Watch: Denver Supercross Main Event Highlights & Results
Videos courtesy of Monster Energy Supercross and NBC Motorsports
Video highlights from the 16th round (of 17) of the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. The Denver Supercross was the eighth round (of nine) of the 250SX West Region Championship. It was also the 16th round of the all-new 31-round SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX).
RJ Hampshire (Husqvarna) claimed his second career 250SX main event win (his first of the 2023 season). Jett Lawrence claimed third place in the 250SX main event and clinched the 2023 250SX West Region title one round early.
In the 450SX main event, Eli Tomac suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon and had to pull off the track while in the race lead. Chase Sexton (Honda) took the 450SX main event and also took over the 450SX championship with one round remaining.
Check out the post-race videos for the Denver Supercross.
Denver Supercross
Extended Video Highlights 250 and 450 class
250SX Class Highlights
450SX Class Highlights
SMX Insider Post-Race - Denver SX
Results
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|R.J. Hampshire
|15:56.119
|21 Laps
|44.712
|Hudson, FL
|Husqvarna FC 250 RE
|2
|Levi Kitchen
|15:57.472
|+1.353
|44.963
|Washougal, WA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|3
|Jett Lawrence
|16:17.350
|+21.231
|45.342
|Landsborough
|Honda CRF250R
|4
|Enzo Lopes
|16:27.726
|+31.607
|45.829
|Rio Grande do Sul
|Yamaha YZ250F
|5
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|16:32.102
|+35.983
|46.196
|Alvord, TX
|Honda CRF250R
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Chase Sexton
|21:20.340
|28 Laps
|44.659
|La Moille, IL
|Honda CRF450R
|2
|Ken Roczen
|21:28.701
|+8.361
|44.534
|Mattstedt
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|3
|Adam Cianciarulo
|21:44.792
|+24.452
|44.993
|Port Orange, FL
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|4
|Justin Hill
|22:05.729
|+45.389
|45.605
|Yoncalla, OR
|KTM 450 SX-F
|5
|Shane McElrath
|21:27.036
|27 Laps
|45.789
|Canton, NC
|Suzuki RM-Z450
Championship Standings
Jett Lawrence clinched the 2023 250SX West Region title one round early.
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough
|197
|2
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|163
|3
|Enzo Lopes
|Rio Grande do Sul
|137
|4
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA
|135
|5
|Max Vohland
|Sacramento, CA
|121
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|346
|2
|
Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|339
|3
|
Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|304
|4
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt
|303
|5
|
Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|267