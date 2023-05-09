May is Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month
The following press release is from the American Motorcyclist Association (AMA):
May is Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month
AMA reminds motorists that “Motorcyclist Safety is Everyone’s Safety”
PICKERINGTON, Ohio — The American Motorcyclist Association (AMA) and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) remind all motorists that Motorcycle Safety is Everyone’s Safety. May — which unofficially ushers in the beginning of the summer road travel season — is Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month. This annual campaign aims to increase awareness and promote safety measures for motorcyclists and motorists alike as more riders travel the nation’s highways.
AMA President and CEO Rob Dingman emphasized the importance of remaining attentive and alert to the presence of motorcycles on city, urban, and rural streets and highways, particularly as NHTSA data continues to show an increase in motorcyclist fatalities over the past couple of years. "The safety of motorcyclists is our top priority, and we need all motorists to be steadfast in their awareness of conditions around them," Dingman said.
Distracted driving and over-reliance on driver-assistance technology are becoming increasingly worrisome issues that contribute to rising fatality statistics for road users across the board. As a result, the AMA urges drivers to exercise extra vigilance while driving and avoid distractions such as talking or texting, eating and drinking, or adjusting entertainment or navigation system controls.
While new driver-assistance technologies like adaptive cruise control, automated braking, and lane-keeping assist have been introduced to reduce crashes, they are still in their early stages of development, and drivers must not rely solely on these systems.
The AMA is also pleased to see lane-filtering legislation gaining traction in parts of the country as a commonsense safety measure to protect motorcyclists. Lane filtering reduces the risk of rear-end collisions by allowing motorcyclists to filter through congested traffic at safe speeds. Last year, Utah extended its lane filtering legislation for an additional five years, while Arizona’s lane-filtering law went into effect last fall.
During Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month — and all year long — it's important for all road users to practice safe driving and riding to reduce the number of fatalities and injuries on our nation's highways. Whether you're a motor vehicle driver or motorcyclist, the AMA reminds you to keep the following tips in mind when on the road:
- Always observe all traffic laws and obey the speed limit.
- Ride and drive alcohol- and drug-free.
- Avoid any distractions that could put other road users at risk.
- Yield to motorcyclists, especially when turning at intersections.
- Wear high-visibility personal protective gear and DOT-compliant motorcycle helmets.
Completing a rider education and training course can also help ensure a safer riding experience. As we celebrate Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month this May, the AMA asks all road users to commit to safe driving and riding to ensure a safe motorcycle-riding environment.
The AMA and its network of clubs, state motorcycle-rights organizations, the motorcycle industry, and government entities have supported and promoted Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month since its inception in the early 1980s. Motorists and riders can visit AmericanMotorcyclist.com and the AMA's social media channels throughout May for more information and tips on motorcycle safety and awareness.