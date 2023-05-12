The 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will be in action this weekend on Saturday, May 12, at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah. This race will be the 17th and final round of the 2023 season and will be the ninth 250SX West Region event and the tenth 250SX East Region event of the season as it will be the Dave Coombs Sr. East/West Showdown. This round will also have the 250SX Futures championship as well as the KTM Jr. SX Challenge championship finale as well.

Action kicks off in the morning with live qualifying coverage beginning at 4:30 p.m. EDT/1:30 p.m. PDT on Peacock. Peacock will have a pre-race show that will take place at 9:30 p.m. EDT/6:30 p.m. PDT. Then, Peacock and USA will both carry live coverage of the Salt Lake City Supercross night show beginning at 10 p.m. EDT/7 p.m. PDT.

CNBC will also have a Monday re-air of the Salt Lake City Supercross night show that will happen at 1 a.m. EDT Monday/10 a.m. PDT Sunday.

The 2023 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing will have a weekend off, then the seventh round John Penton GNCC will take place May 20 and 21 in Ohio.

The FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) will also be off this weekend, before the seventh round MXGP of France May 20 and 21 as well.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.