RJ’s 2nd

RJ Hampshire picked up his second career 250SX main event win. After entering the 2023 season with seven total 250SX podiums in his career, Hampshire claimed his sixth podium of the 2023 season at the eighth round of the 250SX West Region (of nine rounds). Hampshire will have one more opportunity to podium this season—the Dave Coombs Sr. East/West Showdown finale in Salt Lake City, Utah—as the #24 will likely finish second in the 250SX West Region Championship.

3rd for #43

After battling with Hampshire for the race lead, Levi Kitchen brought home second place in the main event. The Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing rider claimed his third podium of the season, which came in his tenth career 250SX main event start. Kitchen’s ten 250SX main event starts have seen results of 9-22-7-21-1-4-6-3-12-2.

8th Top-Three for #18

Jett Lawrence earned third place in the 250SX Class on the night, which was his eighth podium finish of the season. He is the only rider in the 250SX West Region to finish on the podium in every event so far. His brother Hunter, who clinched the 250SX East Region title one round early, is the only rider in his region to claim a podium finish in all of his race so far this season (nine for Hunter).