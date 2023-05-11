And then there was one. The final round of Monster Energy Supercross is upon us. Salt Lake City, Utah, hosts round 17 and we should have a beautiful atmosphere for it. The mountainous backdrop and amazing forecast of spring weather will send us out on a high note after a rough few weeks. Injuries have hit the series hard, sucking the suspense out of what was a heavyweight title fight. No matter, we will roll with the punches and wrap this up with a smile.
The track for SLC is always on the smaller side. With lap times typically in the low 40’s, the track takes more abuse than normal (more laps run throughout the day). The start does span the entire length of Rice-Eccles Stadium, though, giving riders room to maneuver.
A long left 180 brings riders alongside the home sideline and into a section somewhat similar to Denver’s sideline rhythm. The fast line should be to step over the first tabletop, then go 3-2 into the next 90 degree left.
After ripping past the mechanics’ area, there are two small doubles separated by a 180 bowl berm. Riders will ride the edge of the rear tire up to the finish line jump and immediately into tabletop-bridge jump.
Crossing the start, they will enter a flat right hand corner and set up for the whoops. There is an outside berm here that will be utilized for whoop momentum but only if the lead rider doesn’t have someone right on his rear wheel. If these whoops are blitzers, that outside berm will be critical to get right. The flat inside line will only be optimal if they turn into jumpers.
A 180 left sends riders into a short rhythm section that, on the surface, looks like it should be a step on-step off, triple, but I could also see riders stepping over the tabletop to avoid tripling from the higher jump.
A 180 right leads to a triple right out of the corner and then a standard supercross triple. That initial three from the corner will be tough at Utah altitude.
A unique, long right hand corner leads back to the start straight, only it turns before the original first corner and funnels under the bridge. That brings riders back onto lap 2.
Who’s Hot:
Brothers Lawrence swept the 250 titles thus far, their stars never shining brighter.
RJ Hampshire won the second SX of his career and has his sights firmly set on Pro Motocross.
Levi Kitchen led 16 laps in Denver. While he didn’t win, he served notice that he is in line to be a championship contender in the future.
Chase Sexton will be your 2023 Monster Energy SX Champion. He has won two races in a row and has to be a favorite for the hat trick.
Ken Roczen has four podiums in a row. I know, I know, the field is weaker than it has been all season, but keep in mind he won Indy against a full field.
Adam Cianciarulo got that elusive podium after a long, long, stretch of disappointment and frustration.
Privateers have had a great few weeks as the field has opened for them to put in career best finishes and the PulpMX Yamaha LCQ Challenge gave them a nice bonus.
Who’s Not:
The injury bug has stricken the 450 class, taking out most of the top ten.
Colt Nichols missed a nice opportunity in Denver with his DNF.
Bold Predictions:
After seeing the success of the LCQ Challenge, PulpMX teams up with the Humane Society to raise 3.6 billion for underprivileged Bassett Hounds.
With the field down and out, Honda HRC encases Jett Lawrence and Chase Sexton in bubble wrap as they steam towards Pro Motocross.
Sensing opportunity, Mike Alessi arrives into SLC, holeshots the main event, and finishes 7th.
Seeing the success of Ken Roczen this season, Suzuki makes the bold move of reverting back to kick starters on their entire street offering. The Huyabusa kickstarter requires a crane operator to start.
My Picks
250
Hunter
Jett
RJ
450
Sexton
Roczen
AC9