to be super slick, so I was kind of just sitting back there watching those guys. I saw them go at it for three turns in a row and I was like, “Oh! Might want to sit back a little bit.” So, I thought they took each other out or something, but looking back at it, I guess Dax just washed the front and Julien had nowhere to go. Fortunate to be able to just be at the right time at the right place and side right into that first-place position. Then just put down some constant laps over and over. The nerves start coming in with just a few laps to go, but been there, done that.

Based on your expectations coming in to doing these events, where does it rank coming out of this as the champion now and seeing how you built throughout the year? How much did your expectations change throughout the year versus what you thought coming into it?

Coming into A2 originally, I only got on the bike in November or October-ish, so I didn’t have much time on the 250 at all. Then coming into Anaheim, I was kind of just looking for maybe a top five. I would be stoked with that. Then to come away with a second there, I was just over the moon. Then another second at Arlington, and two rounds with fourths. Struggled there. But to come and win the finale, the one that really mattered, we struggled a little bit all day but to put it together in the end is surreal.