“Yeah, it didn’t go as planned in the heat race,” he said. “One guy went left so I went left also and ended up down. I think it was my worst qualifying of the year with eighth (gate pick for the main). And in the main event, all the gates were just wrecked. I found an okay one on the inside. I got, not a bad jump, but then I spun, and I was like “Well, we’re back here again.” I just took my time. I knew I only needed tenth to get the championship. I got to third a little over halfway, and both of these boys out front, I’m like “You know what, we’re gonna wrap it up here.” Track didn’t have that much traction. I’m happy with third. We didn’t quite equal Hunter (with wins in his championship) but I’m still happy to get the number-one plate.”

This weekend’s Dave Coombs East/West Showdown in Salt Lake City will be the last 250 race of Jett’s career. The last Showdown, held a few weeks ago in New Jersey, was a mega-hyped Jett Lawrence versus Hunter Lawrence brother battle. Then it rained right before the race, turning it into more survival that battle. As for this weekend’s rematch, Jett’s mind has moved on from the 250 class.

“I feel like I’ve done my job this year, who knows, we’ll see how the [Salt Lake City] track is and if we’re feeling it, but if not, I’m not going to push anything. Our focus right now is outdoors on the 450,” he said post-race Denver.

That’s it. The 450 is the big task. Jett checked another championship box and now the goal is squarely on his move to a 450 in the Pro Motocross Championship. Unfortunately, he will not be facing the defending champion. Eli Tomac is now out for the foreseeable future.