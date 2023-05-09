Manufacturers to Provide More Than $9 Million in Contingency for 2023 Pro Motocross

The following press release is from MX Sports Pro Racing:

Manufacturers to Provide More Than $9 Million in Contingency for 2023 Season

OEM Contributions Strengthen Historic Purse Structure for Inaugural SuperMotocross World Championship Season

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – MX Sports Pro Racing has announced the invaluable financial contribution from the seven competing manufacturers contesting the 2023 Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing, as GASGAS, Honda, Husqvarna, Kawasaki, KTM, Suzuki, and Yamaha have combined to provide $9,483,725 in contingency for racers this summer. These resources further strengthen the historic level of financial commitment from the OEM’s and organizers for the inaugural season of the SuperMotocross World Championship, which boasts a historic purse structure across the respective seasons of Monster Energy AMA Supercross, the Pro Motocross Championship, and the first-ever SuperMotocross World Championship Playoffs and Final.

“Without the unwavering commitment and invaluable investment of the seven manufacturers that help comprise the competitive foundation of the Pro Motocross Championship, our sport would not be in a position to enjoy the success and prominence it does as the preeminent global competition for off-road motorcycle racing,” said Roy Janson, Commissioner of Motocross, MX Sports Pro Racing. “This year signifies the beginning of a new era for Supercross and Pro Motocross with the establishment of the SuperMotocross World Championship, which has allowed organizers and manufacturers to come together and provide more financial resources than ever before for the very racers who lay it all on the line each and every time the gate drops. These athletes stand alone in the sporting world, both in fitness and skill, and the strengthening of purse money and contingency will remain paramount in the effort to showcase the finest motocross talent the world has to offer on the sport’s biggest stage.”