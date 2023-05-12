Results Archive
Supercross
Nashville
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Jordon Smith
Full Results
MXGP of
Portugal
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Kay De Wolf
  3. Roan Van De Moosdijk
Full Results
MXGP of
Spain
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Mattia Guadagnini
  3. Ruben Fernandez
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Simon Laengenfelder
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Andrea Adamo
Full Results
GNCC
Hoosier
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Michael Witkowski
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Michael Witkowski
  2. Liam Draper
  3. Cody J Barnes
Full Results
Supercross
Denver
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. R.J. Hampshire
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Jett Lawrence
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City
Sat May 13
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
The John Penton
Sat May 20
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
France
Sun May 21
Articles
Full Schedule

Phoenix Racing Honda to Sit Out Pro Motocross

May 12, 2023 3:35pm | by:
Phoenix Racing Honda to Sit Out Pro Motocross

Late last night, some news broke on the Phoenix Racing Honda team. The Honda team announced they would be sitting out the AMA Pro Motocross Championship rounds of the SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) season. The team also announced it has mutually agreed to part ways with rookie Caden Braswell on “good terms.”

Yesterday, Vital MX’s Michael Lindsay tweeted that he saw Braswell on a Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GasGas MC 250F. The factory GasGas squad has all three riders—Michael Mosiman and Pierce Brown in the 250SX Class and Justin Barcia in the 450SX Class—currently sidelined with injuries.

The team also states that Cullin Park, Jace Owen, and Kyle Peters will all race the FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX) season, which begins July 1 in Great Britain. The teams the trio will ride for has yet to be announced, but we do expect more WSX announcements to start being public starting next week. 

Remember, the Phoenix Racing team also competes in the AMA Arenacross Championship (which Kyle Peters claimed the #1 plate in a few months ago), plus the Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing series, as well as the US Sprint Enduro, as well as the 2023 AMA ATV MX PRO National Championship in quad racing. 

We will provide more details on the riders’ plans when information becomes available. Below is the post from the team.

“Phoenix Racing Honda announced that the team will sit out the outdoor rounds of the 2023 SMX season. Team manager, Heath Harrison , cited Coty Schock is going to focus on healing up from a nagging injury, Cullin Park will go race the WSX, and Caden Braswell and the team have mutually agreed to part ways on good terms! As Jace Owen and Kyle Peters were not planning to race the nationals both of them will race WSX.”

Read Now
July 2023 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The July 2023 Digital Issue Availalbe Now