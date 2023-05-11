A long left 180 brings riders alongside the home sideline and into a section somewhat similar to Denver’s sideline rhythm. The fast line should be to step over the first tabletop, then go 3-2 into the next 90 degree left.

After ripping past the mechanics’ area, there are two small doubles separated by a 180 bowl berm. Riders will ride the edge of the rear tire up to the finish line jump and immediately into tabletop-bridge jump.

Crossing the start, they will enter a flat right hand corner and set up for the whoops. There is an outside berm here that will be utilized for whoop momentum but only if the lead rider doesn’t have someone right on his rear wheel. If these whoops are blitzers, that outside berm will be critical to get right. The flat inside line will only be optimal if they turn into jumpers.

A 180 left sends riders into a short rhythm section that, on the surface, looks like it should be a step on-step off, triple, but I could also see riders stepping over the tabletop to avoid tripling from the higher jump.

A 180 right leads to a triple right out of the corner and then a standard supercross triple. That initial three from the corner will be tough at Utah altitude.

A unique, long right hand corner leads back to the start straight, only it turns before the original first corner and funnels under the bridge. That brings riders back onto lap 2.

Who’s Hot:

Brothers Lawrence swept the 250 titles thus far, their stars never shining brighter.

RJ Hampshire won the second SX of his career and has his sights firmly set on Pro Motocross.

Levi Kitchen led 16 laps in Denver. While he didn’t win, he served notice that he is in line to be a championship contender in the future.

Chase Sexton will be your 2023 Monster Energy SX Champion. He has won two races in a row and has to be a favorite for the hat trick.

Ken Roczen has four podiums in a row. I know, I know, the field is weaker than it has been all season, but keep in mind he won Indy against a full field.