Race Day Feed: Salt Lake City

Race Day Feed Salt Lake City

May 13, 2023 2:00pm
by:

Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from tonight’s program, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.

Morning Report

Following the unbelievable blow to the series with Eli Tomac rupturing his Achilles tendon last week, the air seems to be deflated a bit as we rolled into the finale this weekend. Chase Sexton will be champion no matter what as long as Tomac doesn't come rolling out with a bionic leg and when the checkered flag waves on the race tonight, we will have a new Monster Energy AMA Supercross champion. 

There is still a lot to play for throughout the field though with several points positions still up for grabs and crucially the fight for riders inside of the top 20 when the season ends which means extra money. There's also the little storyline of both Jett and Hunter Lawrence having already claimed the 250SX titles and both will run #1 plates this weekend as well for the East/West Showdown.

We still have races to run and Saturday morning saw us all wake up with some surprise rain falling and perhaps more rain expected this afternoon. It had all stopped by the time free practice was ready to go which actually helped the track get some much needed moisture but we'll keep an eye on the weather throughout the day. The night show also starts an hour later than local time tonight so keep an eye out on the broadcast schedule throughout the day too. Let's wrap this thing up!

Free Practice

The track was drying up quickly as the sun poked through and Free Practice began. The 250SX East group was up first as we got our first look at Hunter Lawrence’s new 1E on the bike. Haiden Deegan had an early tip over as the track wore in with some slick areas still on top, but it was actually Jeremy Martin setting the early pace with a 50.080.

Hunter Lawrence fired back to drop down to a 50.062 but he was once again pipped for top spot as Jordon Smith laid down a 49.749. The track will no doubt get faster as riders were still sliding around in certain spots but the 250SX West class was soon to follow.

Jett Lawrence wasted little time to shoot to the top of the board once the West boys hit the track and he did so setting the new fastest overall time at a 49.648. Enzo Lopes was also strong early as he sat second with a low 50-second lap time before dipping down to a 49.918.

Carson Mumford found himself in the 49’s also with a 49.992 before RJ Hampshire really lit up the leaderboard with a 49.233. Lopes responded immediately to go to the top with a. 49.100 and then Jett eclipsed that with a 48.691. It all capped off with Lopes once again going to the top with a 48.448 after a fury of mixing times around.

The 450 A group was next to hit the track and we finally saw a few of the top guys tripling into the rhythm section after the whoops. Chase Sexton set the pace with a 48.278 with Ken Roczen right behind him on a 48.433.

Only 15 riders ended up in the A group for this round which meant most everyone was doing the same stuff. As such, times were pretty close at the top as Ken Roczen put in a 47.868 to end up ahead of Sexton’s 48.119. Dean Wilson was solid in third with a 48.192.

