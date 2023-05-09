How does the saying go? Always a bridesmaid and never a bride? Enzo Lopes has come close to the podium multiple times this year, and after being fastest in the first qualifying session and then winning his heat race (first heat race win ever), it seemed inevitable that Denver would be the night. But once again Lopes finished just off the podium in fourth. He has one more shot in Salt Lake City to land on the podium, and that would be a great way for the Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX Yamaha rider to end the season.
Racer X: You had a good day going. Really fast in qualifying, you won a heat race, and you looked fast in the main.
Enzo Lopes: Yeah, in the first qualifier I was P1, I felt like I did one of the best laps of my entire life. I felt one with the bike, which is really good. The second qualifier was still good, but I was third. Then I got my first heat win, which was unreal, but by the main event, halfway through I was done. I was struggling. I got sick during the week, and with the altitude here, it played a big factor. I just survived for fourth place. I guess we’ll try again next week. But overall, it was a good day, we checked another box, which was to get a heat win.
Did today feel any different early on? Initially it seemed like you might have had a little more in the tank.
I had speed, but not fitness, unfortunately. So, speed-wise, yeah, I felt at one with the bike, which was unreal. That’s always a good feeling, you know?
You mentioned being sick. Did it hit you suddenly today, or could you feel it creeping up on you throughout the day?
Well, I got sick this week at ClubMX, and with the altitude it’s twice as bad. I could feel it in practice. I’d do one or two laps and be out of breath. I tried my best, and that’s all I could do.
Take us through that battle you had with Max Vohland. It didn’t look like you hit him very hard, it just looked like he lost his balance.
Did he crash?
He fell over, yeah.
I didn’t mean to do that. I knew I was going to struggle a little with fitness, so I was just trying to get into a rhythm. I was behind him, and I went for it. I feel bad he crashed, I didn’t know that. I just saw an opportunity and took it. I didn’t think it was that aggressive that it would have made him crash, but I guess it happened.
He kind of dabbed with his foot a couple times after you went by, it’s not like you cleaned him out.
Oh, okay good. That makes me feel better.
When you have so much speed, is a day like today disappointing? I hate to ask that because fourth is great.
Yeah, but I’ve been fourth like three times. I don’t always want to be on the edge. I want to get on the podium. My main focus is just to be a little better, and the podium will be a consequence of being better. I had it today speed-wise, but not for the main event.