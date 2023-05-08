Results Archive
Make That Six Different Winners in the First Six GNCC Rounds!

May 8, 2023 1:00pm | by: &
Make That Six Different Winners in the First Six GNCC Rounds!

Make that six different winners in six rounds for the Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series, which has to be an all-time record. That’s unofficial, but we don’t need to look it up because there’s no way the 13-round series has ever gone six races deep without a repeat winner, because this is just craziness.

The list of winners runs the full gamut, from usual contenders like Ben Kelley and Stu Baylor, to new winners like Craig Delong, veterans like Ricky Russell and Grant Baylor, and now a first-time winner in XC1 rookie Jonathan Girroir. Interestingly, defending GNCC National Champion Jordan Ashburn hasn’t won a race yet this year, but he led over the weekend in Indiana before running into mechanical problems. So, there’s a great chance of a seventh winner this season if the champ can make it happen.

Kelley, the 2021 GNCC Champion, narrowly leads the GNCC points over DeLong and Stu Baylor. They’re just six points apart as the series nears halfway.

Here's the recap of Sunday’s Hoosier GNCC, courtesy of a GNCC Racing press release and Girroir’s FMF KTM factory off-road team. 

AMSOIL Hoosier: Motorcycle Race Report

Six Races, Six Different Winners as Girroir Earns Overall Win

CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. – The Grand National Cross Country Series presented by Specialized, an AMA National Championship (GNCC Racing) saw completely different conditions on day two of the AMSOIL Hoosier event. The rain fell overnight causing muddy, slick conditions on Sunday morning, but as the sun came out throughout the afternoon hours the mud was becoming tacky for the afternoon racers. 

When the XC1 Open Pro class took off it was Magna1 Motorsports/Husqvarna’s Jordan Ashburn earning the $250 All Balls Racing XC1 Holeshot Award. The battles were on throughout the duration of the race. Rocky Mountain ATVMC/Tely Energy KTM’s Steward Baylor would hold the early lead, but Ashburn would take over the lead on lap three and hold it for the next couple of laps. Unfortunately, a mechanical issue would take him out of the running on the fourth lap. 

Johnny Girroir (KTM)
Johnny Girroir (KTM) Mack Faint

Baylor would once again take over the lead, but he would have company from both FMF/KTM Factory Racing riders, Ben Kelley and Jonathan Girroir. As the two-lap card came out it would be Girroir leading the way with Baylor and Kelley running second and third. Girroir would continue to push throughout the last lap and come through to earn his first-ever overall XC1 Open Pro win, making him the sixth different winner in six races.

“It feels incredible!” said Girroir in a KTM press release. “I’ve had an uphill battle through the whole year with taking hit after hit, so this feels well overdue and I’m just so happy. The lines here were changing every lap, I got stuck a couple of times, but yeah just changed up my lines every lap and I’m so happy to come away with this win on such a gnarly day of racing. Thank you to my whole FMF KTM factory racing team!”

Kelley and Steward Baylor Jr.
Kelley and Steward Baylor Jr. Mack Faint

Baylor would come through to earn second overall on the day, while Kelley would hold on for third in the XC1 class and fifth overall as Witkowski and Draper of the XC2 class would finish third and fourth overall on the day.

“Not a whole lot to say of today,” said Kelley. “Rode well at times, rode like a rookie at times, made a few mistakes after grabbing a great start, but yeah, just a few too many mistakes today. Taking the positives from round six, happy to be on the box and appreciate all the work the FMF KTM Factory Racing Team put in.”

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Craig Delong would battle back-and-forth throughout the day to earn fourth in the XC1 class. DeLong would start back in fifth on the first lap and fall as far back as sixth for the next couple of laps. As the race wore on, DeLong continued to push forward to make his way up to fourth for the final three laps. 

Earning fifth in XC1 at the sixth round was Babbitt’s Online/Monster Energy/Kawasaki Team Green’s Josh Strang. Strang would have his work cut out for him as he started back in seventh for the first half of the race. Strang would make his way to fifth on the sixth lap of the race and remain there for the remainder of the day. 

2023 Hoosier GNCC overall podium: Johnny Girroir (KTM), Steward Baylor Jr. (KTM), and XC2 rider Mike Witkowski (Honda).
2023 Hoosier GNCC overall podium: Johnny Girroir (KTM), Steward Baylor Jr. (KTM), and XC2 rider Mike Witkowski (Honda). Mack Faint

After a great start to the day, AmPro Yamaha’s Ricky Russell found himself up in third and second for the first couple of laps. Unfortunately, right after the halfway point of the race Russell would fall back to sixth and remain there until the checkered flag flew. 

Ashburn would suffer a mechanical issue after running at the front of the pack, and ultimately be scored seventh in the XC1 class, as Babbitt’s Online/Monster Energy/Kawasaki Team Green’s Grant Baylor was able to earn eighth in the XC1 class after only being able to battle for two laps in Indiana.

As the XC2 250 Pro line took off it was Liqui Moly Beta Factory Racing’s Jonathan Johnson grabbing the $250 XC2 Steel City Men’s Clinic Holeshot Award. It wouldn’t take long for Phoenix Racing Honda’s Michael Witkowski and AmPro Yamaha’s Liam Draper to get to the front of the pack and battle for that lead position. Witkowski would hold that number one spot on the opening lap, but Draper would soon make the pass for the lead and hold it for the majority of the race.

However, on the last lap of the race Witkowski would maneuver around Draper when a lapped rider was unable to get out of their way. Witkowski would cross the line .953 seconds ahead of Draper to earn his first XC2 win of the season. Draper would earn second on the day in Indiana. Phoenix Racing Honda’s Cody Barnes would round out the top three XC2 finishers as he made his way into third at the halfway point. 

Mike Witkowski (Honda)
Mike Witkowski (Honda) Mack Faint
Liam Draper
Liam Draper Mack Faint

In the FMF XC3 125 Pro-Am it was FXR/X Brand Goggles/6D Helmet’s Dakoda Devore leading the majority of the race and crossing the finish line first to earn his first XC3 win of the season. Liqui Moly Beta Factory Racing’s Jason Lipscomb would battle with Devore for some part of the race, even holding the lead on the second lap of the day. However, Lipscomb would be unable to make another run for the lead as he came through three minutes behind Devore to earn second. 

After a good start to the day by earning the $100 Lojak Cycle Sale’s XC3 Holeshot Award,  Beaver Creek Cycles/Bells Electric/Wossner Piston’s Toby Cleveland would find himself having to make a long pit stop to work on the bike and battle back from ninth place on the opening lap. Cleveland would put his head down and push, making his way into third by the time the white flag was flying. Unfortunately, Cleveland would be unable to make a push for the front, but with a consistent finish, he continues to hold the lead in the points. 

The Top Amateur honors went to Nicholas Defeo who finished 16th overall on the day, while Joseph Cunningham came through 17th overall. Bolton Beroth rounded out the Top Amateur podium with a 19th overall finish on the day. 

As the WXC line took off it was Trail Jesters KTM Racing’s Korie Steede coming away with the $100 Trail Jesters WXC Holeshot Award to start the day. However, it would not take long for AmPro Yamaha’s Rachael Archer to make the pass for the lead on the opening lap. Archer would put her head down and focus to place a gap over the rest of the field as she crossed the finish line with a six minute lead in the muddy conditions. 

Yamaha’s Rachael Archer
Yamaha’s Rachael Archer Mack Faint

After grabbing the holeshot, Steede would find herself battling with GASGAS/Over and Out/RG Factory Racing’s Rachel Gutish for the first couple laps of the race. As the two-lap board came out, Steede would make her way into second and continue to battle on through the conditions for that second place position. Gutish would try to hold onto the third but would face a mechanical that would make her unable to cross the finish line for the fourth and final lap. V3 CDR/Garrison Tree Service/Focus X/Enduro Engineering’s Kayla O’Neill would capitalize as she ran fourth for the majority of the race, coming through unaware that she had earned her first-ever WXC podium finish with third on the day. 

Earning the Youth Overall win at the Hoosier was YXC2 Super Mini Jr. competitor, Caleb Wood. This was Wood’s first youth overall win, and his fourth YXC2 class win of the season. Canyon Richards would come through to earn second overall, and first in the YXC1 Super Mini Sr. class. Richards has earned three wins in the YXC1 class after six rounds of racing. Austin Tsakanikas came through to earn third overall in the youth race, and second in the YXC1 class. 

AMSOIL Hoosier Results and Points Standings

Crawfordsville, Indiana
Round 6 of 12
Sunday, May 7, 2023

Hoosier GNCC Results

GNCC

Hoosier - Overall

May 6, 2023
Ironman Raceway
Crawfordsville, IN United States
Rider Hometown Bike
1Jonathan Girroir Jonathan Girroir Southwick, MA United States United States KTM
2Steward Baylor Steward Baylor Belton, SC United States United States KTM
3Michael Witkowski Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN United States United States Honda
4Liam Draper Liam Draper Auckland New Zealand New Zealand Yamaha
5Ben Kelley Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT United States United States KTM
Full Results
GNCC

Hoosier - XC2 Pro Race

May 6, 2023
Ironman Raceway
Crawfordsville, IN United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Michael Witkowski 02:45:00.599 North Liberty, IN United States Honda
2Liam Draper 02:45:01.552 Auckland New Zealand Yamaha
3Cody J Barnes 02:47:59.428 Sterling, IL United States Honda
4Ruy Barbosa 02:48:45.630 Chile Honda
5Ryder Lafferty 02:49:21.151 Millville, NJ United States GasGas
Full Results
GNCC

Hoosier - XC3 Pro-Am Race

May 6, 2023
Ironman Raceway
Crawfordsville, IN United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Dakoda Devore 02:59:50.513 Uhrichsville, OH United States KTM
2Jason Lipscomb 03:03:17.814 Parkersburg, WV United States Beta
3Toby Cleveland 02:44:07.979 Erin, NY United States Husqvarna
4Van Gosselin 02:46:18.960 Pownal, VT United States KTM
5Sawyer Carratura 02:46:40.014 Allison Park, PA United States Yamaha
Full Results
GNCC

Hoosier - WXC Race

May 6, 2023
Ironman Raceway
Crawfordsville, IN United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Rachael Archer 01:49:01.458 New Zealand Yamaha
2Korie Steede 01:55:39.894 Beloit, OH United States KTM
3Kayla Oneill 02:15:58.510 Greenwood Lake, NY United States Kawasaki
4Rachel Gutish 01:33:45.059 Terre Haute, IN United States GasGas
5Prestin Raines 01:54:35.730 Travelers Rest, SC United States Yamaha
Full Results

Hoosier GNCC Results Points Standings

GNCC

Overall Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT United States129
2Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States124
3Steward Baylor Belton, SC United States123
4Ricky Russell Duvall, WA United States86
5Grant Baylor Belton, SC United States85
Full Standings
GNCC

XC2 Pro Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Ruy Barbosa Chile129
2Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL United States116
3Angus Riordan Woodland, CA United States113
4Ryder Lafferty Millville, NJ United States112
5Liam Draper Auckland New Zealand109
Full Standings
GNCC

XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Toby Cleveland Erin, NY United States155
2Dakoda Devore Uhrichsville, OH United States131
3Jhak Walker Morrisonville, IL United States127
4Jason Lipscomb Parkersburg, WV United States122
5Van Gosselin Pownal, VT United States95
Full Standings
GNCC

WXC Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Rachael Archer New Zealand170
2Korie Steede Beloit, OH United States140
3Rachel Gutish Terre Haute, IN United States135
4Prestin Raines Travelers Rest, SC United States100
5Kayla Oneill Greenwood Lake, NY United States93
Full Standings
