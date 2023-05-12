Phoenix Racing Honda to Sit Out Pro Motocross
Late last night, some news broke on the Phoenix Racing Honda team. The Honda team announced they would be sitting out the AMA Pro Motocross Championship rounds of the SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) season. The team also announced it has mutually agreed to part ways with rookie Caden Braswell on “good terms.”
Yesterday, Vital MX’s Michael Lindsay tweeted that he saw Braswell on a Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GasGas MC 250F. The factory GasGas squad has all three riders—Michael Mosiman and Pierce Brown in the 250SX Class and Justin Barcia in the 450SX Class—currently sidelined with injuries.
Caden Braswell out at GH today aboard a TLD GasGas… 🤔— Michael Lindsay (@Mlindsay512) May 11, 2023
The team also states that Cullin Park, Jace Owen, and Kyle Peters will all race the FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX) season, which begins July 1 in Great Britain. The teams the trio will ride for has yet to be announced, but we do expect more WSX announcements to start being public starting next week.
Remember, the Phoenix Racing team also competes in the AMA Arenacross Championship (which Kyle Peters claimed the #1 plate in a few months ago), plus the Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing series, as well as the US Sprint Enduro, as well as the 2023 AMA ATV MX PRO National Championship in quad racing.
We will provide more details on the riders’ plans when information becomes available. Below is the post from the team.
“Phoenix Racing Honda announced that the team will sit out the outdoor rounds of the 2023 SMX season. Team manager, Heath Harrison , cited Coty Schock is going to focus on healing up from a nagging injury, Cullin Park will go race the WSX, and Caden Braswell and the team have mutually agreed to part ways on good terms! As Jace Owen and Kyle Peters were not planning to race the nationals both of them will race WSX.”