When you won in Valkenswaard back in 2010, you were just a little kid, could you have believed you would be able to pass the record of Stefan?

Back then I was happy with one win. To think about 102, no, never thought about that. You win a GP, or a championship and you think about the next one. Even at 50 GP wins I couldn’t think about breaking the record. Now I have it, I feel like an old man. These guys on the podium are like in their early 20s and I am nearly 30. Jorge [Prado] is 22, Mattia [Guadagnini] is 22 and how old are you Ruben [Fernandez, who answers 24]. I am the oldest guy in the room, not sure that is a positive thing.

You came into the season after a difficult year in 2022 and you are not yet 100 percent. Did you expect this to happen so quickly in 2023?

Honestly, not and I mean, the rest of the guys really stepped it up and Jorge is riding so well at the moment and that is why so many riders are getting injured, because of the level at the moment. It is a shame with Tim [Gajser] already being out and now Maxime [Renaux] and Romain [Febvre] this weekend. All these guys next to me, they are super-fast as well. It is anyone’s game on any particular Sunday, one day Jorge can win, one day me, one day Romain. It is a pity some of the heavy hitters are out. We will see what happens now, I didn’t expect to come back so quickly, and I have won three races out of six, to do it so quickly, I could never have imaged that. My starts are still not great, but getting better, top five average starts, so that is an improvement. Off to France in two weeks’ time. I heard they changed the track, and it isn’t one of my favorite circuits, but I always did pretty well there.

Tell us about your day?

First of all, I want to thank my competition, because we have all raced clean this year and we all have a lot of respect for each other. I have a lot of respect for all these guys up here. Every single guy on the racetrack and nobody is cleaning the other out. Today was good, first moto battling with Jorge, and we always have a clean battle and that is nice. I managed to work my way to the front. It wasn’t easy, because the track is mainly one lined, just one good line, so you really had to wait for a mistake or have a bit of luck to make the pass stick. Most of the time I am physically strong at the end, so I could make some passes. Same with the second moto, I saw the leader in front, and I could stay with him. I came from fifth and made some passes and then moved to the front and won easily. I enjoyed the crowd here today, whenever I could hear them, I knew either Jorge or Ruben were close and when it was quiet, I knew I was safe. The Spanish fans are good for their hero’s, but also for us.