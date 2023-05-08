On his side Fernandez kept his 2nd spot to climb on the third step of the podium in 3rd with a 5-2 giving Spanish fans what they were coming for. Guadagnini showed all his talent and looked calm and composed throughout the weekend going 2-3 for the 2nd overall. The Italian clinched his first MXGP podium of his career.

Behind them Seewer kept a strong pace this time to finish at a very good 4th place and taking the 6th overall. Seewer also had to contain Prado most of the race. Prado, who did not make his fastest start of the season seeing himself 6th on lap 1, went on to overtake a surprising De Baets Yamaha MX-Team’s Benoit Paturelfor 5th. As the compact track made it hard to pass easily Seewer, held his ground and Prado had to settle for 5th in the end, leaving him outside the podium in 4th for the first time this season. Prado keeps the Red Plate and will want to come back to his best in France in two weeks.

After making an amazing start Paturel felt very tidy on this track as he was 5th until lap 4 when he started to get passed several times by Prado first and then the solid Coldenhoff. In the end he settled for an encouraging 9th place and 13th overall. Coldenhoff had another strong race as he managed to get to 6th after passing Paturel and stayed until the end for a 5th overall.

Behind were Forato who showed a good consistency this week and managed quite a few overtakes to get from 10th on lap 1 to finish 7th, and Vlaanderen continuing his top 10s habits and ending the race in 8th for 8th overall.

Lupino managed the second top 10 this weekend as he finished 10th and worked hard to overtake several riders including Guillod for the 10th place on lap 9 and stayed there until the end.

In the end, Jeffrey Herlings showed all his talent to get a perfect 1-1 for a back-to-back win and get to his 102th GP in style. First MXGP podium for the excellent performer Mattia Guadagnini who got second while Ruben Fernandez clinched his first home podium in front of his fans.

Jorge Prado also showed that even when he is not on the podium, he is riding to high standards to keep his Red Plate.

Jeffrey Herlings: “I am super happy to break the MXGP wins record. The rest of the guys have such a high level so I did not dream to come back so quick. My starts are getting and today went very well. I managed to work my way to the front and feel physically strong until end helped me to overtake in the end of race too. The Spanish fans were also amazing. Now I am already focusing on France in two weeks”

Mattia Guadagnini: “It’s been a long time after my 2nd place in 2021. It took some time to get used to the bike to ride with the best in the world. I couldn’t be happier today. I knew that I always felt great on this track and I knew I needed two good starts. I also tried to focus on my technique and ride smart. So, it is a step in the good direction and I’m really happy. I also want to congratulate Jeffrey on his new records”

Ruben Fernandez: “I didn’t’ have the best start in the first heat and waste a bit of energy trying a lot to overtake Seewer. The second heat I managed to keep a consistent pace and keep my lines. I focus on staying as long as possible near Jeffrey (Herlings) to make sure I kept my distance with riders behind. I felt very supported on every corner of the track which gives you a bit more strength and I’m happy to get on the podium in front of Spanish fans. Thanks to all of them.”