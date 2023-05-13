450SX Coronation
Chase Sexton isn’t officially the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross 450SX champion, because Eli Tomac hasn’t been mathematically eliminated in points. However, with the Achilles injury Tomac sustained last week in Denver, he’s unofficially out of this championship. Nevertheless, don’t expect that to keep this year’s champ-in-the-wings to hold back on race day. Look for Sexton to be gunning for his sixth win of the season on Saturday night. -Hansel
Battle at the Bottom
Bonus money gets paid out at the end of the year to the top twenty in points, and every year there’s always a scramble as riders try to ensure they get inside that position. And if you don’t think riders take it that seriously, just look at Grant Harlan, who dislocated his shoulder in Nashville and forced himself to come back the very next week in Denver to maintain his position inside the top 20. Right now, Justin Starling holds 20th with 79 points, while Fredrik Noren (72 points) and Josh Cartwright (69 points) are on the outside looking in. How will this stack up at the end of the night in Salt Lake City? -Hansel
Adam Cianciarulo
Denver was an emotional night for Cianciarulo, and understandably so. After battling injury and hardships since the very first year he turned pro, Cianciarulo had something to be happy about again in Denver when he got back on the box for the first time this season. He looked sporty in Denver too, easily as good, or better, than he’s looked all season. We’ll see if the Monster Energy Kawasaki rider can get it done again at the finale. -Hansel
The Brothers Hill
Hey, remember earlier in the season when everyone was making a big deal about two brothers (Justin and Josh Hill) both getting top ten finishes in the premier class? It was a big deal at the time, and it still is because that kind of thing just doesn’t happen at this level. Well, since then they’ve done it two more times! If they can do it again in Salt Lake City, which they almost certainly will, it’ll be a remarkable four times in a single season! That in itself is a huge achievement, but if they really want to make history, is it possible they might both make the top five? -Hansel
Colt Nichols
We mentioned Nichols here last week, pointing out that his contract with Honda HRC doesn’t extend into the summer, and that the last two races were important to get some good results to speak for his future potential. Unfortunately, he crashed out in Denver, and while he was originally slated to be back for Salt Lake City, he will not be on track this weekend. An unfortunate end to his season. -Hansel
Ken Roczen
Earlier this week it was announced that Roczen would be foregoing the Nationals to race WSX, which makes Salt Lake City the last time we’ll see him in America for a while. He’s fresh off a fantastic night in Denver, in which he came from last after crashing in the first turn, all the way to second place. Yes, the field is pretty thin right now, but that was still an amazing performance from Roczen. With that inspiring ride fresh in the rearview, can he close this thing out with a win? -Hansel
The Dave Coombs Sr. East/West Showdown
As always, the 250SX race at the finale features top talent from both the east and west regions of 250SX racing. And with both titles already decided, there won’t be any championships to protect, which gives guys like Jett and Hunter Lawrence the freedom to ride as hard (or casually) as they want. And remember, with it being the last race of the season, it’s also an opportunity for guys to make a lasting impression on potential sponsors. -Aaron Hansel
This is It
Jett Lawrence has had an outstanding career on the 250, complete with a pair of 250SX titles and two AMA Pro Motocross national championships. Well, his run on the 250 will come to an end this weekend when he throws a leg over the small bike and lines up to race in the 250 Class for the last time before jumping to the 450 for the summer, and beyond. Will he go out with a bang and win his last race, or will one of his competitors deny him of one final 250SX victory? -Hansel
Surprise Winner
It happens time and time again at these showdown races, the championship leaders/winners don’t actually win when both coasts are combined. Just look at East Rutherford when Max Anstie took the win in the mud. It would be easy to say who will finish third behind the Lawrence bothers but maybe we will see a new winner altogether. It has happened before. -Sarah Whitmore
Deano
Dean Wilson finished an incredible sixth place last weekend in Denver. He hasn’t finished that high up in the results since 2020 when he finished third at… that’s right Salt Lake! Can Deano end the season on a high note and get a top five finish on his Fire Power Honda? -Whitmore