Results Archive
Supercross
Nashville
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Jordon Smith
Full Results
MXGP of
Portugal
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Kay De Wolf
  3. Roan Van De Moosdijk
Full Results
MXGP of
Spain
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Mattia Guadagnini
  3. Ruben Fernandez
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Simon Laengenfelder
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Andrea Adamo
Full Results
GNCC
Hoosier
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Michael Witkowski
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Michael Witkowski
  2. Liam Draper
  3. Cody J Barnes
Full Results
Supercross
Denver
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. R.J. Hampshire
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Jett Lawrence
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City
Sat May 13
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
The John Penton
Sat May 20
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
France
Sun May 21
Articles
Full Schedule
Exhaust Podcast: Privateers' Other Income

Exhaust Podcast Privateers' Other Income

May 12, 2023 2:00pm
by:

Did you know a ton of the privateer heroes in Monster Energy AMA Supercross are also certified by the United States Motorcycle Coaching Association (USMCA)? John Short, Lane Shaw, Chase Marquier, Austin Cozadd, Mason Kerr, Bubba Pauli, Brandon Scharer, AJ Catanzaro, and Hunter Yoder all help coach during the week and the off-season, which pays their bills but also helps bring new riders into the game with the right technique. You'd be surprised how many beginners are learning from pros. Jason Weigandt chats with Chase Marquier about his privateer season and also his coaching at home, then rings up coach Wade Moody, who is helping build the next generation of riders in the Maryland area, even getting a few of the "concrete" riders from Baltimore's urban environment onto the dirt, and onto the track at Budds Creek!

Motorcyclecoaching.org is the place to find a coach. You'd be surprised how much this program is helping the sport, both for new riders, and for pros.

The Racer X Exhaust Podcast is hosted by Jason Weigandt and sponsored by Yoshimura, Leatt, On Track School, and the WD-40 brand. Also, be sure to visit RacerXBrand.com and check out our all-new spring line of apparel.

Read Now
July 2023 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The July 2023 Digital Issue Availalbe Now