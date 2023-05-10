Racer X Films: Dunlop Proving Grounds Facility
May 10, 2023 3:35pm | by: Simon Cudby , Kris Keefer & Spencer Owens
Racer X test guru Kris Keefer recently headed to Alabama to check out the Dunlop Proving Grounds Test Facility. Tour the facility and see behind the scenes what Dunlop has been up to lately with developing new tire models as well as fine tuning their current lineup.
Keefer also catches up with former pro Jesse Wentland who is now the lead tester for Dunlop at the facility.
Host: Kris Keefer
Film: Spencer Owens
Edit: Simon Cudby