The following press release is from the American Motorcyclist Association (AMA):

May is Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month

AMA reminds motorists that “Motorcyclist Safety is Everyone’s Safety”

PICKERINGTON, Ohio — The American Motorcyclist Association (AMA) and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) remind all motorists that Motorcycle Safety is Everyone’s Safety. May — which unofficially ushers in the beginning of the summer road travel season — is Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month. This annual campaign aims to increase awareness and promote safety measures for motorcyclists and motorists alike as more riders travel the nation’s highways.

AMA President and CEO Rob Dingman emphasized the importance of remaining attentive and alert to the presence of motorcycles on city, urban, and rural streets and highways, particularly as NHTSA data continues to show an increase in motorcyclist fatalities over the past couple of years. "The safety of motorcyclists is our top priority, and we need all motorists to be steadfast in their awareness of conditions around them," Dingman said.

Distracted driving and over-reliance on driver-assistance technology are becoming increasingly worrisome issues that contribute to rising fatality statistics for road users across the board. As a result, the AMA urges drivers to exercise extra vigilance while driving and avoid distractions such as talking or texting, eating and drinking, or adjusting entertainment or navigation system controls.