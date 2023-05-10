The following press release is from GasGas:

Simon Langenfelder Sidelined with Arm Injury

MXGP of Spain Winner Dealt Unfortunate Blow.

Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing's Simon Langenfelder sustained an unfortunate injury to his right arm in practice on Tuesday, May 09, and underwent surgery that night. The injury will stop him from building on the momentum that he gained at this past weekend's Grand Prix of Spain, where he stormed to 1-1 results on his MC 250F.

Langenfelder is currently fourth in the MX2 championship standings, just four points from the rider in third, and was enjoying a consistent start to the 2023 FIM Motocross World Championship. '516' had not fallen from the top ten in any of the motos and won three of the twelve stints that had been run. Those triumphs were a clear sign of his exciting progress in the MX2 division.

The arm injury will, of course, sideline him. Further information on timelines is set to be published in due course. Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing wish the young star a speedy recovery. The team cannot wait to see him back in action aboard his MC 250F.

Davide De Carli (Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing Team Manager):