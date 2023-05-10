Results Archive
Supercross
Nashville
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Jordon Smith
Full Results
MXGP of
Portugal
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Kay De Wolf
  3. Roan Van De Moosdijk
Full Results
MXGP of
Spain
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Mattia Guadagnini
  3. Ruben Fernandez
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Simon Laengenfelder
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Andrea Adamo
Full Results
GNCC
Hoosier
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Michael Witkowski
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Michael Witkowski
  2. Liam Draper
  3. Cody J Barnes
Full Results
Supercross
Denver
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. R.J. Hampshire
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Jett Lawrence
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City
Sat May 13
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
The John Penton
Sat May 20
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
France
Sun May 21
Articles
Full Schedule

Simon Langenfelder Sidelined with Arm Injury

May 10, 2023 9:45am | by:
Simon Langenfelder Sidelined with Arm Injury

The following press release is from GasGas: 

Simon Langenfelder Sidelined with Arm Injury

MXGP of Spain Winner Dealt Unfortunate Blow.

Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing's Simon Langenfelder sustained an unfortunate injury to his right arm in practice on Tuesday, May 09, and underwent surgery that night. The injury will stop him from building on the momentum that he gained at this past weekend's Grand Prix of Spain, where he stormed to 1-1 results on his MC 250F.

Langenfelder is currently fourth in the MX2 championship standings, just four points from the rider in third, and was enjoying a consistent start to the 2023 FIM Motocross World Championship. '516' had not fallen from the top ten in any of the motos and won three of the twelve stints that had been run. Those triumphs were a clear sign of his exciting progress in the MX2 division.

The arm injury will, of course, sideline him. Further information on timelines is set to be published in due course. Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing wish the young star a speedy recovery. The team cannot wait to see him back in action aboard his MC 250F.

Davide De Carli (Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing Team Manager):

"Simon crashed in a normal training session yesterday, unfortunately, and broke his right arm. He immediately had surgery with Dr. Nannarini and his team last night. I cannot thank them enough! This is the worst part of the sport, but I am sure that Simon will come back soon and stronger."

MXGP

MX2 Standings - 2023

PositionRiderPoints
1Jago Geerts Belgium319
2Andrea Adamo Italy271
3Kay De Wolf Netherlands263
4Simon Laengenfelder Germany259
5Thibault Benistant France247
6Roan Van De Moosdijk Netherlands219
7Liam Everts Belgium187
8Kevin Horgmo Norway173
9Lucas Coenen Belgium154
10Jan Pancar Slovenia134
Full Standings
