Benny Bloss – Collarbone | Out

Bloss is out for Salt Lake City due to a broken collarbone sustained in Nashville.

Christian Craig – Hip, Elbow | Out

Craig is recovering after dislocating his hip and breaking his elbow in Glendale.

Dylan Ferrandis – Concussion | Out

Ferrandis is out for Salt Lake City but will return to action in the AMA Pro Motocross Championship.

Grant Harlan – Shoulder | In

Harlan, who somehow raced his way to a career-best ninth place in Denver despite dislocating his shoulder in Nashville, is in for Salt Lake City.

Brandon Hartranft – Back, Shoulder, Hip, & More | Out

Hartranft crashed before the season and sustained a long list of severe injuries, including a traumatic brain injury. He’s out indefinitely.

Scott Meshey – Leg | Out

Meshey is out with a fractured tibia.

Marvin Musquin – Wrist | Out

Musquin is out with a broken scaphoid.

Colt Nichols – Banged Up | In

Nichols crashed out of the 450SX main in Denver. The team told us he was pretty banged up, but he should be good to go for Salt Lake City.

Bubba Pauli – Thumb | Out

Pauli will not line up this weekend due to a severing his thumb in Indianapolis.

Bobby Piazza – Hand | Out

Piazza has been riding with a broken hand and will sit the final round out.

Aaron Plessinger – Banged Up | In

Plessinger will return to racing this weekend in Salt Lake City. He hasn’t raced since East Rutherford, where he had a big crash during practice.

Alex Ray – Finger | In

Ray will return to racing this weekend after breaking his finger in Detroit.

Justin Rodbell – Achilles Tendon | Out

Rodbell is out for the season with a torn right Achilles tendon.

John Short — Wrist | Out

Short injured his wrist before Denver and is out for Salt Lake City.

Malcolm Stewart – Knee | Out

Stewart underwent surgery to repair a knee injury sustained early in the season and is out for the time being.

Eli Tomac – Ankle | Out

Tomac ruptured his Achilles tendon while leading the 450SX main event in Denver. He’s out for the finale.