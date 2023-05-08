Results Archive
Supercross
Nashville
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Jordon Smith
Full Results
MXGP of
Portugal
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Kay De Wolf
  3. Roan Van De Moosdijk
Full Results
MXGP of
Spain
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Mattia Guadagnini
  3. Ruben Fernandez
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Simon Laengenfelder
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Andrea Adamo
Full Results
GNCC
Hoosier
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Michael Witkowski
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Michael Witkowski
  2. Liam Draper
  3. Cody J Barnes
Full Results
Supercross
Denver
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. R.J. Hampshire
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Jett Lawrence
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City
Sat May 13
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
The John Penton
Sat May 20
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
France
Sun May 21
Articles
Full Schedule

Tomac Update: "I'm Not Going to Make Any Decisions on My Future Right Now."

May 8, 2023 5:30pm | by:
Tomac Update:

Eli Tomac has posted a video update via his social media account, and he reports he was able to get into the famous Steadman Clinic in Vail, Colorado, and get his ruptured Achilles tendon "all tuned up and fixed" very quickly.

Recommended Reading

"When I look back I barely over jumped, and I was just standing into that ramp, and I guess the high G load was just too much," said Tomac. "I don't know, I've over jumped twenty different jumps just as hard if not harder and I've been fine. I guess it's just what happens with racing. It's very unfortunate to lose it this way, but myself and the Star Racing Yamaha team have many things to look back on and hold our heads high with. It's so special what we've done together these past two years.

"One thing for sure, I'm not going to make any decisions on my future right now. That will come maybe a month down the road or two, when I make a decision if I'm going to ride again. I'm just going to focus on getting healthy."

TGI Freeday - Newsletter Giveaway
By subscribing, you agree to our privacy policy. Must be 18 years of age or older to win.
Forms on this page are protected by reCAPTCHA, its Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Read Now
July 2023 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The July 2023 Digital Issue Availalbe Now