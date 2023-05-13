Weege Show: Press Day Preview from Salt Lake City

Jason Weigandt walks and talks through Rice-Eccles Stadium in Utah, for the final of Monster Energy Supercross. Weege hosted a press conference featuring Lars Lindstrom, Jett and Hunter Lawrence and Chase Sexton, and lets you know how the Honda crew is handling its big season (hint: they won't even celebrate the 450 title yet, out of respect for Eli Tomac). Plus Alex Ray talks about his last supercross race, and much more. All brought to you by the Honda CRF250R and CRF450R. The bikes that are winning all these titles!