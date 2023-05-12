Results Archive
450SX Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Ken Roczen
250SX East Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Jordon Smith
MXGP of
Portugal
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Jorge Prado
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Kay De Wolf
  3. Roan Van De Moosdijk
MXGP of
Spain
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Mattia Guadagnini
  3. Ruben Fernandez
MX2 Results
  1. Simon Laengenfelder
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Andrea Adamo
GNCC
Hoosier
Overall Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Michael Witkowski
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Michael Witkowski
  2. Liam Draper
  3. Cody J Barnes
Supercross
Denver
450SX Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
250SX West Results
  1. R.J. Hampshire
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Jett Lawrence
Salt Lake City
Sat May 13
The John Penton
Sat May 20
France
Sun May 21
How to Watch: Salt Lake City

How to Watch Salt Lake City

May 12, 2023 1:00pm
by:

The 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will be in action this weekend on Saturday, May 12, at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah. This race will be the 17th and final round of the 2023 season and will be the ninth 250SX West Region event and the tenth 250SX East Region event of the season as it will be the Dave Coombs Sr. East/West Showdown. This round will also have the 250SX Futures championship as well as the KTM Jr. SX Challenge championship finale as well.

Action kicks off in the morning with live qualifying coverage beginning at 4:30 p.m. EDT/1:30 p.m. PDT on PeacockPeacock will have a pre-race show that will take place at 9:30 p.m. EDT/6:30 p.m. PDT. Then, Peacock and USA will both carry live coverage of the Salt Lake City Supercross night show beginning at 10 p.m. EDT/7 p.m. PDT.

CNBC will also have a Monday re-air of the Salt Lake City Supercross night show that will happen at 1 a.m. EDT Monday/10 a.m. PDT Sunday.

The 2023 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing will have a weekend off, then the seventh round John Penton GNCC will take place May 20 and 21 in Ohio.

The FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) will also be off this weekend, before the seventh round MXGP of France May 20 and 21 as well.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

TV | ONLINE SCHEDULE

  • Supercross

    Salt Lake City

     Dave Coombs Sr. East/West Showdown + Supercross Futures Finale + KTM Junior Supercross
    Saturday, May 13
    Rice-Eccles Stadium
    Salt Lake City, UT US United States
    • Qualifying 
      Live
      May 13 - 4:30 PM
      smx-video-pass
    • Qualifying 
      Live
      May 13 - 4:30 PM
      peacock
    • Pre-Race Show 
      Live
      May 13 - 9:30 PM
      peacock
    • Pre-Race Show 
      Live
      May 13 - 9:30 PM
      smx-video-pass
    • Night Show 
      Live
      May 13 - 10:00 PM
      smx-video-pass
    • Night Show 
      Live
      May 13 - 10:00 PM
      usa
    • Night Show 
      Live
      May 13 - 10:00 PM
      peacock
    • Monday Re-Air
      May 15 - 1:00 AM
      cnbc
Supercross TV Schedule

International

International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with the SuperMotocross Video Pass. Again, this is only available for international fans outside of the U.S.

2023 Standings

Supercross

450SX Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States346
2Eli Tomac
Cortez, CO United States339
3Cooper Webb
Newport, NC United States304
4Ken Roczen Mattstedt Germany303
5Justin Barcia
Monroe, NY United States267
Full Standings
Supercross

250SX West Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jett Lawrence Landsborough Australia197
2R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States163
3Enzo Lopes Rio Grande do Sul Brazil137
4Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States135
5Max Vohland Sacramento, CA United States121
Full Standings
Supercross

250SX East Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Hunter Lawrence Landsborough Australia224
2Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States168
3Max Anstie Newbury, England United Kingdom166
4Jordon Smith Belmont, NC United States141
5Chris Blose Phoenix, AZ United States132
Full Standings

Other Links

2023 Souvenir Program

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

View the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross souvenir program.

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

General

Supercross Live Timing

2023 AMA National Numbers

2023 450SX Team Guide

Related: PulpMX Fantasy AMA Supercross Sign Ups Now Open

Salt Lake City Supercross

Salt Lake City Supercross Race Center

Salt Lake City Supercross Injury Report

Salt Lake City Supercross Entry Lists

Supercross

Salt Lake City - 250SX Futures Provisional Entry List

May 13, 2023
Rice-Eccles Stadium
Salt Lake City, UT United States
NumberRider Hometown Bike
12Parker Ross Herald, CA United States Honda CRF250R
20Tyler Mollet Stuart, FL United States Husqvarna FC 250
29Julien Beaumer Lake Havasu City, AZ United States KTM 250 SX-F
34Bryce Shelly Telford, PA United States Yamaha YZ250F
41Nate Freehill Rescue, CA United States Honda CRF250R
Complete Entry List
Supercross

Salt Lake City - 250SX Showdown Provisional Entry List

May 13, 2023
Rice-Eccles Stadium
Salt Lake City, UT United States
NumberRider Hometown Bike
1Jett Lawrence Updated Landsborough Australia Honda CRF250R
1Hunter Lawrence Updated Landsborough Australia Honda CRF250R
6Jeremy Martin Millville, MN United States Yamaha YZ250F
24R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States Husqvarna FC 250 RE
30Jo Shimoda Suzuka Japan Kawasaki KX250
Complete Entry List
Supercross

Salt Lake City - 450SX Provisional Entry List

May 13, 2023
Rice-Eccles Stadium
Salt Lake City, UT United States
NumberRider Hometown Bike
7Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States KTM 450 SX-F
9Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL United States Kawasaki KX450SR
11Kyle Chisholm New Clearwater, FL United States Suzuki RM-Z450
12Shane McElrath New Canton, NC United States Suzuki RM-Z450
15Dean Wilson Scotland United Kingdom Honda CRF450R
Complete Entry List

OTHER INFO

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Rice-Eccles Stadium
Address: 451 1400 E, Salt Lake City, UT 84112

Practice & Qualifying — 4:30 p.m. EDT/1:30 p.m. PDT
Main Event — 10 p.m. EDT/7 p.m. PDT 

TICKETS

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Get tickets to the Salt Lake City Supercross.

Track Map

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

The 2023 Salt Lake City Supercross layout.
The 2023 Salt Lake City Supercross layout. Feld Motor Sports

Track Map

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Video courtesy of Supercross Live

Check out the track preview Donnie "Roto Moto" Southers did with Kevin Moranz.

RACE DAY SCHEDULE

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Salt Lake City Supercross Race Weekend Schedule

*Note: All times on the race day schedule are local to Salt Lake City, Utah.

Saturday, May 13, 2023

2023 Salt Lake City SX Schedule
2023 Salt Lake City SX Schedule AMA

