It's a weekend that will never be forgotten in Monster Energy Supercross, as Eli Tomac's apparent 450SX Championship went poof in an instant, in a bizarre injury so rarely seen in this sport.

Meanwhile, Chase Sexton won the race, Adam Cianciarulo grabbed a podium and Ken Roczen came from last-to-second in an injury-depleted field. RJ Hampshire scored the 250 win. Former pro Jason Thomas was on hand at Empower Field, and here's what he saw.

The dirt in Denver gets hard, that’s just how it is. This year they mixed sand in with the dirt, put more water down throughout the day, and it was a night race. Did these factors contribute to a different track than last year’s

Yes, those factors all helped to create a better, more raceable surface than in 2022. The sand made it a bit inconsistent at first but once it mixed in, it added traction in areas that were much more hard packed last year.

Maybe a bigger factor was the timing of the Monster Jam event, though. Last year, Monster Jam visited Empower Field the weekend before Monster Energy Supercross. That means the dirt sits in the stadium for nearly two weeks, baking in the spring sunshine. It’s very difficult to soften the base once it hardens. It was apparent during last year’s racing that the sun had won that battle. With Monster Jam not leading up to the event this year, Dirt Wurx was able to protect the soil much more, leading to more agreeable conditions on Saturday. Factor in a bit of rain on Thursday and things set up perfectly for dirt that really needs a lot of attention.

Eli Tomac injured his Achilles tendon in a seemingly routine section. Have you ever seen anything like this before? Was there anything he could have done to avoid this injury?

I am hoping he will shed insight as to if he had any prior issues with his Achilles. If this was completely without warning, I will have to admit that I’ve never seen an injury like this happen in moto. If this was the NFL or NCAA football, I would be much less surprised. The premium protection offered by boots in our sport usually prevents this type of injury. We need more information before we can fully understand what happened here.