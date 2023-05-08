Results Archive
Watch: Denver Supercross Main Event Highlights & Results

May 8, 2023 2:00pm | by:
Watch: Denver Supercross Main Event Highlights & Results

Videos courtesy of Monster Energy Supercross and NBC Motorsports

Video highlights from the 16th round (of 17) of the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. The Denver Supercross was the eighth round (of nine) of the 250SX West Region Championship. It was also the 16th round of the all-new 31-round SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX).

RJ Hampshire (Husqvarna) claimed his second career 250SX main event win (his first of the 2023 season). Jett Lawrence claimed third place in the 250SX main event and clinched the 2023 250SX West Region title one round early.

In the 450SX main event, Eli Tomac suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon and had to pull off the track while in the race lead. Chase Sexton (Honda) took the 450SX main event and also took over the 450SX championship with one round remaining.

Check out the post-race videos for the Denver Supercross.

Denver Supercross

Extended Video Highlights 250 and 450 class

250SX Class Highlights 

450SX Class Highlights 

SMX Insider Post-Race - Denver SX

Results

Supercross

Denver - 250SX West Main Event

May 6, 2023
Empower Field at Mile High
Denver, CO United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1R.J. Hampshire 15:56.11921 Laps44.712 Hudson, FL United States Husqvarna FC 250 RE
2Levi Kitchen 15:57.472+1.35344.963 Washougal, WA United States Yamaha YZ250F
3Jett Lawrence 16:17.350+21.23145.342 Landsborough Australia Honda CRF250R
4Enzo Lopes 16:27.726+31.60745.829 Rio Grande do Sul Brazil Yamaha YZ250F
5Mitchell Oldenburg 16:32.102+35.98346.196 Alvord, TX United States Honda CRF250R
Full Results
Supercross

Denver - 450SX Main Event

May 6, 2023
Empower Field at Mile High
Denver, CO United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Chase Sexton 21:20.34028 Laps44.659 La Moille, IL United States Honda CRF450R
2Ken Roczen 21:28.701+8.36144.534 Mattstedt Germany Suzuki RM-Z450
3Adam Cianciarulo 21:44.792+24.45244.993 Port Orange, FL United States Kawasaki KX450SR
4Justin Hill 22:05.729+45.38945.605 Yoncalla, OR United States KTM 450 SX-F
5Shane McElrath 21:27.03627 Laps45.789 Canton, NC United States Suzuki RM-Z450
Full Results

Championship Standings

Jett Lawrence clinched the 2023 250SX West Region title one round early.

Supercross

250SX West Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jett Lawrence Landsborough Australia197
2R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States163
3Enzo Lopes Rio Grande do Sul Brazil137
4Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States135
5Max Vohland Sacramento, CA United States121
Full Standings
Supercross

450SX Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States346
2Eli Tomac
Cortez, CO United States339
3Cooper Webb
Newport, NC United States304
4Ken Roczen Mattstedt Germany303
5Justin Barcia
Monroe, NY United States267
Full Standings
