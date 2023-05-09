You looked good out there, you definitely didn’t look like you were riding hurt.

The whoops were really slick, and I feel like I got through them really good, except for one lap maybe. I felt pretty comfortable all day.

Was trying to salvage a top-twenty in points part of your decision making process in racing today?

Oh, it’s the biggest decision. That was the goal in coming back, to get that top twenty and get that bonus, whatever it is, and be happy with that.

Does your shoulder affect your presence at the nationals, you think?

We’ll see after next week. With three more weeks of rehab, it should be better. I’ll probably race, it just depends on how everything goes. As of right now I probably will race.

Who else is even on a Yamaha out there after tonight?

Jared Lesher.

I’m just going to say it’s you. You’re carrying the blue flag now.

Carrying the flag, yep.

Fredrik Noren |14th IN 450SX

Racer X: You’ve got a Band-Aid on your chin. What happened?

Fredrik Noren: Qualifying today, I was going through a section and got a little squirrely and went two-and-three-quarters on a jump and head-banged my handlebars. I just jumped straight into the face of the third one. I didn’t go down or anything so that was good. It shook me up a little bit. In general, it’s been a rough week of riding for me. I started with the PulpMX Privateer LCQ Challenge, the Pulp Race, and fell when I was leading. In the heat race I got together with another rider and fell, and in the main event I fell in the second corner. Got up 13th and lost a spot on the last lap and ended up 14th. Considering everything that’s happened, this weekend, I’m pretty happy with that. I should be able to do a lot more though.

Take us through your LCQ. Did you realize Chase Marquier was that close behind you?

I kept an eye on him, but he put in a heater on that last lap and closed up quite a bit. That had me concerned, but I really didn’t want to do anything dumb. I was like "Patience, patience, patience. This track can bite me." I didn’t want to tangle with anyone, and with the way the week had been going so far, I had that on my mind. It’s not a good thing to ride like that, but I also felt like I had it under control with Chase knowing that he was right there behind me. But he was definitely a little too close for comfort.

It looked like were showing Devin Simonson [in third] a wheel here and there.

Yeah, kind of, a little bit. If he had a little bobble where I could sneak by, I would have, but I didn’t want to put it in there, necessarily. I just didn’t know what those guys were going to do, like if he was going to turn down early or something. I just didn’t want to risk it. Overall, I’m happy with how it went.