Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from tonight’s program, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.

Morning Report

Following the unbelievable blow to the series with Eli Tomac rupturing his Achilles tendon last week, the air seems to be deflated a bit as we rolled into the finale this weekend. Chase Sexton will be champion no matter what as long as Tomac doesn't come rolling out with a bionic leg and when the checkered flag waves on the race tonight, we will have a new Monster Energy AMA Supercross champion.

There is still a lot to play for throughout the field though with several points positions still up for grabs and crucially the fight for riders inside of the top 20 when the season ends which means extra money. There's also the little storyline of both Jett and Hunter Lawrence having already claimed the 250SX titles and both will run #1 plates this weekend as well for the East/West Showdown.

We still have races to run and Saturday morning saw us all wake up with some surprise rain falling and perhaps more rain expected this afternoon. It had all stopped by the time free practice was ready to go which actually helped the track get some much needed moisture but we'll keep an eye on the weather throughout the day. The night show also starts an hour later than local time tonight so keep an eye out on the broadcast schedule throughout the day too. Let's wrap this thing up!