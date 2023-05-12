The penultimate round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross in Denver Colorado was one to remember. Jett Lawrence racked up his fourth consecutive 250cc title and Eli Tomac suffered a freak Achilles tendon injury, all but handing the championship over to Chase Sexton. But there was another big deal on Saturday night. For the first time in the electric SX-E5 era, a girl has won the KTM Junior Supercross Challenge! We actually asked KTM if this is the first time a female has ever won the race, they’re not sure, because they don’t keep records in the 20-plus years of the KJSC. Either way, last Saturday’s performance in Denver was a standout.

Reagan Heighton, out of Wildomar California, showed up to Denver confident after practicing on her friends supercross track. She showed she was a force to be reckoned with right from the first practice when she set the fastest time. In the main event she was fifth off the start but was already in the lead by the second turn. Launching the wall jump much to the pleasure of the crowd, she harnessed her inner Jett Lawrence and managed her lead to take the win.