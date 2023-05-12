Did you know a ton of the privateer heroes in Monster Energy AMA Supercross are also certified by the United States Motorcycle Coaching Association (USMCA)? John Short, Lane Shaw, Chase Marquier, Austin Cozadd, Mason Kerr, Bubba Pauli, Brandon Scharer, AJ Catanzaro, and Hunter Yoder all help coach during the week and the off-season, which pays their bills but also helps bring new riders into the game with the right technique. You'd be surprised how many beginners are learning from pros. Jason Weigandt chats with Chase Marquier about his privateer season and also his coaching at home, then rings up coach Wade Moody, who is helping build the next generation of riders in the Maryland area, even getting a few of the "concrete" riders from Baltimore's urban environment onto the dirt, and onto the track at Budds Creek!

Motorcyclecoaching.org is the place to find a coach. You'd be surprised how much this program is helping the sport, both for new riders, and for pros.

