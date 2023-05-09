“Yeah, I told too many people this week that I was going to win tonight,” said Hampshire in the post-race press conference. “I knew I had a shot at it before I made a mistake.”

That’s when RJ went RJ, pushing even harder to overcome.

“I’m pretty sure I actually dropped my times after I made that mistake,” he said. “When I crossed the finish line after the mistake, Levi [Kitchen, leader] was already in that next right hander. I was like, 'Man, I probably lost six seconds.' I knew that next lap was important, I don’t know how much faster it was, but I knew I was able to close that gap back in and it kinda gave me hope. I was like, 'Oh boy, we still have a shot at this.' It was a lot of fun. That mistake made the main event more exciting than it should have been. Just super stoked on the whole day and glad to end the main event on top.”

On this night, Hampshire knew it was time to strike.

“I’ve seen the 18 in front of me way too many times!” he said. “I was so stoked off the start that he was not in front of me. Right there I knew I had a shot. I mean, the way New Jersey ended, I knew that was my last shot [at the title]. But still, the kid had an awesome year and I had nothing for him leading up before tonight. Just super stoked we were able to knock one off before the end of the season.”

Related: RJ Hampshire Re-Signs With Husqvarna for Two More Years