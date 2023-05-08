Ken Roczen Announces Long-Term Commitment to World Supercross

Ken Roczen has today confirmed his commitment to the FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX), announcing via a virtual media conference that he will race in the championship until 2025.

Already a rider for the Dustin Pipes-led Progressive Insurance ECSTAR Suzuki team in the US, Roczen will compete under the Pipes Motorsports Group banner in 2023, where he’ll defend his current WSX world title.

Roczen says returning to the World Supercross Championship for the next three years represents his commitment to becoming a supercross specialist and growing the discipline around the world.