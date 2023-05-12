Results Archive
Supercross
Nashville
450SX Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Ken Roczen
250SX East Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Jordon Smith
MXGP of
Portugal
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Jorge Prado
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Kay De Wolf
  3. Roan Van De Moosdijk
MXGP of
Spain
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Mattia Guadagnini
  3. Ruben Fernandez
MX2 Results
  1. Simon Laengenfelder
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Andrea Adamo
GNCC
Hoosier
Overall Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Michael Witkowski
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Michael Witkowski
  2. Liam Draper
  3. Cody J Barnes
Supercross
Denver
450SX Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
250SX West Results
  1. R.J. Hampshire
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Jett Lawrence
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City
Sat May 13
Upcoming
GNCC
The John Penton
Sat May 20
Upcoming
MXGP of
France
Sun May 21
Malcolm Stewart, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Agree to Two-Year Extension

May 12, 2023 11:05am | by: &
One piece of the silly season puzzle is now in place, as Rockstar Energy Husqvarna has announced Malcolm Stewart has signed a two-year extension with the factory team. Stewart finished 16-15 in the first two main events of the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship, although his riding was better than his results showed. Crashes in both races hindered his results. A few days later, Stewart then injured his knee in a practice session. Eventually, a press release announced that Stewart had undergone knee surgery, which would sideline him indefinitely. 

Stewart was coming off of his career-best third in 450SX standings in 2022, and 2023 is his second year of a two-year deal with the Husqvarna squad. Christian Craig, currently sidelined with an elbow and hip injury, is in the first of his two-year deal with the team. Both riders are now locked in to return to the squad in 2024.

A date on Stewart's exact return to racing from knee surgery racing is not yet known.

The following press release is from Husqvarna:

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Extends Malcolm Stewart Contract Through 2025

Set To Continue in Both the AMA Supercross And Pro Motocross Championships For Another Two Seasons

The Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team is pleased to announce that Malcolm Stewart has signed a two-year contract extension to continue in the SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) through the 2024 and 2025 seasons, including the AMA Supercross and Pro Motocross series.

After joining Husqvarna Motorcycles in 2022, 30-year-old Stewart has underlined his podium capabilities onboard the FC 450 Rockstar Edition at the highest level of Supercross and finished third in his inaugural 450SX campaign with the brand last season.

In continuing to build upon that form earlier this year, Stewart displayed race-winning speed in the opening rounds of the new season – including leading laps at Anaheim 1 and then qualifying fastest and winning his Heat race in San Diego – before he was unfortunately sidelined in late January and underwent knee surgery.

Stewart has since continued to go above and beyond with his rehab program, determined to reach 100 percent before getting back on the bike and making his competitive return, fully supported by the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing team in his recovery.

"We couldn’t be happier to have Malcolm sign for two more years," commented Nathan Ramsey, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team Manager. "It was clear to us before Malcolm’s injury that he was ready to win races and compete for the championship in 2023. Malcolm is not only a fan favorite, but also a pleasure to have as a part of the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing team, and we strongly believe that Malcolm will return to racing and be better than ever."

For more information on the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team and its athletes, visit www.husqvarna-motorcycles.com.

Malcolm Stewart's Husqvarna FC 450.
Malcolm Stewart's Husqvarna FC 450. Align Media
