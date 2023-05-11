Results Archive
Supercross
Nashville
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Jordon Smith
Full Results
MXGP of
Portugal
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Kay De Wolf
  3. Roan Van De Moosdijk
Full Results
MXGP of
Spain
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Mattia Guadagnini
  3. Ruben Fernandez
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Simon Laengenfelder
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Andrea Adamo
Full Results
GNCC
Hoosier
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Michael Witkowski
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Michael Witkowski
  2. Liam Draper
  3. Cody J Barnes
Full Results
Supercross
Denver
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. R.J. Hampshire
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Jett Lawrence
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City
Sat May 13
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
The John Penton
Sat May 20
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
France
Sun May 21
Articles
Full Schedule
GNCC Report: Yet Another Winner!

GNCC Report Yet Another Winner!

May 11, 2023 2:30pm
by:

The 2023 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC Racing) season continues to evolve as one of the most unique seasons in the nearly 49-year history of the series. Ironman Raceway would play host to round six of the season and would continue to produce even more unique storylines from the season. Here are a few things we learned from the Hoosier GNCC.

Six-For-Six

History was made at round five, with five different winners in five different rounds. Heading into round six, many folks were beginning to think there just might be the first repeat winner of the season in the form of, well, any of those five guys who had previously won. At the same time, there are also previous race winners who were not among those five.

Conditions were nearly perfect during Saturday’s ATV race but heavy rain fell late Saturday night and into Sunday morning making for a tough and grueling racecourse. By the time the afternoon bike racers took to the course, some sections had come around, but a lot of the track was still covered in sloppy, slick mud with some deep holes to contend with as well. This would ultimately play a factor for several riders.

Johnny Girroir (KTM) became the sixth different rider to claim an overall in the first six rounds of the 2023 GNCC Racing season!
Johnny Girroir (KTM) became the sixth different rider to claim an overall in the first six rounds of the 2023 GNCC Racing season! Mack Faint

Round one winner, Steward Baylor Jr., would jump out to the early lead and looked as if he would make an attempt to run away. However, on the third lap Jordan Ashburn was able to find his way into the lead and suddenly there was a chance at a sixth different winner in six rounds. Ashburn is the defending GNCC Champion, so picking him as a sixth winner would not be too crazy. However, he would drop out of the lead with a freak mechanical issue after losing his oil drain plug, ultimately locking up his engine. This would put Baylor back into the lead, which he would stretch out to 37 seconds at one point. Then Johnny Girroir started putting on a charge.

Girroir would drop Baylor’s lead to just under two seconds, and then wrestle the lead away from Baylor coming into the final lap. Girroir would take white flag with Baylor about 36 seconds behind after running into an issue in a deep, rutted mud hole just before the finish line. The GNCC mud fleas would jump in and get Baylor back on track, and Baylor would cut that lead from 36 seconds to 17 seconds, but it would prove to be just a bit too little and too late. Girroir held on to become the sixth different winner in six rounds!

A rookie to the XC1 Pro Class, this would be Girroir’s first ever GNCC overall win. Not only has six different winners in six different races never happened before but the series has actually never seen six different riders claim overall wins in a single season! The odds are there that someone will break this streak, but one interesting fact is that there are still two XC1 competitors who are previous race winners and have not won in 2023. One of them is Ashburn. The next round is Ohio’s John Penton GNCC, which has been won by Monster Energy/Babbitt’s Kawasaki’s Josh Strang the last two years, and Strang has not claimed a win in 2023… Stay tuned!

Baylor would hold on for the second-place spot while Ben Kelley would end the day third place in the XC1 class, but actually fifth place overall. More on that next.

GNCC

Hoosier - Overall Race

May 6, 2023
Ironman Raceway
Crawfordsville, IN United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Jonathan Girroir 02:44:25.398 Southwick, MA United States KTM
2Steward Baylor 02:44:42.659 Belton, SC United States KTM
3Michael Witkowski 02:45:00.599 North Liberty, IN United States Honda
4Liam Draper 02:45:01.552 Auckland New Zealand Yamaha
5Ben Kelley 02:45:20.930 Harwinton, CT United States KTM
Full Results

XC2 Drama

When conditions get tough, it’s not uncommon to see the XC2 (250) field work their way fairly high in the overall on adjusted time and this round would prove to be a prime example. Indiana’s own Mike Witkowski would jump out to the early lead, but on lap two Liam Draper took over the XC2 class lead and the overall lead on adjusted time. This would set forth a pretty intense battle between these two riders for the entire race.

Draper held onto this lead for the majority of the race but never could pull a sizable gap over Witkowski. At the white flag, Draper would lead by just a smidge over two seconds, and that was pretty much the largest lead he had! These two would continue to battle through the final lap, all the way down to the checkered flag and that’s when things got pretty interesting.

The same mud hole that grabbed Steward Baylor and claimed a lapped amateur rider just as these two XC2 leaders approached the finish line. Draper was too close and not able to just pop out of the footpeg deep rut. He was slowed up, while Witkowski had just one more second to react and exit the rut, ride around Draper and take the XC2 class win. It would prove to be an absolute heartbreaker for Draper, although he salvaged a second-place finish.

Witkowski would actually land on the overall podium with a solid third place overall, while Draper would take the fourth place spot overall. While these two battled throughout the race, Witkowski’s Phoenix Racing Honda teammates Cody Barnes and Ruy Barbosa would also battle to the final stages of the race for the final spot on the podium with Barnes ending up third, Barbosa fourth and Ryder Lafferty rounding out the top five.

  • Liam Draper (Yamaha) Mack Faint
  • Mite Witkowski (Honda) Mack Faint
  • Witkowski Mack Faint
  • The 2023 Hoosier GNCC overall podium. Mack Faint
GNCC

Hoosier - XC2 Pro

May 6, 2023
Ironman Raceway
Crawfordsville, IN United States
Rider Hometown Bike
1Michael Witkowski Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN United States United States Honda
2Liam Draper Liam Draper Auckland New Zealand New Zealand Yamaha
3Cody J Barnes Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL United States United States Honda
4Ruy Barbosa Ruy Barbosa Chile Chile Honda
5Ryder Lafferty Ryder Lafferty Millville, NJ United States United States GasGas
Full Results

Championship Points Battles

With the season halfway over at this point, these rounds really begin to play large factors in how championship battles shape up. While Kelley finished third place in the XC1 class, the championship is determined by the overall, so with Witkowski and Draper playing spoiler, a fifth place overall did not net him quite as many points.

Regardless, Kelley still holds the lead in the hunt for the GNCC National Championship. He’s five points ahead of second place rider, Craig Delong, while Steward Baylor climbed back to the third-place spot, just a total of six points out of the overall lead. These three currently have the closest shot at the championship and hold a fairly comfortable lead over Ricky Russell and Grant Baylor who round out the top five, at 44 and 45 points out of the lead… Which still isn’t a huge deficit!

GNCC

Overall Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT United States129
2Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States124
3Steward Baylor Belton, SC United States123
4Ricky Russell Duvall, WA United States86
5Grant Baylor Belton, SC United States85
Full Standings

In the XC2 class, things have been all over the place as there have been three different points leaders throughout the 2023 season. Barbosa still leads the way, sitting 13-points ahead of Barnes with Angus Riordan in third, just 16 points out of the overall lead. Lafferty holds the fourth-place spot just one point behind Riordan and 17 points out of the lead while Draper rounds out the top five just 20 points out of the lead. All five of these guys are still within striking distance of the championship, especially with half a season of racing left!

GNCC

XC2 Pro Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Ruy Barbosa Chile129
2Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL United States116
3Angus Riordan Woodland, CA United States113
4Ryder Lafferty Millville, NJ United States112
5Liam Draper Auckland New Zealand109
Full Standings
Read Now
July 2023 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The July 2023 Digital Issue Availalbe Now